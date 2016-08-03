Alshon Jeffery | Wide Receiver | #17 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (26) / 2/14/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 218 College: South Carolina Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (45) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 3/8/2016: Signed a one-year, $14.599 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed. 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Alshon Jeffery (illness) missed Thursday's practice. Unlike Jeffery's usual mid-week injuries, this one shouldn't hold him out. Sunday is Jeffery's last opportunity to put something good on film ahead of free agency. It's been a lost year for the 26-year-old wideout. Source: Jeff Dickerson on Twitter

Alshon Jeffery caught 5-of-10 targets for 92 yards in the Bears' Week 16 loss to the Redskins. Jeffery's biggest play was an incredible 37-yard catch over the top of Josh Norman late in the second quarter. Cameron Meredith scored a 21-yard touchdown on the very next play. Jeffery was also targeted on Matt Barkley's worst of his five interceptions, a terrible pass way over the head of Jeffery down the middle. Jeffery will be a WR2/3 next week at the Vikings.

Alshon Jeffery caught 6-of-9 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Packers. Jeffery did very little before halftime, but got in sync with Matt Barkley after the break. The catches were his second most of the season, with the yards being his fourth most. Headed for free agency on the heels of a lost year, Jeffery has two more games to put some good things on tape. He figures to see lots of Josh Norman against the Redskins on Christmas Eve.