Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Tyrell Blanks
(WR)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Brock Osweiler | Quarterback | #17
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/22/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 235
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (57) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $72 million contract. The deal contains $37 million guaranteed, including a $12 million signing bonus. 2016: $4 million (+ $5 million roster bonus), 2017: $16 million, 2018: $18 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Speaking after Sunday's loss, Texans coach Bill O'Brien was noncommittal on his starting quarterback for the Wild Card round.
Tom Savage is in the concussion protocol, but O'Brien could have said something like "Savage will be our starter if healthy." He didn't, leaving the door open for Brock Osweiler after he completed 21-of-40 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown. Osweiler has been wretched all season, but Savage arguably looked worse. Neither quarterback helps Houston's cause, but by the letter of the law, Osweiler might give them a better chance to win.
Jan 1 - 5:12 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Brock Osweiler has been benched in favor of Tom Savage.
Osweiler is going to go down as one of the biggest busts in NFL free agency history after signing a four-year, $72 million deal with $37 million guaranteed in March. Osweiler lacks poise and throwing ability to make it as an NFL starter.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 03:48:00 PM
Brock Osweiler was benched in the second quarter Sunday in Week 15 against the Jaguars.
This move probably should have been made weeks ago but coach Bill O'Brien stuck it out as long as he could with Houston's $72 million bust. Osweiler was off to a miserable start against Jacksonville and finally got benched after throwing picks on consecutive plays in the second quarter. He completed six-of-11 passes for 48 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions before getting the hook. Tom Savage is in for Osweiler at quarterback.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 02:08:00 PM
Source:
Sarah Barshop on Twitter
Brock Osweiler completed 14-of-24 passes for 147 yards and an interception in Houston's Week 14 win over the Colts.
The Texans went run heavy to hide Osweiler, rushing 41 times. Osweiler managed them to a win despite settling for five field goals. His only completions were checks downs to tight ends, with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller combining for four catches. Osweiler isn't on the QB2 radar for Week 15.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 04:40:00 PM
O'Brien coy on playoff starter at quarterback
Jan 1 - 5:12 PM
Osweiler benched for Savage
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 03:48:00 PM
About time: Texans finally bench Osweiler
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 02:08:00 PM
Osweiler manages Texans to win over Colts
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 04:40:00 PM
More Brock Osweiler Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
HOU
14
280
470
59.6
2704
193.1
5.8
0
14
16
29
130
9.3
4.5
1
0
1
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2012
DEN
5
2
4
50.0
12
2.4
3.0
0
0
0
8
-13
-2.6
-1.6
0
0
0
2013
DEN
4
11
16
68.8
95
23.8
5.9
0
0
0
3
2
.5
.7
0
0
0
2014
DEN
4
4
10
40.0
52
13.0
5.2
0
1
0
8
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
2015
DEN
9
170
275
61.8
1967
218.6
7.2
1
10
6
21
61
6.8
2.9
1
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
CHI
22
35
62.9
231
6.6
2
1
4
14
3.5
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
19
33
57.6
268
8.1
1
2
2
-3
-1.5
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
24
41
58.5
196
4.8
0
1
1
13
13.0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
25
37
67.6
254
6.9
2
2
1
14
14.0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
19
42
45.2
184
4.4
1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
25
39
64.1
269
6.9
2
1
2
-4
-2.0
0
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
22
41
53.7
131
3.2
0
0
3
16
5.3
0
1
8
Oct 30
DET
20
29
69.0
186
6.4
1
1
3
-3
-1.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@JAC
14
27
51.9
99
3.7
2
0
3
23
7.7
0
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
26
39
66.7
243
6.2
1
1
2
19
9.5
0
0
12
Nov 27
SD
22
37
59.5
246
6.6
0
3
3
23
7.7
1
0
13
Dec 4
@GB
22
35
62.9
202
5.8
2
0
3
20
6.7
0
0
14
Dec 11
@IND
14
24
58.3
147
6.1
0
1
2
-2
-1.0
0
0
15
Dec 18
JAC
6
11
54.5
48
4.4
0
2
0
0
.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TEN
21
40
52.5
253
6.3
1
0
1
1
1.0
1
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
Sidelined
Texans QB Tom Savage has been diagnosed with a concussion, and is week to week.
Savage was initially cleared, still benched, re-named starter and then mysteriously absent for the start of the second half. The end result was a Brock Osweiler touchdown pass on fourth down of the Texans' opening drive of the second half. Savage only has six days to get cleared for next week's Wild Card game. The Texans could very well be forced to turn back to Osweiler. Savage was struggling mightily, anyways.
Jan 1
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
Questionable
The Texans expect Lamar Miller (ankle) to be ready for the Wild Card round.
Miller sat out the final two games of the regular season with his sole focus being getting healthy for next week's game. One of the least watchable teams in the league, the Texans are all but assured of playing in the early Saturday Wild Card game, giving Miller one less day to get healthy. Nevertheless, it would be shocking if he sat.
Jan 1
2
Alfred Blue
3
Tyler Ervin
Questionable
Texans rookie RB Tyler Ervin (ribs) returned to practice Wednesday.
Ervin was just limited, but the practice puts him on track to return this week. The rookie should handle kick and punt return duties once he gets back on the field.
Dec 15
4
Jonathan Grimes
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Keith Mumphery
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
Questionable
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (hamstring) expects to play this week.
Anderson has not played since injuring his hamstring Week 3 against the Patriots. With Ryan Griffin (neck) questionable, the Texans could certainly use some help at tight end. C.J. Fiedorowicz will likely get the start even if Anderson suits up.
Oct 10
LT
1
Duane Brown
Questionable
Texans LT Duane Brown (quad) is expected to start against the Vikings.
He practiced all week and should be all systems go. Brown's presence is very much needed on Brock Osweiler's blind side against the new era Purple People Eaters. The Vikings have been ferocious in the front seven through four weeks.
Oct 7
2
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Tony Bergstrom
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the Colts.
He was ruled out in the second half. The concussion is Allen's second of the season. Xavier Su'a-Filo is Allen's backup.
Dec 11
2
Oday Aboushi
RT
1
Chris Clark
K
1
Nick Novak
