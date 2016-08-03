Player Page

Weather | Roster

Alshon Jeffery | Wide Receiver | #17

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/14/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 218
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (45) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Alshon Jeffery (illness) missed Thursday's practice.
Unlike Jeffery's usual mid-week injuries, this one shouldn't hold him out. Sunday is Jeffery's last opportunity to put something good on film ahead of free agency. It's been a lost year for the 26-year-old wideout. Dec 29 - 2:28 PM
Source: Jeff Dickerson on Twitter
More Alshon Jeffery Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CHI115181173.715.91200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012CHI102436736.715.30300.0.00000000
2013CHI1689142188.816.057161056.66.60010000
2014CHI1685113370.813.33106332.15.50000000
2015CHI95480789.714.94400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@HOU410526.3000.0000000
2Sep 19PHI59619.2000.0000000
3Sep 25@DAL57014.0000.0000000
4Oct 2DET34615.3000.0000000
5Oct 9@IND57715.4000.0000000
6Oct 16JAC79313.3000.0000000
7Oct 20@GB33311.0000.0000000
8Oct 31MIN46315.8100.0000000
10Nov 13@TB44711.8000.0000000
15Dec 18GB68914.8100.0000000
16Dec 24WAS59218.4000.0000000
17Jan 1@MINGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Barkley
2David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Deonte Thompson
3Bralon Addison
WR21Cameron Meredith
2Daniel Braverman
WR31Deonte Thompson
TE1Logan Paulsen
2Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Matt McCants
LG1Josh Sitton
C1Cody Whitehair
2Ted Larsen
RG1Eric Kush
2Cornelius Edison
RT1Bobby Massie
K1Connor Barth
 

 