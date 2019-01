Bobby Massie | Tackle | #70 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (29) / 8/1/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 317 College: Mississippi Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (112) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bears re-signed RT Bobby Massie to a four-year contract. It's reportedly worth more than $8 million per year, making Massie one of the five highest-paid right tackles. 29-year-old Massie has spent the last three seasons in Chicago after spending his first four in Arizona. Massie received strong marks from Pro Football Focus for his pass blocking in 2018. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Bears RT Bobby Massie (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Week 11. They're already without RG Kyle Long (ankle). The Bears will turn to ineffective journeymen Ted Larsen at guard and Mike Adams at right tackle. With Jay Cutler coming off a four-turnover game and Alshon Jeffery on suspension, the Giants are one of the top streamer D/ST plays of Week 11. Source: Jeff Dickerson on Twitter

Bears RT Bobby Massie has entered the concussion protocol and will not return to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Buccaneers. He exited in the second quarter. The Bears are now down two offensive linemen with Massie and Kyle Long (ankle) both done for the day. Mike Adams replaced Massie at right tackle. Source: Brad Biggs on Twitter