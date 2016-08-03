Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Bralon Addison
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Connor Barth
(K)
Jay Cutler
(QB)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
David Fales
(QB)
Paul Lasike
(RB)
Eddie Royal
(WR)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Alshon Jeffery | Wide Receiver | #17
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/14/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 218
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (45) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2016: Signed a one-year, $14.599 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed. 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alshon Jeffery (illness) missed Thursday's practice.
Unlike Jeffery's usual mid-week injuries, this one shouldn't hold him out. Sunday is Jeffery's last opportunity to put something good on film ahead of free agency. It's been a lost year for the 26-year-old wideout.
Dec 29 - 2:28 PM
Source:
Jeff Dickerson on Twitter
Alshon Jeffery caught 5-of-10 targets for 92 yards in the Bears' Week 16 loss to the Redskins.
Jeffery's biggest play was an incredible 37-yard catch over the top of Josh Norman late in the second quarter. Cameron Meredith scored a 21-yard touchdown on the very next play. Jeffery was also targeted on Matt Barkley's worst of his five interceptions, a terrible pass way over the head of Jeffery down the middle. Jeffery will be a WR2/3 next week at the Vikings.
Dec 24 - 4:54 PM
Alshon Jeffery caught 6-of-9 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Packers.
Jeffery did very little before halftime, but got in sync with Matt Barkley after the break. The catches were his second most of the season, with the yards being his fourth most. Headed for free agency on the heels of a lost year, Jeffery has two more games to put some good things on tape. He figures to see lots of Josh Norman against the Redskins on Christmas Eve.
Dec 18 - 6:02 PM
Matt Barkley said he worked with Alshon Jeffery after practice to help develop chemistry.
Barkley said he had never thrown a pass to Jeffery in practice before Wednesday, but the duo is doing everything they can to get on the same page. "We stayed after practice, got some reps, just to make sure I’m seeing him getting in on breaks and he understands what I’m thinking on some certain routes," Barkley said. "He came back looking strong today, strong and lean, so he should be good to go Sunday." Jeffery reportedly came back from his suspension in great shape and should immediately slot in as the top target. Even in what is expected to be frigid conditions, Jeffery is an upside WR2 this week.
Dec 15 - 9:27 AM
Source:
ESPN
Alshon Jeffery (illness) sidelined Thursday
Dec 29 - 2:28 PM
Alshon Jeffery goes 5-92 in Week 16 defeat
Dec 24 - 4:54 PM
Jeffery has nice day in return from ban
Dec 18 - 6:02 PM
Barkley working with Jeffery after practice
Dec 15 - 9:27 AM
More Alshon Jeffery Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CHI
11
51
811
73.7
15.9
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
CHI
10
24
367
36.7
15.3
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CHI
16
89
1421
88.8
16.0
5
7
16
105
6.6
6.6
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
CHI
16
85
1133
70.8
13.3
3
10
6
33
2.1
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CHI
9
54
807
89.7
14.9
4
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@HOU
4
105
26.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
PHI
5
96
19.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@DAL
5
70
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DET
3
46
15.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@IND
5
77
15.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
JAC
7
93
13.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 20
@GB
3
33
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
MIN
4
63
15.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TB
4
47
11.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
GB
6
89
14.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
WAS
5
92
18.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIN
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Barkley
2
David Fales
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
Sidelined
Bears declared RB Ka'Deem Carey, LB Jonathan Anderson, WR Daniel Braverman, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, G/C Eric Kush, FB Paul Lasike, and CB Cre'von LeBlanc inactive for Week 16 against the Redskins.
Carey has played just 27 snaps since the Week 9 bye. LeBlanc has a knee injury.
Dec 24
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
Questionable
Alshon Jeffery (illness) missed Thursday's practice.
Unlike Jeffery's usual mid-week injuries, this one shouldn't hold him out. Sunday is Jeffery's last opportunity to put something good on film ahead of free agency. It's been a lost year for the 26-year-old wideout.
Dec 29
2
Deonte Thompson
3
Bralon Addison
WR2
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Daniel Braverman
WR3
1
Deonte Thompson
TE
1
Logan Paulsen
2
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Matt McCants
LG
1
Josh Sitton
Doubtful
Bears LG Josh Sitton (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 12.
As RG Kyle Long (shoulder/ankle) was lost for the season two weeks ago, the Bears will be without both of their starting guards with Matt Barkley under center and Cameron Meredith as their No. 1 receiver and Logan Paulsen as their No. 1 tight end. This is an offense to target with Tennessee's fantasy defense.
Nov 25
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Ted Larsen
RG
1
Eric Kush
2
Cornelius Edison
RT
1
Bobby Massie
Doubtful
Bears RT Bobby Massie (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Week 11.
They're already without RG Kyle Long (ankle). The Bears will turn to ineffective journeymen Ted Larsen at guard and Mike Adams at right tackle to fill the voids. With Jay Cutler coming off a four-turnover game and Alshon Jeffery on suspension, the Giants are one of the top streamer D/ST plays of Week 11.
Nov 18
K
1
Connor Barth
Headlines
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Patrick Daugherty ranks Week 17's top plays.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
»
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
»
Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 29
»
Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 29
»
Dose: Doug Martin Suspended
Dec 29
»
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
»
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
»
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
NFL Headlines
»
Jeremy Hill (knee) expected to miss Week 17
»
Report: Ware's operation not career-ending
»
Report: A.J. Green not attending meetings
»
Alshon Jeffery (illness) sidelined Thursday
»
Gordon (hip, knee) practicing again Thursday
»
Lamar Miller (ankle) sidelined again Thursday
»
Matt Jones ends with eight healthy scratches
»
Tyrod Taylor given 'veteran's day' Thursday
»
Robert Griffin III will start barring setback
»
Riddick (wrist) still not practicing Thursday
»
Thomas Davis has no plans to retire
»
Gruden: Jordan Reed 'looks good' at practice
NFL Links
