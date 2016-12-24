Dwayne Allen | Tight End | #83 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (27) / 2/24/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 265 College: Clemson Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (64) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 3/7/2016: Signed a four-year, $29.4 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus. 2017: $2.5 million, 2018: $4.5 million, 2019: $6.9 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Patriots acquired TE Dwayne Allen and a sixth-round pick from the Colts in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The surprising move is a result of free agency's moving parts, with the Colts re-signing Jack Doyle and the Pats letting Martellus Bennett walk. Allen has long teased tantalizing upside as a complete tight end, but was extremely disappointing in the first season of a four-year, $29.4 million extension in 2016. Allen was out-played by Doyle, including as a blocker. The Pats clearly believe his game can be revived, while he can be more of a role player if Rob Gronkowski can stay on the field. If not, Allen has the skill-set to be an every-down player, at least in theory. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

The Colts are expected to retain Dwayne Allen for 2017. Following the re-signing of Jack Doyle to a $19 million deal on Tuesday, there was some chatter about Allen's roster spot. Allen signed a four-year, $29.4 million deal at this time last year. He went on to be vastly outplayed by Doyle in 2016 and again showed next to nothing as a pass catcher. Doyle has even surpassed Allen as the preferred inline blocker at tight end. Allen is more likely to be cut next year. He's looking like another mistake by ex-GM Ryan Grigson. Source: Stephen Holder on Twitter

Dwayne Allen caught 3-of-3 targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' Week 17 win over the Jaguars. The touchdown was Allen's sixth of the season, though three of them came in one game against the defense-less Jets. In the first season of a four-year, $29.4 million deal, Allen was a major disappointment, getting soundly out-played and produced by Jack Doyle. Allen did manage to stay relatively healthy, but now has 896 total receiving yards in four years since his promising rookie campaign. The light has turned out in Dynasty leagues.