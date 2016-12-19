Welcome,
date 2016-12-19
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Tanner Gentry
(WR)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jerrell Freeman | Linebacker | #50
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/1/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 236
College:
Mary Hardin-Baylor
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/12/2016: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract. The deal contains $6 million guaranteed, including a $1.5 million signing bonus. Another $2 million is available through incentives. 2017-2018: $3.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears placed ILB Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.
Freeman also has a concussion. Signed to a three-year, $12 million contract in March 2016, Freeman was an every-down player last season, though he did miss time with a PED suspension. He was slated for the same duties this year. The Chicago Tribune expects 2016 fourth-rounder Nick Kwiatkoski to see the biggest uptick in playing time. Freeman's loss thins what could be an underrated defense in 2017.
Sep 12 - 3:26 PM
Source:
Brad Biggs on Twitter
Bears ILB Jerrell Freeman has a pectoral injury in addition to his concussion.
You could consider him questionable for Week 2. Font of information John Fox wasn't forthcoming on Monday. Freeman plays all three downs, and would be a big loss against a Bucs team opening its season at home.
Sep 11 - 2:39 PM
Source:
Jeff Dickerson on Twitter
Bears ILB Jerrell Freeman suffered a concussion in Week 1.
His status for Week 2 against the Bucs is uncertain. A true three-down inside linebacker, Freeman's presence is critical in both run defense and coverage.
Sep 10 - 5:05 PM
Bears activated ILB Jerrell Freeman from the reserve/suspended list.
Freeman should immediately slide back in as an every-down player. In the first season of a three-year contract, Freeman has been a solid signing for a rebuilding team. He should be back at his $3.5 million salary in 2017 unless his suspension has soured the Bears.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 02:45:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Dickerson on Twitter
Bears lose every-down 'backer Freeman to IR
Sep 12 - 3:26 PM
Jerrell Freeman dealing with two injuries
Sep 11 - 2:39 PM
Jerrell Freeman suffers Week 1 concussion
Sep 10 - 5:05 PM
Jerrell Freeman comes off suspension
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 02:45:00 PM
More Jerrell Freeman Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CHI
1
7
3
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
IND
16
90
55
145
2.0
17
8.5
1
4
1
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
IND
16
83
43
126
5.5
22
4.0
2
13
0
2
0
6
6
0
0
0
0
0
2014
IND
12
57
37
94
1.5
8
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2015
IND
13
66
46
112
3.0
33
11.0
1
23
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CHI
12
87
24
111
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
Jerrell Freeman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jerrell Freeman's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jerrell Freeman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Jerrell Freeman's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
ATL
7
3
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@TB
Game scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3
Sep 24
PIT
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Sep 28
@GB
Game scheduled for 9/28 8:25 PM ET
5
Oct 9
MIN
Game scheduled for 10/9 8:30 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@BAL
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
CAR
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@NO
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
GB
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
DET
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@PHI
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
SF
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@CIN
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 16
@DET
Game scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
CLE
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@MIN
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Tarik Cohen
3
Benny Cunningham
Sidelined
Bears RB Benny Cunningham has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.
Even with Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen locked in atop the depth chart, it's a not insignificant injury for the Bears, who are going to have to rely on their backfield with a depleted receiver corps. Cunningham could miss anywhere from 4-6 weeks.
Sep 11
4
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Tarik Cohen
3RB
1
Tarik Cohen
2
Benny Cunningham
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Kendall Wright
2
Markus Wheaton
Questionable
Markus Wheaton (finger) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 1 game against the Falcons.
Wheaton returned to practice this week after suffering a broken finger early on in training camp. He's on the mend but it's looking like he won't be game-ready for at least another week. Kevin White and Kendall Wright will operate as the Bears' lead receivers in Sunday's opener.
Sep 10
3
Mario Alford
Out of FB
Browns signed WR Mario Alford from their practice squad.
A seventh-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, Alford appeared in one game as a rookie before being waived at final cuts this year. He brings 4.25 wheels to the roster, but not much else. Perhaps he will help on special teams.
Dec 17
WR2
1
Deonte Thompson
2
Josh Bellamy
3
Tre McBride
WR3
1
Markus Wheaton
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
Zach Miller
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
LG
1
Kyle Long
Questionable
Bears LG Kyle Long (ankle) is inactive for Week 1 against the Falcons.
As expected. Long recently admitted his health is "not where I want to be" after dealing with an ankle injury for the last several weeks. Wheaton's inactivity means the Bears' three-receiver set will involve Kevin White, Kendall Wright, and Deonte Thompson. The rest of the Bears' Week 1 inactives are CB Prince Amukamara, DT John Jenkins, WR Tre McBride, RB Taquan Mizzell, and QB Mark Sanchez.
Sep 10
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Tom Compton
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
K
1
Connor Barth
