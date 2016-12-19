Brock Osweiler | Quarterback | #17 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (26) / 11/22/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 235 College: Arizona State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (57) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $72 million contract. The deal contains $37 million guaranteed, including a $12 million signing bonus. 2016: $4 million (+ $5 million roster bonus), 2017: $16 million, 2018: $18 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Speaking after Sunday's loss, Texans coach Bill O'Brien was noncommittal on his starting quarterback for the Wild Card round. Tom Savage is in the concussion protocol, but O'Brien could have said something like "Savage will be our starter if healthy." He didn't, leaving the door open for Brock Osweiler after he completed 21-of-40 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown. Osweiler has been wretched all season, but Savage arguably looked worse. Neither quarterback helps Houston's cause, but by the letter of the law, Osweiler might give them a better chance to win. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

Brock Osweiler has been benched in favor of Tom Savage. Osweiler is going to go down as one of the biggest busts in NFL free agency history after signing a four-year, $72 million deal with $37 million guaranteed in March. Osweiler lacks poise and throwing ability to make it as an NFL starter.

Brock Osweiler was benched in the second quarter Sunday in Week 15 against the Jaguars. This move probably should have been made weeks ago but coach Bill O'Brien stuck it out as long as he could with Houston's $72 million bust. Osweiler was off to a miserable start against Jacksonville and finally got benched after throwing picks on consecutive plays in the second quarter. He completed six-of-11 passes for 48 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions before getting the hook. Tom Savage is in for Osweiler at quarterback. Source: Sarah Barshop on Twitter