Jerrell Freeman | Linebacker | #50

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/1/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 236
College: Mary Hardin-Baylor
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Bears placed ILB Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.
Freeman also has a concussion. Signed to a three-year, $12 million contract in March 2016, Freeman was an every-down player last season, though he did miss time with a PED suspension. He was slated for the same duties this year. The Chicago Tribune expects 2016 fourth-rounder Nick Kwiatkoski to see the biggest uptick in playing time. Freeman's loss thins what could be an underrated defense in 2017. Sep 12 - 3:26 PM
Source: Brad Biggs on Twitter
More Jerrell Freeman Player News

Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CHI173100.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012IND1690551452.0178.5141001200000
2013IND1683431265.5224.02130206600000
2014IND125737941.585.3000001600000
2015IND1366461123.03311.01231100200000
2016CHI1287241110.00.0000001500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10ATL73100.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@TBGame scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3Sep 24PITGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Sep 28@GBGame scheduled for 9/28 8:25 PM ET
5Oct 9MINGame scheduled for 10/9 8:30 PM ET
6Oct 15@BALGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22CARGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@NOGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12GBGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19DETGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@PHIGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3SFGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10@CINGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 16@DETGame scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16Dec 24CLEGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@MINGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3Benny Cunningham
4Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3RB1Tarik Cohen
2Benny Cunningham
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Kendall Wright
2Markus Wheaton
3Mario Alford
WR21Deonte Thompson
2Josh Bellamy
3Tre McBride
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Dion Sims
2Zach Miller
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
LG1Kyle Long
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Josh Sitton
2Tom Compton
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
K1Connor Barth
 

 