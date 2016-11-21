Player Page

Rueben Randle | Wide Receiver | #82

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 208
College: LSU
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (63) / NYG
Bears signed WR Rueben Randle to a reserve/future contract.
Reserve/future deals aren't typically handed out to former second-round picks, but Rueben was eligible after spending 2016 on the street. Randle is barely two years removed from a 938-yard campaign, but didn't even come close to making the receiver-needy Eagles' 53-man roster last summer. Randle turns 26 in May. Jan 10 - 4:33 PM
Source: Rich Campbell on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012NYG161929818.615.70300.0.0000001080
2013NYG164161138.214.91600.0.0001002370
2014NYG167193858.613.23300.0.00000000
2015NYG165779749.814.01800.0.00000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Barkley
2David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Deonte Thompson
3Rueben Randle
4Bralon Addison
WR21Cameron Meredith
2Daniel Braverman
WR31Deonte Thompson
TE1Logan Paulsen
2Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Matt McCants
LG1Josh Sitton
2Cyril Richardson
C1Cody Whitehair
2Ted Larsen
RG1Eric Kush
2Cornelius Edison
RT1Bobby Massie
2William Poehls
K1Connor Barth
 

 