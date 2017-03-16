Morris Claiborne | Defensive Back | #24 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (27) / 2/7/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 192 College: LSU Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (6) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 3/16/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract. Share: Tweet

Jets agreed to terms with CB Morris Claiborne, formerly of the Cowboys. Claiborne had been drawing interest from the Ravens, but the Jets swooped in after Baltimore opted for Claiborne's old teammate, Brandon Carr. The No. 6 overall pick of the 2012 draft, Claiborne had the looks of a massive bust, but seemed to be turning his career around last season before suffering a severe groin injury. Injuries have been a problem for the 27 year old. Claiborne will likely get the opportunity to start in New York, but he'll have to earn it. He's a body for a team that needs them. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec reports the Ravens have "legitimate" interest in CB Morris Claiborne. Claiborne was solid when on the field in 2016, but he only played seven games before returning and then getting hurt in the Cowboys' playoff loss. He would be a solid flyer for a corner-needy team, but the Ravens cannot rely on him alone. Source: Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said impending free agent CB Morris Claiborne has "a very bright future ahead of him." "Every injury he's had has been legitimate," Garrett continued, suggesting there are no questions about Claiborne's desire to play football in Dallas. That said, he has only managed 47 games in five seasons, and a promising 2016 campaign was cut short by a groin injury. With seemingly the entire secondary headed to free agency, the Cowboys might be looking for a safer option. Source: Jon Machota on Twitter