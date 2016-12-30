Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Dan Carpenter
(K)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Gerald Christian
(TE)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Marcus Easley
(WR)
Stephon Gilmore | Defensive Back | #24
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/19/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 190
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (10) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
WGR 550 Buffalo's Sal Capaccio reports impending free agent CB Stephon Gilmore is looking for top-five cornerback money on a long-term contract.
Josh Norman is currently the league's highest-paid corner at $15 million per year, while Darrelle Revis landed a position-best 55.6 percent ($39 million) guaranteed when he returned to the Jets. Last summer it was reported Gilmore wanted Norman money, and it sounds like he's still aiming for that due to the inflation of the salary cap. The franchise tag is expected to come in at around $14.31 million. The Bills would likely have to clear some money to tag Gilmore.
Feb 17 - 9:49 AM
Source:
WGR 550 Buffalo
Free agent CB Stephon Gilmore says he has no particular hopes for the open market.
Except to get paid, of course. "Whatever happens is going to happen," Gilmore said. "But I want to be wanted wherever I go. I put it in God's hands. If it's somewhere else, it is what it is." Gilmore is ready to play the game, not throwing any bouquets Buffalo's way. The franchise tag is a strong possibility.
Jan 26 - 4:13 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Bills CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion) is out for Week 17.
He couldn't get cleared in time to face the Jets after being concussed in last week's loss to Miami. Gilmore is an impending free agent. Either the Bills are going to franchise tag him or he's going to break the bank in free agency.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:17:00 PM
Bills CB Stephon Gilmore is in the NFL's concussion protocol.
It's believed one of the reasons the Bills had only ten defenders on the field for Jay Ajayi's 57-yard run in overtime was because Gilmore had just been pulled for fear he suffered a concussion. He indeed suffered a concussion and will have to pass protocol testing in order to get cleared for Week 17 at the Jets.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 04:53:00 PM
Stephon Gilmore looking for top-five CB money
Feb 17 - 9:49 AM
Stephon Gilmore: No particular 'hopes' in FA
Jan 26 - 4:13 PM
Stephon Gilmore ruled out for Week 17
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:17:00 PM
Stephon Gilmore in NFL concussion protocol
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 04:53:00 PM
More Stephon Gilmore Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
15
42
6
48
0.0
0
.0
5
135
0
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
BUF
16
52
9
61
0.0
0
.0
1
23
0
0
0
3
16
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BUF
11
30
5
35
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BUF
14
38
8
46
0.0
0
.0
3
61
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
12
36
0
36
0.0
0
.0
3
33
0
0
0
0
18
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
15
42
6
48
0.0
0
.0
5
135
0
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@BAL
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
NYJ
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
ARZ
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
2
48
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@LAR
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
SF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@MIA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
@SEA
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CIN
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
2
56
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
JAC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@OAK
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
PIT
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
1
31
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
Sidelined
According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, new Browns QBs coach David Lee likes Tyrod Taylor "a lot" after the two worked together in Buffalo the past two seasons.
Cabot says Lee "would welcome the opportunity to continue working with [Taylor]" if the Browns were to acquire him. Coach Hue Jackson reportedly wants a veteran quarterback for 2017, and Taylor would be a great get for his offense. The Browns have plenty of ammo to swing a trade or make a signing. They have a whopping $105 million in cap space and five top-65 draft picks.
Feb 14
2
Cardale Jones
3
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Jonathan Williams
4
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins underwent foot surgery on Friday, January 20.
The Buffalo News previously reported Watkins needed more surgery, so this note is just for bookkeeping purposes. The Bills announced the procedure and claimed Watkins should be ready for training camp in 2017. Watkins has now undergone two surgeries to address a Jones fracture in his foot. Not yet 24 years old, Watkins will need to overcome repeated early-career injury setbacks in order to realize his immense NFL ceiling.
Jan 20
2
Marcus Easley
3
Kolby Listenbee
WR2
1
Walter Powell
2
Dezmin Lewis
WR3
1
Dezmin Lewis
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Blake Annen
4
Gerald Christian
5
Logan Thomas
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Michael Ola
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Eric Wood
Sidelined
Bills placed C Eric Wood on injured reserve with a broken right fibula.
He won't be back this season. Although Wood wasn't having one of his best years, his loss will be felt by the Bills' running game, where Ryan Groy will now take over at center. Wood will be back at his $4.125 million salary in 2017.
Nov 14
2
Ryan Groy
RG
1
John Miller
2
Patrick Lewis
RT
1
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program.
Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness.
Jan 26
K
1
Dan Carpenter
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Eric Breeze reviews some of last year’s notable pass rushers and what to expect for their future.
