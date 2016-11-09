Nick Foles | Quarterback | #4

Most outlets had Foles pegged for a $10.4 million salary for 2017, but Garafolo reports it's actually a more reasonable $6.4 million. Either way, the Chiefs aren't likely to pick it up, which would make Foles a free agent. It would save the Chiefs $6.75 million in cap space. Foles bombed out in his short time with the Rams in 2015 but looked good in limited work with the Chiefs last season, completing 36-of-55 passes (65.5 percent) for 410 yards (7.5 YPA) and a 3:0 TD:INT ratio. He could be a candidate to start somewhere come Week 1.

Nick Foles completed 20-of-33 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed three times for a loss of three yards Sunday in the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Jaguars.

He was also sacked twice for a loss of 18 yards. Foles did the bare minimum to get by on Sunday. His accuracy was non-existent and the only receiver he showed any measure of chemistry with was tight end Travis Kelce (five catches for 58 yards on seven targets). Predictably, Kelce was ejected for throwing his towel at an official early in the fourth quarter. Foles’ only touchdown came in the first quarter on a 23-yard strike to Albert Wilson, who blew past Jags linebacker Telvin Smith for an easy score. Tasked with killing clock in the fourth quarter, Foles threw an inexplicable incompletion with just over three minutes left and followed that up by getting sacked for a 13-yard loss. We’re guessing Foles will be back holding the clipboard for Alex Smith (concussion) next week when the Chiefs travel to Carolina.