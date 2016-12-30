Stephon Gilmore | Defensive Back | #24 Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (26) / 9/19/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 190 College: South Carolina Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (10) / BUF Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

WGR 550 Buffalo's Sal Capaccio reports impending free agent CB Stephon Gilmore is looking for top-five cornerback money on a long-term contract. Josh Norman is currently the league's highest-paid corner at $15 million per year, while Darrelle Revis landed a position-best 55.6 percent ($39 million) guaranteed when he returned to the Jets. Last summer it was reported Gilmore wanted Norman money, and it sounds like he's still aiming for that due to the inflation of the salary cap. The franchise tag is expected to come in at around $14.31 million. The Bills would likely have to clear some money to tag Gilmore. Source: WGR 550 Buffalo

Free agent CB Stephon Gilmore says he has no particular hopes for the open market. Except to get paid, of course. "Whatever happens is going to happen," Gilmore said. "But I want to be wanted wherever I go. I put it in God's hands. If it's somewhere else, it is what it is." Gilmore is ready to play the game, not throwing any bouquets Buffalo's way. The franchise tag is a strong possibility. Source: NFL.com

Bills CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion) is out for Week 17. He couldn't get cleared in time to face the Jets after being concussed in last week's loss to Miami. Gilmore is an impending free agent. Either the Bills are going to franchise tag him or he's going to break the bank in free agency.