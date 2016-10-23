Landry Jones | Quarterback | #3 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (27) / 4/4/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 225 College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (115) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers consider free agent Landry Jones "to be better than 80 percent of the other backups in the league." It's not to say Jones has starter potential, but rather that the Steelers view Jones as being in the Brian Hoyer realm as a top No. 2 quarterback in the NFL. Multiple beat writers have stated they expect Pittsburgh to re-sign Jones, who seems unlikely to generate much free agent interest elsewhere. Jones had a horrific 2016 preseason, but handled himself passably in two spot starts, including a three-touchdown effort in a Week 17 win over the Browns. Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Landry Jones completed 24-of-37 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the Steelers' Week 17 win over the Browns. Jones was given the start with the Steelers resting Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown ahead of the playoffs. Jones hit Cobi Hamilton for a 26-yard touchdown in overtime to give Pittsburgh the win.

Landry Jones completed 29-of-47 passes for 281 yards with one touchdown and one interception Sunday in the Steelers' Week 7 loss to the Patriots. Jones started his afternoon in the worst way possible by throwing an embarrassing interception early in the first quarter. He badly underthrew Antonio Brown and was picked in the end zone by Malcolm Butler. Jones redeemed himself in the second quarter by hitting Darrius Heyward-Bey in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard score. Jones actually played well given his relative lack of weaponry as injuries forced Heyward-Bey and Cobi Hamilton to take on bigger roles in the passing game. There’s an outside chance Ben Roethlisberger will be ready to return after the bye but we’re guessing Jones will draw another start against Baltimore in Week 9.