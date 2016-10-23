Player Page

Landry Jones | Quarterback | #3

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/4/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 225
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (115) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers consider free agent Landry Jones "to be better than 80 percent of the other backups in the league."
It's not to say Jones has starter potential, but rather that the Steelers view Jones as being in the Brian Hoyer realm as a top No. 2 quarterback in the NFL. Multiple beat writers have stated they expect Pittsburgh to re-sign Jones, who seems unlikely to generate much free agent interest elsewhere. Jones had a horrific 2016 preseason, but handled himself passably in two spot starts, including a three-touchdown effort in a Week 17 win over the Browns. Feb 15 - 8:57 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016PIT8538661.655869.86.50426-4-.5-.7000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2015PIT7325558.251373.39.30345-5-.7-1.0001
2016PIT8538661.655869.86.50426-4-.5-.7000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
4Oct 2KC00.00.00020.000
5Oct 9NYJ00.00.0002-2-1.000
6Oct 16@MIA01.00.0001-1-1.000
7Oct 23NE294761.72816.01100.000
10Nov 13DAL00.00.00000.000
12Nov 24@IND01.00.00000.000
13Dec 4NYG00.00.0001-1-1.000
17Jan 1CLE243764.92777.53100.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Zach Mettenberger
RB1Fitzgerald Toussaint
2Karlos Williams
3Brandon Brown-Dukes
4Gus Johnson
5Dreamius Smith
GLB1Fitzgerald Toussaint
2Karlos Williams
3RB1Fitzgerald Toussaint
2Karlos Williams
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3DeMarcus Ayers
4Dez Stewart
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Cobi Hamilton
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Canaan Severin
5Martavis Bryant
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Ryan Harris
3Keavon Milton
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Mike Matthews
3Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
3Matt Feiler
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Jerald Hawkins
3Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 