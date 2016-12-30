Player Page

Stephon Gilmore | Defensive Back | #24

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (10) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
WGR 550 Buffalo's Sal Capaccio reports impending free agent CB Stephon Gilmore is looking for top-five cornerback money on a long-term contract.
Josh Norman is currently the league's highest-paid corner at $15 million per year, while Darrelle Revis landed a position-best 55.6 percent ($39 million) guaranteed when he returned to the Jets. Last summer it was reported Gilmore wanted Norman money, and it sounds like he's still aiming for that due to the inflation of the salary cap. The franchise tag is expected to come in at around $14.31 million. The Bills would likely have to clear some money to tag Gilmore. Feb 17 - 9:49 AM
Source: WGR 550 Buffalo
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF15426480.00.0513500001200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012BUF16529610.00.012300031600000
2013BUF11305350.00.02000001000000
2014BUF14388460.00.03610001600000
2015BUF12360360.00.033300001800000
2016BUF15426480.00.0513500001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL3250.00.0000000100000
2Sep 15NYJ6060.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25ARZ2130.00.02480000400000
4Oct 2@NE1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@LAR4040.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16SF3030.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23@MIA1010.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30NE3030.00.0000000000000
9Nov 7@SEA2130.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CIN5160.00.02560000300000
12Nov 27JAC2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@OAK3030.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11PIT1010.00.01310000100000
15Dec 18CLE3030.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24MIA3140.00.0000000100000

