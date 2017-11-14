Player Page

Weather | Roster

Russell Shepard | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/17/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195
College: LSU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Panthers released WR Russell Shepard.
Shepard reportedly asked for his release after refusing to take a pay cut, but that doesn't really square with the reality than any player who refuses is a pay cut is then released. Going on 28, Shepard caught 17 balls in 15 games for Carolina's undermanned receiver corps last season. He will hunt for deep reserve/special teams work on the open market. May 14 - 1:52 PM
Source: Charlotte Observer
More Russell Shepard Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013TB1400.0.00000.0.00000000
2014TB164633.915.80000.0.00000000
2015TB133282.29.30100.0.00000000
2016TB142334124.414.80219.69.00000000
2017CAR151720213.511.9012191.39.500065000
Russell Shepard's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Russell Shepard's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Russell Shepard's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Russell Shepard's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@SF25326.5100.0000000
2Sep 17BUF166.0000.0000000
3Sep 24NO00.0000.0000000
4Oct 1@NE11313.0000.0000000
5Oct 8@DET2157.5000.0000000
6Oct 12PHI2126.0000.00032000
7Oct 22@CHI22010.0000.0000000
8Oct 29@TB11414.0000.00033000
9Nov 5ATL00.0011111.0000000
10Nov 13MIA34013.3000.0000000
12Nov 26@NYJ00.0000.0000000
13Dec 3@NO3299.7000.0000000
14Dec 10MIN00.00188.0000000
15Dec 17GB00.0000.0000000
17Dec 31@ATL00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Phillip Sims
3Josh Freeman
4Luke McCown
5Ryan Lindley
6Trevone Boykin
7Aaron Murray
8Stephen Morris
9Dylan Thompson
10G.J. Kinne
11Johnny Manziel
12Charlie Whitehurst
13Jerrod Johnson
14Thad Lewis
15Matt Simms
16Bryan Bennett
17Tim Tebow
18Ryan Williams
19Brad Sorensen
20Seth Lobato
21Dan Orlovsky
22Austin Trainor
23Pat Devlin
24Matt Blanchard
25Dan LeFevour
26McLeod Bethel-Thompson
27Jerry Lovelocke
28Chandler Harnish
29Chase Rettig
30Keith Wenning
31Ryan Nassib
32Trevor Knight
33Josh Johnson
34R.J. Archer
35Zach Mettenberger
36Sean Renfree
37Cody Fajardo
38Shane Carden
39Griffin Neal
40Brandon Doughty
41Marquise Williams
42Max Wittek
43Joe Licata
44Sefo Liufau
45Tyler Ferguson
46Bart Houston
47David Olson
48Dane Evans
49Eli Jenkins
50Dalyn Williams
51Alek Torgersen
52Jake Waters
53Wes Lunt
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Adrian Peterson
3James Starks
4Rashad Jennings
5Joseph Randle
6Chris Johnson
7Danny Woodhead
8Toby Gerhart
9Khiry Robinson
10Kenneth Farrow
11De'Veon Smith
12Joique Bell
13Tim Hightower
14Dominique Williams
15Joe Banyard
16LaMichael James
17Karlos Williams
18Alonzo Harris
19Brandon Burks
20Terrell Newby
21Khalfani Muhammad
22John Crockett
23Bobby Rainey
24Darren McFadden
25Jordan Johnson
26Ronnie Hillman
27Brandon Ross
28Cedric O'Neal
29Josh Harris
30Bishop Sankey
31Storm Johnson
32Darrin Reaves
33Zac Stacy
34Anthony Dixon
35DuJuan Harris
36Matt Asiata
37Isaiah Pead
38Dan Herron
