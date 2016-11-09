Player Page

Nick Foles | Quarterback | #4

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/20/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 243
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (88) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Chiefs are expected to decline Nick Foles' team option for 2017.
Most outlets had Foles pegged for a $10.4 million salary for 2017, but Garafolo reports it's actually a more reasonable $6.4 million. Either way, the Chiefs aren't likely to pick it up, which would make Foles a free agent. It would save the Chiefs $6.75 million in cap space. Foles bombed out in his short time with the Rams in 2015 but looked good in limited work with the Chiefs last season, completing 36-of-55 passes (65.5 percent) for 410 yards (7.5 YPA) and a 3:0 TD:INT ratio. He could be a candidate to start somewhere come Week 1. Feb 15 - 11:01 AM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016KC3365565.5410136.77.50304-4-1.3-1.0000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2012PHI716126560.81699242.76.426511426.03.8103
2013PHI1320331764.02891222.49.122725622517.34.0302
2014PHI818631159.82163270.47.04131016688.54.3003
2015LAR1119033756.42052186.56.1071017201.81.2102
2016KC3365565.5410136.77.50304-4-1.3-1.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
8Oct 30@IND162272.722310.1201-1-1.000
9Nov 6JAC203360.61875.7103-3-1.000
17Jan 1@LAC00.00.00000.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Nick Foles
3Tyler Bray
4Joel Stave
RB1Spencer Ware
2Jamaal Charles
3Charcandrick West
4Darrin Reaves
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Jamaal Charles
3RB1Jamaal Charles
2Charcandrick West
FB1Anthony Sherman
2Trey Millard
3Will Ratelle
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3De'Anthony Thomas
4Kenny Cook
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Demarcus Robinson
4Seantavius Jones
WR31Tyreek Hill
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Isaiah Battle
LG1Parker Ehinger
2Bryan Witzmann
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Jah Reid
3Jordan Devey
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Josh James
3Joseph Cheek
K1Cairo Santos
 

 