Russell Wilson | Quarterback | #3

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/29/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 215
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (75) / SEA
Russell Wilson completed 29-of-45 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 36 yards in the Seahawks' Week 16 loss to the Cardinals.
Seattle's offense was putrid in the first half as Wilson absorbed five sacks in the first two quarters and Tyler Lockett suffered what appeared to be a fractured leg a half-yard short of the goal line. On the strength of Wilson's arm and legs, the Seahawks rallied back from a huge deficit to tie the game at 31, only for Chandler Catanzaro to boot the game-winning field goal as time expired. Wilson isn't getting a lot of help from his teammates -- especially his offensive line -- but he is stringing together big fantasy performances. He has another cupcake matchup in Week 17 at San Francisco. Dec 24 - 8:01 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016SEA1533451465.03961264.17.7320117025517.03.6102
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2012SEA1625239364.13118194.97.9026109448930.65.2403
2013SEA1625740763.13357209.88.222699653933.75.6115
2014SEA1628545263.13475217.27.7220711884953.17.2630
2015SEA1632948368.14024251.58.3134810355334.65.4103
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11MIA274362.82586.0114164.001
2Sep 18@LAR223562.92547.3005142.800
3Sep 25SF152365.224310.610133.000
4Oct 2@NYJ233271.93099.7305-5-1.000
6Oct 16ATL253767.62707.300671.200
7Oct 23@ARZ243764.92256.1001-2-2.000
8Oct 30@NO223464.72537.4013113.700
9Nov 7BUF202676.928210.8203103.310
10Nov 13@NE253767.63489.430362.000
11Nov 20PHI183158.12728.8108192.400
12Nov 27@TB173351.51514.60288010.000
13Dec 4CAR263672.22777.7113299.700
14Dec 11@GB223956.42406.2154194.800
15Dec 15LAR192673.12298.8316122.000
16Dec 24ARZ294564.43507.84010363.601
17Jan 1@SFGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Thomas Rawls
FB1Marcel Reece
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Tyler Lockett
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Brandon Williams
LT1Bradley Sowell
2George Fant
LG1Mark Glowinski
2Rees Odhiambo
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Garry Gilliam
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 