Dont'a Hightower | Linebacker | #54

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/12/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 265
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (25) / NE
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests the Patriots could transition tag free agent ILB Dont'a Hightower.
The Patriots want to keep Hightower but haven't had any talks since the end of the season. There's some concern over giving him a multi-year deal after durability concerns surfaced in 2016. Transition tagging would be cheaper than franchising Hightower but only guarantees New England the ability to match any offer. Hightower is reportedly targeting more than $10 million annually. Feb 22 - 5:31 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE 133134652.5218.4000001210000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012NE 144317604.0215.3000210300000
2013NE 165542971.099.0000000300000
2014NE 125138896.0498.2000001200000
2015NE 125110613.5267.4000100200000
2016NE 133134652.5218.4000001210000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ1010.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2BUF3580.00.0000000100000
5Oct 9@CLE0110.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16CIN310131.5128.0000000010000
7Oct 23@PIT3140.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@BUF4260.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SEA64100.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20@SF5161.099.0000001000000
12Nov 27@NYJ2130.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4LAR1120.00.0000000000000
14Dec 12BAL1670.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@DEN1230.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@MIA1010.00.0000000000000

