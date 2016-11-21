Dre Kirkpatrick | Defensive Back | #27 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (27) / 10/26/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 185 College: Alabama Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (17) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

CBS' Jason La Canfora reports the Bengals are "focused" on re-signing free agent CB Dre Kirkpatrick, and have "strong" money on the table. The No. 17 overall pick of the 2012 draft, Kirkpatrick has been slow developing, but is coming off his best season. He turns 28 in October. NFL.com reported last week that the Steelers and Titans have interest. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers and Titans are interested in impending free agent CB Dre Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick has been something of a disappointment since being selected in the first round by the Bengals in 2012, but he is certain to get paid with plenty of teams in need of corner help. Both the Steelers and Titans make sense as possible destinations, although Tennessee has the cap space to operate closer to the top of the market if they so choose. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) is expected to be fine for Week 12. Kirkpatrick went down late Sunday, but it ended up being only precautionary. Kirkpatrick has played 584 decent snaps this season. Source: Katherine Terrell on Twitter