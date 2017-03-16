Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Chris Swain
(RB)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Darius Jennings
(WR)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Brandon Burks
(RB)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Ross Martin
(K)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Myles White
(WR)
Kellen Davis
(TE)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Romar Morris
(RB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Morris Claiborne | Defensive Back | #24
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 2/7/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 192
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (6) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/16/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Share:
Tweet
Recent News
Recent News
Jets agreed to terms with CB Morris Claiborne, formerly of the Cowboys.
Claiborne had been drawing interest from the Ravens, but the Jets swooped in after Baltimore opted for Claiborne's old teammate, Brandon Carr. The No. 6 overall pick of the 2012 draft, Claiborne had the looks of a massive bust, but seemed to be turning his career around last season before suffering a severe groin injury. Injuries have been a problem for the 27 year old. Claiborne will likely get the opportunity to start in New York, but he'll have to earn it. He's a body for a team that needs them.
Mar 16 - 4:03 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec reports the Ravens have "legitimate" interest in CB Morris Claiborne.
Claiborne was solid when on the field in 2016, but he only played seven games before returning and then getting hurt in the Cowboys' playoff loss. He would be a solid flyer for a corner-needy team, but the Ravens cannot rely on him alone.
Mar 9 - 5:18 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said impending free agent CB Morris Claiborne has "a very bright future ahead of him."
"Every injury he's had has been legitimate," Garrett continued, suggesting there are no questions about Claiborne's desire to play football in Dallas. That said, he has only managed 47 games in five seasons, and a promising 2016 campaign was cut short by a groin injury. With seemingly the entire secondary headed to free agency, the Cowboys might be looking for a safer option.
Mar 1 - 6:12 PM
Source:
Jon Machota on Twitter
The Cowboys could move on from free agent CB Morris Claiborne.
Claiborne had a standout 2016 before sitting out the final nine games of the regular season. He returned for the Divisional Round, but was knocked out with another injury. Claiborne has never played a full season, missing 26 games the last three years. Still, Claiborne just turned 27, plays a premium position, and put standout play on 2016 tape. He should get paid well in free agency.
Feb 3 - 6:07 PM
Source:
ESPN Dallas
Report: NYJ expected to sign Morris Claiborne
Mar 16 - 4:03 PM
Ravens 'legitimate' interest in CB Claiborne
Mar 9 - 5:18 PM
Garrett: Claiborne has a 'very bright future'
Mar 1 - 6:12 PM
Cowboys could move on from Morris Claiborne
Feb 3 - 6:07 PM
More Morris Claiborne Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DAL
7
24
2
26
0.0
0
.0
1
27
0
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
DAL
15
43
12
55
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
2
1
1
8
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DAL
10
24
2
26
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
1
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DAL
4
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
1
-8
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
11
30
7
37
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
7
24
2
26
0.0
0
.0
1
27
0
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NYG
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@WAS
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CHI
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@SF
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
1
27
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CIN
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@GB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
PHI
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
Jets QB Bryce Petty will undergo surgery to repair his torn left (non-throwing) labrum next week.
It could be a lengthy recovery, though Petty should be ready for training camp. Petty showed nothing in his six appearances (four starts) this season, posting a 3:7 TD:INT ratio. It ended the fantasy that he could be the Jets' unlikely quarterback of the future. The Jets have invested major draft resources in the quarterback position since 2009 and have zero to show for it. Going on 26, Petty hasn't proven he can be a legitimate No. 2.
Dec 29
2
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes reports the Jets are looking to add a fullback.
The move suggests the offense will change dramatically from the mostly spread attack under former OC Chan Gailey. Hughes reports New York is expected to put an "emphasis on the run game," which would be excellent news for Matt Forte's and Bilal Powell's fantasy values. Hughes mentions Mike Tolbert and Marcel Reece, but neither is a great lead blocker. Patrick DiMarco would make a lot of sense if the Falcons let him hit the open market.
Mar 5
2
Bilal Powell
3
Romar Morris
4
Brandon Burks
5
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
2
Chris Swain
WR1
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan said Eric Decker (hip, shoulder) should participate in non-contact OTAs.
The comments suggest the Jets don't plan to move on Decker. Decker can run straight ahead but hasn't been fully cleared for cutting. Barring a setback, Decker should be ready for the start of 2017.
Mar 3
2
Robby Anderson
3
Charone Peake
4
Frankie Hammond
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
NFL suspended Jets WR Jalin Marshall four games for violating the policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
He reportedly tested positive for Adderall. Signed as an undrafted free agent after last year's draft, Marshall caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. With Brandon Marshall gone and Eric Decker possibly following him, the sophomore likely would have had a shot to compete for a big role.
Mar 7
3
Devin Smith
4
Deshon Foxx
5
Darius Jennings
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
NFL suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the substance abuse policy.
The suspension stems from his September DUI. Seferian-Jenkins can participate in OTAs/preseason, but will miss the first two weeks. It shouldn't impact his roster spot, as he won't count against the Opening Day 53. The Jets have just Braedon Bowman, Eric Tomlinson and Jason Vander Laan behind ASJ.
Mar 15
2
Eric Tomlinson
3
Braedon Bowman
4
Jason Vander Laan
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Brandon Shell
3
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
2
Brent Qvale
3
Jeff Adams
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
2
Ross Martin
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
Guest writer Charlie Kleinheksel of RotoViz examines NFL suspensions to help fantasy owners determine player value.
More NFL Columns
»
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
»
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 15
»
The Second Wave
Mar 14
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
»
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
»
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
»
Report: NYJ expected to sign Morris Claiborne
»
Ravens sign Brandon Carr to four-year deal
»
Report: Hankins wants more than $10M per year
»
Cowboys keep Darren McFadden with 1-year deal
»
Falcons get former first-round NT Dontari Poe
»
Raiders, Lions teams to watch for Peterson?
»
Rams add RB Lance Dunbar on one-year deal
»
Vikes sign Latavius Murray for 3 years, $15M
»
McCaffrey in mix for Broncos 1st-round pick?
»
Niners to host free agent RB Tim Hightower
»
49ers, Ravens swap sixth rounders for Zuttah
»
Thielen lands $17M deal after breakout season
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
