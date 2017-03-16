Player Page

Weather | Roster

Morris Claiborne | Defensive Back | #24

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 192
College: LSU
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (6) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jets agreed to terms with CB Morris Claiborne, formerly of the Cowboys.
Claiborne had been drawing interest from the Ravens, but the Jets swooped in after Baltimore opted for Claiborne's old teammate, Brandon Carr. The No. 6 overall pick of the 2012 draft, Claiborne had the looks of a massive bust, but seemed to be turning his career around last season before suffering a severe groin injury. Injuries have been a problem for the 27 year old. Claiborne will likely get the opportunity to start in New York, but he'll have to earn it. He's a body for a team that needs them. Mar 16 - 4:03 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Morris Claiborne Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL7242260.00.01270100500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012DAL154312550.00.0100211800000
2013DAL10242260.00.0100100600000
2014DAL45270.00.01-80000200000
2015DAL11307370.00.0000000700000
2016DAL7242260.00.01270100500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@WAS4150.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25CHI6060.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2@SF6170.00.01270000100000
5Oct 9CIN3030.00.0000000200000
6Oct 16@GB1010.00.0000100100000
8Oct 30PHI4040.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Romar Morris
4Brandon Burks
5Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
2Chris Swain
WR11Eric Decker
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
4Frankie Hammond
5Myles White
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
4Deshon Foxx
5Darius Jennings
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Eric Tomlinson
3Braedon Bowman
4Jason Vander Laan
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Brandon Shell
3Donald Hawkins
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brent Qvale
3Jeff Adams
K1Chandler Catanzaro
2Ross Martin
 

 