39B.J. Daniels
40Jerome Smith
41Jeremy Langford
42Jahwan Edwards
43Ross Scheuerman
44Kenneth Harper
45Jawon Chisholm
46Bronson Hill
47Kelvin Taylor
48Zac Brooks
49Brandon Brown-Dukes
50Glenn Winston
51LaVance Taylor
52Keshawn Hill
53Terrell Watson
54William Stanback
55Shaun Draughn
56Michael Dyer
57Jeremy Stewart
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Rashad Jennings
3Tim Hightower
4Adrian Peterson
5Chris Johnson
6Toby Gerhart
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2DeMarco Murray
3James Starks
4Rashad Jennings
5Joseph Randle
FB1James Casey
2Darrel Young
3Erik Lorig
4Will Johnson
5Emil Igwenagu
6Jorvorskie Lane
7Lorenzo Taliaferro
8Julian Howsare
9Brandon Cottom
10Paul Lasike
11Henry Hynoski
12Ryan Mueller
13Joe Don Duncan
14Andrew Bonnet
15Cory Harkey
16Glenn Gronkowski
17Juwan Thompson
18Darrin Laufasa
19Will Ratelle
20Soma Vainuku
21Jordan Campbell
22Patrick Skov
23Brad Smelley
24Chris Swain
25Sam Bergen
26Nikita Whitlock
27Trey Millard
28Tyler Renew
29Kyle Coleman
30Blake Renaud
31Devon Johnson
32Quayvon Hicks
33Alstevis Squirewell
34Freddie Stevenson
35Ricky Ortiz
36Tyler McCloskey
37Anthony Firkser
38Joe Bacci
39Kiero Small
40J.C. Copeland
41Joey Iosefa
42Zach Boren
43John Conner
44Sione Houma
45John Robinson-Woodgett
46Algernon Brown
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Dez Bryant
3Anquan Boldin
4Keith Mumphery
5Eli Rogers
6Greg Jennings
7Marques Colston
8Marcus Easley
9Jerome Simpson
10Douglas McNeil
11Jacoby Ford
12Josh Morgan
13Hakeem Nicks
14Tyler Davis
15Stevie Johnson
16Arrelious Benn
17Eddie Royal
18Dwayne Bowe
19James Jones
20Kyle Prater
21Corey Brown
22Jared Abbrederis
23Corey Fuller
24Preston Parker
25Greg Little
26Kris Durham
27Russell Shepard
28Keenan Reynolds
29DeAndre Reaves
30Kain Colter
31Miles Austin
32Greg Salas
33Jordan Williams
34Ed Eagan
35Armon Binns
36Carlton Mitchell
37Nick Harwell
38Reggie Dunn
39Ben Edwards
40Jaelen Strong
41Andrew Turzilli
42Isaac Fruechte
43Zach D'Orazio
44Kenzel Doe
45Keyarris Garrett
46Mitch Mathews
47Jared Dangerfield
48Damaris Johnson
49Josh Lenz
50Uzoma Nwachukwu
51Eric Rogers
52Nate Washington
53Robert Herron
54Shaq Evans
55Solomon Patton
56Bernard Reedy
57Jonathan Krause
58Dezmin Lewis
59Joshua Stangby
60Ricky Collins
61Jaxon Shipley
62Damian Williams
63Michael Rector
64Issac Blakeney
65Mekale McKay
66Canaan Severin
67Tevin Jones
68Tevin Reese
69Kenny Cook
70L'Damian Washington
71Duke Williams
72David Porter
73Brandon Shippen
74Corey Washington
75Ryan Spadola
76Marlon Moore
77Tyler Murphy
78Josh Harper
79Chandler Worthy
80Marquez Clark
81Donatella Luckett
82Travis Labhart
83Matt Hazel
84Devin Street
85Josh Stewart
86Jarrett Boykin
87Lance Lewis
88Joseph Anderson
89Alonzo Russell
90Dennis Parks
91Quinshad Davis
92Rashaun Simonise
93Reece Horn
94Ishmael Zamora
95Robert Wheelwright
96Shaq Hill
97Devin Lucien
98Jeff Beathard
99DaVaris Daniels
100Ezell Ruffin
101Tyler McDonald
102Javontee Herndon
103Aaron Dobson
WR21Brandon Marshall
2Roddy White
3Brian Hartline
4Ace Sanders
5Riley Cooper
6Marcus Thigpen
7Denarius Moore
8Chris Givens
9Chris Matthews
10Ryan Broyles
11Ryan Whalen
12Joe Morgan
13A.J. Jenkins
14Kenbrell Thompkins
