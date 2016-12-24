Player Page

Dwayne Allen | Tight End | #83

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 265
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (64) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Patriots acquired TE Dwayne Allen and a sixth-round pick from the Colts in exchange for a fourth-round pick.
The surprising move is a result of free agency's moving parts, with the Colts re-signing Jack Doyle and the Pats letting Martellus Bennett walk. Allen has long teased tantalizing upside as a complete tight end, but was extremely disappointing in the first season of a four-year, $29.4 million extension in 2016. Allen was out-played by Doyle, including as a blocker. The Pats clearly believe his game can be revived, while he can be more of a role player if Rob Gronkowski can stay on the field. If not, Allen has the skill-set to be an every-down player, at least in theory. Mar 8 - 4:27 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND143540629.011.60600.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012IND164552132.611.60335.31.70000000
2013IND112020.020.00100.0.00000000
2014IND132939530.413.60800.0.00000000
2015IND13161098.46.80111.11.00000000
2016IND143540629.011.60600.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET45313.3100.0000000
2Sep 18@DEN22512.5000.0000000
3Sep 25LAC33511.7000.0000000
4Oct 2@JAC22010.0000.0000000
5Oct 9CHI6508.3100.0000000
6Oct 16@HOU199.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@GB11515.0000.0000000
11Nov 20TEN00.0000.0000000
12Nov 24PIT5499.8000.0000000
13Dec 5@NYJ47218.0300.0000000
14Dec 11HOU00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@MIN11313.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@OAK33110.3000.0000000
17Jan 1JAC33411.3100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
3Jacoby Brissett
RB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3D.J. Foster
4Tyler Gaffney
GLB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
FB1James Develin
2Glenn Gronkowski
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Devin Lucien
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Dwayne Allen
3Matt Lengel
4Rob Housler
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Jamil Douglas
3Chris Barker
C1David Andrews
2Ted Karras
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
3Chase Farris
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 