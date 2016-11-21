Rueben Randle | Wide Receiver | #82 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (25) / 5/7/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 208 College: LSU Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (63) / NYG Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bears signed WR Rueben Randle to a reserve/future contract. Reserve/future deals aren't typically handed out to former second-round picks, but Rueben was eligible after spending 2016 on the street. Randle is barely two years removed from a 938-yard campaign, but didn't even come close to making the receiver-needy Eagles' 53-man roster last summer. Randle turns 26 in May. Source: Rich Campbell on Twitter

Free agent WR Rueben Randle worked out for the Bears on Monday. It's the first we've heard of Randle since he worked out for the Saints way back ahead of Week 1 shortly after he was released by the Eagles. The Bears also worked out WRs Dres Anderson and Keshawn Martin. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

Free agent Rueben Randle worked out for the Saints on Tuesday. It's Randle's first workout since he didn't even make it to final cuts with the Eagles. It's quite possible the Saints are just updating their emergency list. Were Randle to sign, he wouldn't be a threat to Michael Thomas' sleeper status. Source: Sean Fazende on Twitter