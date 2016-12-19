Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brock Osweiler | Quarterback | #17

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/22/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 235
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (57) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Speaking after Sunday's loss, Texans coach Bill O'Brien was noncommittal on his starting quarterback for the Wild Card round.
Tom Savage is in the concussion protocol, but O'Brien could have said something like "Savage will be our starter if healthy." He didn't, leaving the door open for Brock Osweiler after he completed 21-of-40 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown. Osweiler has been wretched all season, but Savage arguably looked worse. Neither quarterback helps Houston's cause, but by the letter of the law, Osweiler might give them a better chance to win. Jan 1 - 5:12 PM
Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter
More Brock Osweiler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016HOU1428047059.62704193.15.801416291309.34.5101
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2012DEN52450.0122.43.00008-13-2.6-1.6000
2013DEN4111668.89523.85.900032.5.7000
2014DEN441040.05213.05.201080.0.0000
2015DEN917027561.81967218.67.2110621616.82.9101
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11CHI223562.92316.6214143.500
2Sep 18KC193357.62688.1122-3-1.500
3Sep 22@NE244158.51964.80111313.000
4Oct 2TEN253767.62546.92211414.000
5Oct 9@MIN194245.21844.41100.000
6Oct 16IND253964.12696.9212-4-2.000
7Oct 24@DEN224153.71313.2003165.301
8Oct 30DET202969.01866.4113-3-1.000
10Nov 13@JAC142751.9993.7203237.700
11Nov 21@OAK263966.72436.2112199.500
12Nov 27SD223759.52466.6033237.710
13Dec 4@GB223562.92025.8203206.700
14Dec 11@IND142458.31476.1012-2-1.000
15Dec 18JAC61154.5484.40200.000
17Jan 1@TEN214052.52536.310111.010

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Tyler Ervin
4Jonathan Grimes
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Tyler Ervin
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
WR21Will Fuller
2Wendall Williams
WR31Keith Mumphery
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
C1Greg Mancz
2Tony Bergstrom
RG1Jeff Allen
2Oday Aboushi
RT1Chris Clark
K1Nick Novak
 

 