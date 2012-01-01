Dont'a Hightower | Linebacker | #54

The Patriots want to keep Hightower but haven't had any talks since the end of the season. There's some concern over giving him a multi-year deal after durability concerns surfaced in 2016. Transition tagging would be cheaper than franchising Hightower but only guarantees New England the ability to match any offer. Hightower is reportedly targeting more than $10 million annually.

ESPN's Mike Reiss said impending free agent LB Dont'a Hightower "is the prime candidate to receive the franchise tag if the Patriots decide to use it."

New England could decide not to use the tag, but if they do, Reiss expects it to be on Hightower. CSN New England's Tom Curran expects Hightower to reach the open market after the two sides did not have any meaningful talks late in 2016, but the Patriots could decide to keep the linebacker on the relatively risk-free, one-year franchise tender. With some durability concerns, Hightower should be looking to get as much guaranteed money as possible this spring. Former teammate Jamie Collins landed $26.4 million guaranteed from the Browns earlier this offseason, which should be the baseline for Hightower.