Luke Kuechly | Linebacker | #59 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (25) / 4/20/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 238 College: Boston College Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (9) / CAR Contract: view contract details [x] 9/10/2015: Signed a six-year, $64.105 million contract. 2016: $1 million, 2017: $7.36 million, 2018: $7.6 million, 2019: $10 million, 2020: $10.3 million, 2021: 10.69 million, 2022: Free Agent

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he has yet to decide if Luke Kuechly will play Week 16 against the Falcons. Kuechly cleared the concussion protocol last week, but the Panthers held him out of Monday night's game and could hold him out this week as well. Kuechly wants to play, however, saying he will continue "to prepare like I'm playing." Ultimately, it does not make much sense for Kuechly to risk his health in two meaningless games. Kuechly has suffered two serious concussions in the last two seasons. Source: ESPN

