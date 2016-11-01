Player Page

Trent Richardson | Running Back | #33

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/10/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 230
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (3) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
WBRC FOX6 reports free agent Trent Richardson was arrested for domestic violence Thursday night in Hoover, Alabama.
A female victim was treated for scratches and bruises. The incident reportedly began at a Wal-Mart and continued until police were called to a Hyatt hotel, where Richardson was taken into custody. He's been charged with third-degree domestic violence and will appear before a judge on Friday. Richardson is being held on $1,000 bond. The former third overall pick hasn't played an NFL snap since 2014. Feb 17 - 3:45 PM
Source: WBRC FOX6
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012CLE1526795063.33.63115136724.57.20100000
2013IND1618856335.23.0033531619.89.00110000
2014IND1515951934.63.3032722915.38.50010000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

