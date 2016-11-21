Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Alonzo Russell
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Cody Core
(WR)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Jonathan Brown
(K)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
James Wright
(WR)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dre Kirkpatrick | Defensive Back | #27
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 10/26/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 185
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (17) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
CBS' Jason La Canfora reports the Bengals are "focused" on re-signing free agent CB Dre Kirkpatrick, and have "strong" money on the table.
The No. 17 overall pick of the 2012 draft, Kirkpatrick has been slow developing, but is coming off his best season. He turns 28 in October. NFL.com reported last week that the Steelers and Titans have interest.
Mar 8 - 2:46 PM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers and Titans are interested in impending free agent CB Dre Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick has been something of a disappointment since being selected in the first round by the Bengals in 2012, but he is certain to get paid with plenty of teams in need of corner help. Both the Steelers and Titans make sense as possible destinations, although Tennessee has the cap space to operate closer to the top of the market if they so choose.
Mar 4 - 9:25 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) is expected to be fine for Week 12.
Kirkpatrick went down late Sunday, but it ended up being only precautionary. Kirkpatrick has played 584 decent snaps this season.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 02:03:00 PM
Source:
Katherine Terrell on Twitter
Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick is done for the day with a left knee injury in Week 11.
Kirkpatrick has been having a solid season by his standards, so this is a significant loss for a weak Bengals pass defense. His backup is Josh Shaw.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 03:38:00 PM
Bengals hope to re-sign CB Dre Kirkpatrick
Mar 8 - 2:46 PM
Report: PIT, TEN interested in Kirkpatrick
Mar 4 - 9:25 AM
Dre Kirkpatrick expected to be fine for Wk 12
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 02:03:00 PM
Dre Kirkpatrick done for day with knee injury
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 03:38:00 PM
More Dre Kirkpatrick Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CIN
15
35
11
46
0.0
0
.0
3
21
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
CIN
5
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
14
23
7
30
1.0
1
1.0
3
21
1
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
16
20
3
23
0.0
0
.0
3
32
1
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CIN
16
63
7
70
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CIN
15
35
11
46
0.0
0
.0
3
21
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NYJ
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@PIT
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DAL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NE
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
CLE
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
WAS
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 14
@NYG
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
1
21
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BUF
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BAL
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
PHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CLE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PIT
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@HOU
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BAL
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
Sidelined
Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com believes Giovani Bernard (ACL) will avoid the PUP list to start next season.
Bernard tore his ACL last November and seems to be on schedule with his recovery. At worst, Hobson thinks Bernard could miss one or two games to start the season. The Bengals still have Jeremy Hill, but they'll need more depth with Bernard on the mend and backups Rex Burkhead and Cedric Peerman headed for free agency. Running back could be a position the Bengals address in the draft.
Feb 19
3
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Jeremy Hill
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Cody Core
3
Alonzo Russell
4
Chris Brown
WR2
1
Tyler Boyd
2
Alex Erickson
3
James Wright
4
Jake Kumerow
WR3
1
Cody Core
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
Sidelined
Tyler Eifert (back surgery) expects to be ready for training camp.
Eifert underwent back surgery last Tuesday. He said he could return sometime during the offseason program, but he said he will no doubt be ready for training camp. Either way, this will be another offseason of rehab for the tight end, who was sidelined by ankle issues last spring. Eifert has played 22 of a possible 48 regular season games the last three seasons.
Jan 2
2
C.J. Uzomah
3
Tyler Kroft
LT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Alex Redmond
C
1
Russell Bodine
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Trey Hopkins
2
Christian Westerman
RT
1
Jake Fisher
K
1
Randy Bullock
2
Jonathan Brown
