Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Tom Brady
(QB)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Devin Lucien
(WR)
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
Tyler Gaffney
(RB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
James Develin
(RB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Rob Housler
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
James White
(RB)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Glenn Gronkowski
(RB)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
Dwayne Allen | Tight End | #83
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 2/24/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 265
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 3 (64) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/7/2016: Signed a four-year, $29.4 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus. 2017: $2.5 million, 2018: $4.5 million, 2019: $6.9 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Patriots acquired TE Dwayne Allen and a sixth-round pick from the Colts in exchange for a fourth-round pick.
The surprising move is a result of free agency's moving parts, with the Colts re-signing Jack Doyle and the Pats letting Martellus Bennett walk. Allen has long teased tantalizing upside as a complete tight end, but was extremely disappointing in the first season of a four-year, $29.4 million extension in 2016. Allen was out-played by Doyle, including as a blocker. The Pats clearly believe his game can be revived, while he can be more of a role player if Rob Gronkowski can stay on the field. If not, Allen has the skill-set to be an every-down player, at least in theory.
Mar 8 - 4:27 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Colts are expected to retain Dwayne Allen for 2017.
Following the re-signing of Jack Doyle to a $19 million deal on Tuesday, there was some chatter about Allen's roster spot. Allen signed a four-year, $29.4 million deal at this time last year. He went on to be vastly outplayed by Doyle in 2016 and again showed next to nothing as a pass catcher. Doyle has even surpassed Allen as the preferred inline blocker at tight end. Allen is more likely to be cut next year. He's looking like another mistake by ex-GM Ryan Grigson.
Mar 7 - 11:30 PM
Source:
Stephen Holder on Twitter
Dwayne Allen caught 3-of-3 targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' Week 17 win over the Jaguars.
The touchdown was Allen's sixth of the season, though three of them came in one game against the defense-less Jets. In the first season of a four-year, $29.4 million deal, Allen was a major disappointment, getting soundly out-played and produced by Jack Doyle. Allen did manage to stay relatively healthy, but now has 896 total receiving yards in four years since his promising rookie campaign. The light has turned out in Dynasty leagues.
Jan 1 - 6:31 PM
Dwayne Allen caught 3-of-4 passes for 31 yards in Week 16 against the Raiders.
He didn't have any red-zone looks. Allen got most of his catches after Donte Moncrief left with a shoulder injury. He should see more targets if Moncrief doesn't play next week, but will remain heavily touchdown dependent.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:06:00 PM
Unicorn replacement: Pats acquire TE Allen
Mar 8 - 4:27 PM
Colts expected to hang onto Dwayne Allen
Mar 7 - 11:30 PM
Dwayne Allen scores touchdown in 2017 finale
Jan 1 - 6:31 PM
Dwayne Allen held to three catches
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:06:00 PM
More Dwayne Allen Player News
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
IND
14
35
406
29.0
11.6
0
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
IND
16
45
521
32.6
11.6
0
3
3
5
.3
1.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
IND
1
1
20
20.0
20.0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
IND
13
29
395
30.4
13.6
0
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
IND
13
16
109
8.4
6.8
0
1
1
1
.1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
IND
14
35
406
29.0
11.6
0
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
DET
4
53
13.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DEN
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
LAC
3
35
11.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@JAC
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CHI
6
50
8.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@HOU
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
PIT
5
49
9.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
@NYJ
4
72
18.0
3
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@MIN
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@OAK
3
31
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
JAC
3
34
11.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
3
Jacoby Brissett
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3
D.J. Foster
4
Tyler Gaffney
GLB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
FB
1
James Develin
2
Glenn Gronkowski
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Devin Lucien
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
Sidelined
Rob Gronkowski (back) said he will "for sure" be ready to play Week 1.
"Uh, yes," Gronkowski said when asked if he'll be ready to go for the season opener. "No doubt." Gronkowski is coming off his third known back surgery after he required 2009 and 2013 operations to repair herniated disks. As for his playing future, Gronk said he's not yet even thinking about retirement. Still just 28 (in May), Gronkowski's body has been through a lot in such a short period of time, but he keeps coming back better than ever. He averaged a monstrous 21.6 yards per catch on 25 grabs in 2016. Gronkowski is still the TE1 in fantasy.
Feb 24
2
Dwayne Allen
3
Matt Lengel
4
Rob Housler
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Jamil Douglas
3
Chris Barker
C
1
David Andrews
2
Ted Karras
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
Sidelined
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
3
Chase Farris
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
