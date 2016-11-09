Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Nick Foles | Quarterback | #4
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 1/20/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 243
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 3 (88) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $6.4 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Chiefs are expected to decline Nick Foles' team option for 2017.
Most outlets had Foles pegged for a $10.4 million salary for 2017, but Garafolo reports it's actually a more reasonable $6.4 million. Either way, the Chiefs aren't likely to pick it up, which would make Foles a free agent. It would save the Chiefs $6.75 million in cap space. Foles bombed out in his short time with the Rams in 2015 but looked good in limited work with the Chiefs last season, completing 36-of-55 passes (65.5 percent) for 410 yards (7.5 YPA) and a 3:0 TD:INT ratio. He could be a candidate to start somewhere come Week 1.
Feb 15 - 11:01 AM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Nick Foles could be a cap casualty this offseason.
Foles is due a non-guaranteed $10.75 million in 2017. He'll either be released or need to take a pay cut. The Chiefs have just $4.1M in projected cap space.
Feb 4 - 6:20 PM
Source:
Kansas City Star
Chiefs backup QB Nick Foles (elbow) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
The injury is to his right (throwing) arm. With Alex Smith returning this week, Foles' status isn't a Week 10 concern.
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 06:24:00 PM
Source:
BJ Kissel on Twitter
Nick Foles completed 20-of-33 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed three times for a loss of three yards Sunday in the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Jaguars.
He was also sacked twice for a loss of 18 yards. Foles did the bare minimum to get by on Sunday. His accuracy was non-existent and the only receiver he showed any measure of chemistry with was tight end Travis Kelce (five catches for 58 yards on seven targets). Predictably, Kelce was ejected for throwing his towel at an official early in the fourth quarter. Foles’ only touchdown came in the first quarter on a 23-yard strike to Albert Wilson, who blew past Jags linebacker Telvin Smith for an easy score. Tasked with killing clock in the fourth quarter, Foles threw an inexplicable incompletion with just over three minutes left and followed that up by getting sacked for a 13-yard loss. We’re guessing Foles will be back holding the clipboard for Alex Smith (concussion) next week when the Chiefs travel to Carolina.
Sun, Nov 6, 2016 05:34:00 PM
Chiefs expected to decline Foles' 2017 option
Feb 15 - 11:01 AM
Nick Foles likely to be cap cut
Feb 4 - 6:20 PM
Nick Foles dealing with elbow injury
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 06:24:00 PM
Nick Foles unimpressive in win over Jaguars
Sun, Nov 6, 2016 05:34:00 PM
More Nick Foles Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Jeffery
CHI
(2072)
2
D. Jackson
WAS
(2069)
3
V. Cruz
FA
(1993)
4
T. Taylor
BUF
(1973)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(1944)
6
M. Kendricks
PHI
(1718)
7
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1668)
8
T. Romo
DAL
(1594)
9
P. Garcon
WAS
(1523)
10
R. Cobb
GB
(1457)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
KC
3
36
55
65.5
410
136.7
7.5
0
3
0
4
-4
-1.3
-1.0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2012
PHI
7
161
265
60.8
1699
242.7
6.4
2
6
5
11
42
6.0
3.8
1
0
3
2013
PHI
13
203
317
64.0
2891
222.4
9.1
2
27
2
56
225
17.3
4.0
3
0
2
2014
PHI
8
186
311
59.8
2163
270.4
7.0
4
13
10
16
68
8.5
4.3
0
0
3
2015
LAR
11
190
337
56.4
2052
186.5
6.1
0
7
10
17
20
1.8
1.2
1
0
2
2016
KC
3
36
55
65.5
410
136.7
7.5
0
3
0
4
-4
-1.3
-1.0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
8
Oct 30
@IND
16
22
72.7
223
10.1
2
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
9
Nov 6
JAC
20
33
60.6
187
5.7
1
0
3
-3
-1.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAC
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Nick Foles
3
Tyler Bray
4
Joel Stave
RB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Jamaal Charles
Sidelined
Speaking about Jamaal Charles' Chiefs future, GM John Dorsey said "we'll see."
"He's working like the dickens to get himself ready for 2017," Dorsey said of his star runner. "We'll see what happens in March, but right now I see him as a Chief." They're warm words, but the only real takeaway is that Dorsey didn't commit. The Chiefs can create $6.188 million in cap room by letting Charles, who has lost the past two seasons to knee issues, go. It's quite possible Charles remains in Kansas City, but it could require a new deal.
Feb 9
3
Charcandrick West
4
Darrin Reaves
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Jamaal Charles
3RB
1
Jamaal Charles
2
Charcandrick West
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
2
Trey Millard
3
Will Ratelle
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
De'Anthony Thomas
4
Kenny Cook
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
Demarcus Robinson
4
Seantavius Jones
WR3
1
Tyreek Hill
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Isaiah Battle
LG
1
Parker Ehinger
Sidelined
Chiefs placed LG Parker Ehinger on injured reserve with a torn ACL, ending his season.
The No. 105 overall pick of the draft, Ehinger suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Colts. He missed two games earlier this season with a concussion. Ehinger was performing at an acceptable level across the board, but he was dominating in the run game. Provided he's healthy, he'll be in the mix for a 2017 starting job. Zach Fulton is the next man up on the depth chart.
Nov 1
2
Bryan Witzmann
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Zach Fulton
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2
Jah Reid
3
Jordan Devey
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Josh James
3
Joseph Cheek
K
1
Cairo Santos
