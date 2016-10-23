Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
We Have Clearance, Terrence
Feb 15
Matchups by Play-Type Update
Feb 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 15
Feb 15
Dose: Stir Frye Cooks!
Feb 15
Deal Breakdown: Serge for Ross
Feb 14
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Feb 14
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 17
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
Landry Jones
Weather
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
David Johnson
(TE)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
Gus Johnson
(RB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Dreamius Smith
(RB)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Karlos Williams
(RB)
Brandon Brown-Dukes
(RB)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Jesse James
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Landry Jones | Quarterback | #3
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/4/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 225
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (115) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers consider free agent Landry Jones "to be better than 80 percent of the other backups in the league."
It's not to say Jones has starter potential, but rather that the Steelers view Jones as being in the Brian Hoyer realm as a top No. 2 quarterback in the NFL. Multiple beat writers have stated they expect Pittsburgh to re-sign Jones, who seems unlikely to generate much free agent interest elsewhere. Jones had a horrific 2016 preseason, but handled himself passably in two spot starts, including a three-touchdown effort in a Week 17 win over the Browns.
Feb 15 - 8:57 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Landry Jones completed 24-of-37 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the Steelers' Week 17 win over the Browns.
Jones was given the start with the Steelers resting Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown ahead of the playoffs. Jones hit Cobi Hamilton for a 26-yard touchdown in overtime to give Pittsburgh the win.
Jan 1 - 6:52 PM
Landry Jones completed 29-of-47 passes for 281 yards with one touchdown and one interception Sunday in the Steelers' Week 7 loss to the Patriots.
Jones started his afternoon in the worst way possible by throwing an embarrassing interception early in the first quarter. He badly underthrew Antonio Brown and was picked in the end zone by Malcolm Butler. Jones redeemed himself in the second quarter by hitting Darrius Heyward-Bey in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard score. Jones actually played well given his relative lack of weaponry as injuries forced Heyward-Bey and Cobi Hamilton to take on bigger roles in the passing game. There’s an outside chance Ben Roethlisberger will be ready to return after the bye but we’re guessing Jones will draw another start against Baltimore in Week 9.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 09:12:00 PM
Landry Jones is expected to be the Steelers' Week 7 starter at quarterback.
Ben Roethlisberger has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, meaning Jones will have to make at least one start under center. The good news for the Steelers is that they go on bye in Week 8, but it's no guarantee Roethlisberger will be ready for Week 9 in 21 days. Jones has accomplished almost nothing at the NFL level, from the preseason to spot action in 2015. He'll probably lock onto Antonio Brown, but is still a downgrade for all involved.
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 10:48:00 PM
Source:
Ron Cook on Twitter
Steelers view Landry Jones as elite backup
Feb 15 - 8:57 PM
Landry Jones throws for 277 yards, 3 TDs in W
Jan 1 - 6:52 PM
Landry Jones throws for 281 yards in Week 7
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 09:12:00 PM
Landry Jones expected to start in Week 7
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 10:48:00 PM
More Landry Jones Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
PIT
8
53
86
61.6
558
69.8
6.5
0
4
2
6
-4
-.5
-.7
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2015
PIT
7
32
55
58.2
513
73.3
9.3
0
3
4
5
-5
-.7
-1.0
0
0
1
2016
PIT
8
53
86
61.6
558
69.8
6.5
0
4
2
6
-4
-.5
-.7
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
4
Oct 2
KC
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
2
0
.0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYJ
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
2
-2
-1.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@MIA
0
1
.0
0
.0
0
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NE
29
47
61.7
281
6.0
1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DAL
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@IND
0
1
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
13
Dec 4
NYG
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CLE
24
37
64.9
277
7.5
3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Fitzgerald Toussaint
2
Karlos Williams
Suspended
Updating a previous report, Karlos Williams has just one game remaining on his 10-game suspension for repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
He'll be eligible to return in Week 2. Williams signed a reserve/future contract on Monday after spending most of the year on Pittsburgh's practice squad. Williams scored nine touchdowns for the Bills in 2015 but was cut last offseason after failing a drug test and showing up to OTAs about 30 pounds overweight.
Jan 24
3
Brandon Brown-Dukes
4
Gus Johnson
5
Dreamius Smith
GLB
1
Fitzgerald Toussaint
2
Karlos Williams
3RB
1
Fitzgerald Toussaint
2
Karlos Williams
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
DeMarcus Ayers
Sidelined
Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.
It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.
Feb 8
4
Dez Stewart
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Cobi Hamilton
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Sammie Coates is recovering from sports-hernia surgery only, and not a hand operation.
Coates' offseason health has gotten majorly muddled. It was reported last month he underwent hand surgery. It was then revealed Tuesday he underwent the sports-hernia operation, with the belief being it was in addition to the hand procedure. Now Fowler confirms Coates is recovering from just the hernia surgery. Coates' hand was a major issue during the season, while he was never listed with his groin. It's the second offseason inconsistency with the Steelers' injury report. The team could be staring at league punishment.
Feb 14
4
Canaan Severin
5
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
Speaking Tuesday, Steelers president Art Rooney II admitted the team is not yet counting on suspended WR Martavis Bryant for 2017.
"I'm not sure at this point you can count on him," were Rooney's exact words. Rooney said Bryant still has a "ways to go" in his return process. Bryant officially applied for reinstatement earlier this month. It seems like he will be cleared at some point this year, but the Steelers are wise to take this approach. Bryant has reached Josh Gordon-levels of unreliability.
Jan 31
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Sidelined
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette expects the Steelers to retain Ladarius Green for 2017.
Bouchette believes "the decision has been made" and Green will stay on the roster, despite president Art Rooney II expressing uncertainty about Green's future after the season. "His health will determine what happens from there," Bouchette wrote. Green was a difference maker when healthy in 2016, averaging nearly 17 yards per catch but appearing in only six games. Concussion and ankle concerns will continue to cloud 26-year-old Green's fantasy future.
Feb 14
3
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Ryan Harris
3
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Chris Hubbard
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Mike Matthews
3
Kyle Friend
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
3
Matt Feiler
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