15Emory Blake
16Jacoby Jones
17Kevin Smith
18Dorial Green-Beckham
19R.J. Harris
20Jordan Payton
21Darius Powe
22Wendall Williams
23Austin Pettis
24Onterio McCalebb
25Nathan Palmer
26Donteea Dye
27Chris Harper
28Victor Cruz
29Eric Weems
30Da'Ron Brown
31Shakim Phillips
32Tandon Doss
33Andre Debose
34Mike Brown
35Devon Wylie
36Jimmie Hunt
37Mike Williams
38Jay Lee
39Devante Davis
40Marcus Leak
41Frankie Hammond
42K.J. Maye
43Keshawn Martin
44Michael Preston
45Valdez Showers
46Reggie Bell
47Amir Carlisle
48Phil Bates
49Milton Williams III
50Jerome Lane
51Noel Thomas
52Deante' Gray
53Chris Brown
54James Butler
55Kenny Lawler
56Anthony Dable
57Rannell Hall
58Titus Davis
59Isiah Ferguson
60Daniel Rodriguez
61A.J. Cruz
62Clyde Gates
63Myles White
64Kadron Boone
65Ryan Lankford
66T.J. Graham
67Jeremy Ross
68Marcus Harris
69Stephen Hill
70Saalim Hakim
71Kashif Moore
72Josh Boyce
73Tom Nelson
74Leonard Hankerson
75Michael Bennett
76Paul Browning
77Austin Willis
78DeAndre Smelter
79Juron Criner
80Andre Davis
81Demetrius Wilson
82Josh Reese
83DiAndre Campbell
84Trevor Harman
85Larry Pinkard
86David Glidden
87Kieran Duncan
88Jarvis Turner
89T.J. Thorpe
90Mitchell Paige
91Josh Magee
92Durron Neal
93Chris King
94Trindon Holliday
95James Quick
96Rodney Smith
97Reggie Diggs
98Dom Williams
99Jalin Marshall
100Marken Michel
101Levi Norwood
102Ed Williams
103Danny Anthrop
104Christion Jones
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Chris Givens
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Ladarius Green
6Marcedes Lewis
7Tony Moeaki
8Ifeanyi Momah
9Brent Celek
10Dante Rosario
11Brandon Bostick
12Zach Sudfeld
13Andrew Quarless
14Kyle Miller
15Blake Annen
16Matt Spaeth
17Scott Simonson
18Coby Fleener
19Bruce Miller
20Mickey Shuler
21Martellus Bennett
22Wes Saxton
23Beau Gardner
24Michael Cooper
25Dominique Jones
26Nic Jacobs
27Chase Ford
28Orson Charles
29Marcus Lucas
30Nick Kasa
31Richard Gordon
32Chase Dixon
33J.P. Holtz
34Eric Wallace
35Aaron Peck
36Anthony Denham
37Casey Pierce
38Mike McFarland
39Chase Coffman
40David Johnson
41Mychal Rivera
42Rob Blanchflower
43Jacob Maxwell
44D.J. Williams
45Rashaun Allen
46Larry Donnell
47Cooper Helfet
48Randall Telfer
49Cameron Clear
50Steve Maneri
51David Paulson
52Justice Cunningham
53Gerell Robinson
54Kevin Greene
55Brandon Barden
56Jake Stoneburner
57Chris Gragg
58Ryan Taylor
59Konrad Reuland
60Brett Brackett
61Michael Egnew
62Asante Cleveland
63Chris Pantale
64Adrien Robinson
65John Peters
66Tevin Westbrook
67Jay Rome
68Kivon Cartwright
69Jake Murphy
70Rory Anderson
71Gannon Sinclair
72Kent Taylor
73Clayton Echard
74Taylor McNamara
75Braxton Deaver
76M.J. McFarland
77Dan Light
78Arthur Lynch
79Jordan Thompson
80Rob Housler
81Jack Tabb
LT1Terry Poole
2Jordan Rigsbee
3King Dunlap
4Eugene Monroe
5Charles Brown
6Cameron Bradfield
7Reid Fragel
8Michael Bowie
9Carter Bykowski
10Kevin Graf
11Rob Crisp
12Fahn Cooper
13Justin Senior
14Landon Lechler
15Chris Bordelon
16Steven Moore
17Laurence Gibson
18Darrell Brown
19Michael Oher
20Micah Hatchie
21Jason Fox
22Kyle Roberts
23Takoby Cofield
24Tyson Chandler
25Robert Myers
26Garry Williams
27Jah Reid
28Vince Kowalski
29John Weidenaar
30Taylor Fallin
