Dre Kirkpatrick | Defensive Back | #27

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/26/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (17) / CIN
CBS' Jason La Canfora reports the Bengals are "focused" on re-signing free agent CB Dre Kirkpatrick, and have "strong" money on the table.
The No. 17 overall pick of the 2012 draft, Kirkpatrick has been slow developing, but is coming off his best season. He turns 28 in October. NFL.com reported last week that the Steelers and Titans have interest. Mar 8 - 2:46 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN153511460.00.032100001000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012CIN54040.00.0000000000000
2013CIN14237301.011.03211000700000
2014CIN16203230.00.03321000700000
2015CIN16637700.00.00000001600000
2016CIN153511460.00.032100001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NYJ0110.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18@PIT2020.00.0100000200000
3Sep 25DEN2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@DAL2020.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16@NE4150.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23CLE4040.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30WAS6060.00.0000000000000
10Nov 14@NYG2350.00.01210000100000
11Nov 20BUF1120.00.0100000100000
12Nov 27@BAL1120.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4PHI3030.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@CLE3030.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18PIT1120.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24@HOU1010.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1BAL3360.00.0000000100000

