Russell Wilson | Quarterback | #3 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (28) / 11/29/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 215 College: Wisconsin Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (75) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 7/31/2015: Signed a five-year, $89.142 million contract. The deal contains $60 million guaranteed, including a $31 million signing bonus. 2016: $12.34 million, 2017: $12.6 million, 2018: $15.5 million, 2019: $17 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Russell Wilson completed 29-of-45 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 36 yards in the Seahawks' Week 16 loss to the Cardinals. Seattle's offense was putrid in the first half as Wilson absorbed five sacks in the first two quarters and Tyler Lockett suffered what appeared to be a fractured leg a half-yard short of the goal line. On the strength of Wilson's arm and legs, the Seahawks rallied back from a huge deficit to tie the game at 31, only for Chandler Catanzaro to boot the game-winning field goal as time expired. Wilson isn't getting a lot of help from his teammates -- especially his offensive line -- but he is stringing together big fantasy performances. He has another cupcake matchup in Week 17 at San Francisco.

Russell Wilson completed 19-of-26 passes for 229 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the Seahawks' 24-3, Week 15 win over the Rams. He added six rushes for 12 yards. It was hardly an inspiring performance from Wilson and company, but they were free to experiment and try to work out the kinks against the noncompetitive Rams. Wilson, predictably, faced lots of pressure, but took only two sacks. Most encouragingly, he continued to heat up his connection with Tyler Lockett, finding him for a wide open 57-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Wilson also underthrew a potential deep score to Doug Baldwin. It wasn't a "put the concerns to rest" evening. Wilson faces a stiff Christmas Eve test in the Cardinals.

Russell Wilson completed 22-of-39 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions in the Seahawks' 38-10 loss in Green Bay Week 14. Wilson imploded in this one. The five interceptions will be the story, but two of them were arguably not his fault and one came with the game well out of reach. The real concern was Wilson’s inability to hit open receivers down field, a problem he displayed two weeks ago in Tampa Bay as well. The game could have been considerably different if Wilson hooked up with Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham on what were sure touchdowns in the first half, but both passes were well overthrown. The Seahawks have basically locked up the NFC West, but they will need Wilson to play better if they hope to make a deep run in the playoffs. The good news is the entire team has a great get-right spot at home against the Rams on Thursday night.