31David Hedelin
32Wil Freeman
33Antonio Garcia
34Nate Theaker
35Jessamen Dunker
36Collin Buchanan
37Jonathan McLaughlin
38Adam Bisnowaty
39Cody Booth
40Justin Renfrow
41David Foucault
42Andrew McDonald
43Lars Hanson
44Chauncey Briggs
45Tyrus Thompson
46Jordan Swindle
47Arturo Uzdavinis
48Donald Hawkins
49Jerry Ugokwe
50Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2David Yankey
3Anthony Steen
4Edawn Coughman
5Ryan Seymour
6Antoine Everett
7Sebastian Tretola
8Orlando Franklin
9David Arkin
10Ben Heenan
11Tim Lelito
12Sam Brenner
13Cyril Richardson
14Jake Simonich
15Jarell Broxton
16Mackenzy Bernadeau
17Dallas Thomas
18Zach Voytek
19Kitt O'Brien
20Damien Mama
21Collin Rahrig
22Jake Bernstein
23Vi Teofilo
24Tanner Hawkinson
25Adrian Bellard
26Darren Keyton
27Alex Kozan
28Alex Cooper
29Austin Shepherd
30Al Bond
31Brian Folkerts
32Matthew Masifilo
33Lene Maiava
34Jamison Lalk
35Marquis Lucas
36Ronald Patrick
37Jeff Adams
38Pearce Slater
39Greg Pyke
40Richard Levy
41Freddie Tagaloa
42Garrick Mayweather
43Nila Kasitati
44Cameron Lee
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Erik Austell
3Manuel Ramirez
4Gino Gradkowski
5Khaled Holmes
6Julian Vandervelde
7Max Tuerk
8Mitchell Bell
9Jacob Flores
10Fernando Velasco
11Jacques McClendon
12Drew Nowak
13Garth Gerhart
14Barrett Jones
15Dalton Freeman
16Patrick Lewis
17Karim Barton
18Ben Clarke
19Ross Burbank
20Brian De La Puente
21Travis Averill
22Braxston Cave
23Quinton Schooley
24Mark Spelman
25Robert Kugler
26Jack Allen
27Taylor Boggs
28Lucas Crowley
29Reese Dismukes
30Dillon Farrell
31Ben Gottschalk
32Anthony Fabiano
33Tyler Orlosky
RG1Zane Beadles
2Louis Vasquez
3Todd Herremans
4Garrett Gilkey
5Geoff Schwartz
6Cyril Lemon
7Andrew Tiller
8Craig Watts
9Robert Myers
10Darrion Weems
11Chris Scott
12Hugh Thornton
13Jared Smith
14Tre' Jackson
15Josue Matias
16Leon Brown
17Clay DeBord
18Kraig Urbik
19Paul Fanaika
20Chase Farris
21Emmett Cleary
22Tony Hills
23Alvin Bailey
24Adam Replogle
25Gabe Ikard
26Jarrod Pughsley
27Ryker Mathews
28Boston Stiverson
29Oni Omoile
30Terran Vaughn
31Donovan Williams
32Isaiah Williams
33Avery Gennesy
34Antoine McClain
35Jason King
36Tyler Johnstone
37Mitchell Kirsch
38Trip Thurman
39Shahbaz Ahmed
40Kareem Are
41Chris Muller
42Ruben Carter
43Matt Rotheram
44Jarvis Harrison
45Thomas Evans
46Mike McQueen
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Tayo Fabuluje
3Erik Pears
4Adrian Bellard
5Mitchell Van Dyk
6Sebastian Vollmer
7John Theus
8Nick Ritcher
9Patrick Miller
10Isiah Cage
11Robert Leff
12Norman Price
13Darryl Baldwin
14Lamar Holmes
15Michael Williams
16Luke Marquardt
17Martin Wallace
18Colin Kelly
19Pierce Burton
20Dan France
21Kona Schwenke
22Zeth Ramsay
23Kevin Bowen
24Ryan Mack
25Torian White
26Jonah Pirsig
27Keavon Milton
K1Travis Coons
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Younghoe Koo
5Nick Folk
6Brandon Bogotay
7Jordan Gay
8Zach Hocker
9Kyle Brindza
10Brad Craddock
11Devon Bell
12Shayne Graham
13Shaun Suisham
14Andy Phillips
15Mike Meyer
16Patrick Murray
17Ross Martin
18Corey Acosta
19Justin Manton
20Andrew Furney
21Marshall Morgan
22Carey Spear
23Billy Cundiff
24Jaden Oberkrom
25John Lunsford
26Tom Obarski
27Ty Long
 

 