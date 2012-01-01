Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
Tyler Gaffney
(RB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Devin Lucien
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
James Develin
(RB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Rob Housler
(TE)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Glenn Gronkowski
(RB)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady
(QB)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dont'a Hightower | Linebacker | #54
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/12/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 265
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (25) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests the Patriots could transition tag free agent ILB Dont'a Hightower.
The Patriots want to keep Hightower but haven't had any talks since the end of the season. There's some concern over giving him a multi-year deal after durability concerns surfaced in 2016. Transition tagging would be cheaper than franchising Hightower but only guarantees New England the ability to match any offer. Hightower is reportedly targeting more than $10 million annually.
Feb 22 - 5:31 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
ESPN's Mike Reiss said impending free agent LB Dont'a Hightower "is the prime candidate to receive the franchise tag if the Patriots decide to use it."
New England could decide not to use the tag, but if they do, Reiss expects it to be on Hightower. CSN New England's Tom Curran expects Hightower to reach the open market after the two sides did not have any meaningful talks late in 2016, but the Patriots could decide to keep the linebacker on the relatively risk-free, one-year franchise tender. With some durability concerns, Hightower should be looking to get as much guaranteed money as possible this spring. Former teammate Jamie Collins landed $26.4 million guaranteed from the Browns earlier this offseason, which should be the baseline for Hightower.
Feb 13 - 10:41 PM
Source:
ESPN
Free agent MLB Dont'a Hightower is expected to reach the open market.
Per reporter Tom Curran, there were no "extensive talks" between Hightower and the Patriots down the stretch of the 2016 season. Curran expects the Pats to sketch out the "parameters of what they will offer with the understanding Hightower will test the market." There have been indications Hightower is seeking more than $10 million per season.
Feb 9 - 3:32 PM
Source:
CSN New England
Free agent MLB Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) is expected to avoid offseason surgery.
Hightower dealt with knee and shoulder injuries throughout the year. He missed three games, but was never fully healthy. It's good news for Hightower's free-agent stock. Hightower reportedly turned down more than $10 million annually from the Patriots before the season.
Feb 8 - 5:09 PM
Source:
Jeff Howe on Twitter
Pats could transition tag LB Dont'a Hightower
Feb 22 - 5:31 PM
Dont'a Hightower candidate for franchise tag?
Feb 13 - 10:41 PM
MLB Hightower expected to reach open market
Feb 9 - 3:32 PM
Dont'a Hightower plans to avoid surgery
Feb 8 - 5:09 PM
More Dont'a Hightower Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
13
31
34
65
2.5
21
8.4
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
NE
14
43
17
60
4.0
21
5.3
0
0
0
2
1
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NE
16
55
42
97
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
12
51
38
89
6.0
49
8.2
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
12
51
10
61
3.5
26
7.4
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
13
31
34
65
2.5
21
8.4
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
3
5
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
3
10
13
1.5
12
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
6
4
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SF
5
1
6
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
1
6
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
3
Jacoby Brissett
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3
D.J. Foster
4
Tyler Gaffney
GLB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
FB
1
Glenn Gronkowski
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Devin Lucien
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
Sidelined
Patriots placed TE Rob Gronkowski (back surgery) on injured reserve.
The Patriots already designated a player to return, so he's done for the rest of the season/playoffs. Gronkowski underwent his third back surgery Friday but is expected to make a full recovery. He should be healthy for the start of 2017 OTAs.
Dec 3
2
Matt Lengel
3
Rob Housler
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Jamil Douglas
3
Chris Barker
C
1
David Andrews
2
Ted Karras
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
Sidelined
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
3
Chase Farris
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Sebastian Vollmer
Sidelined
ESPN Boston doesn't expect the Patriots to retain RT Sebastian Vollmer.
Vollmer is done for the season after not getting activated from reserve/PUP. He's been one of the better tackles in the league when healthy, but has missed 29 games the last four years. Once released, Vollmer will likely have to settle for short-term contract offers. He may also decide to hang up the cleats pushing age 33.
Nov 26
3
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Headlines
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Tony Romo's run in Dallas appears to be over. Where will the road take him? Jesse Pantuosco discusses in this week's Bump and Run.
