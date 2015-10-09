Player Page

Luke Kuechly | Linebacker | #59

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 238
College: Boston College
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (9) / CAR
Latest News

Recent News

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he has yet to decide if Luke Kuechly will play Week 16 against the Falcons.
Kuechly cleared the concussion protocol last week, but the Panthers held him out of Monday night's game and could hold him out this week as well. Kuechly wants to play, however, saying he will continue "to prepare like I'm playing." Ultimately, it does not make much sense for Kuechly to risk his health in two meaningless games. Kuechly has suffered two serious concussions in the last two seasons. Dec 23 - 4:15 PM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR1071311022.0168.0110001600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012CAR16103621651.044.02220300800000
2013CAR1693631562.0157.54330000700000
2014CAR1699541533.0196.31001011100000
2015CAR1376421181.055.044811021000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN100100.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18SF47110.00.0110000100000
3Sep 25MIN94130.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2@ATL111121.077.0000000100000
5Oct 10TB65110.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NO65110.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30ARZ6061.099.0000000100000
9Nov 6@LAR4260.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13KC7180.00.0000001100000
11Nov 17NO86140.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24ATLGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1@TBGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Fozzy Whittaker
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Mike Tolbert
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Mike Tolbert
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Corey Brown
3Brenton Bersin
WR21Ted Ginn
2Devin Funchess
WR31Devin Funchess
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
LT1Mike Remmers
2Daryl Williams
LG1Andrew Norwell
C1Ryan Wendell
RG1Trai Turner
RT1Chris Scott
K1Graham Gano
 

 