Brian Quick | Wide Receiver | #83

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/5/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 218
College: Appalachian State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (33) / LAR
Redskins signed WR Brian Quick, formerly of the Rams, to a one-year contract.
The Rams reached for Quick at No. 33 overall in the 2012 draft, and it took him years to figure out the pro game coming out of small-school Appalachian State. Rams staffers were comparing him to Vincent Jackson and Terrell Owens coming out of college. Obviously, those comps never materialized, but Quick has good size at 6'3/218 and has a strong 14.3 career YPR average. Quick figures to slide in as the No. 4 receiver as long as Josh Doctson is healthy. Mar 24 - 10:13 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAR164156435.313.80300.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012LAR151115610.414.20200.0.00000000
2013LAR161830218.916.80200.0.00000000
2014LAR72537553.615.00300.0.00000000
2015LAR13101027.810.20000.0.00000000
2016LAR164156435.313.80300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF3237.7000.0000000
2Sep 18SEA188.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@TB25326.5100.0000000
4Oct 2@ARZ26934.5200.0000000
5Oct 9BUF35117.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@DET56112.2000.0000000
7Oct 23NYG49223.0000.0000000
9Nov 6CAR44812.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@NYJ2168.0000.0000000
11Nov 20MIA3217.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@NO133.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@NE5489.6000.0000000
14Dec 11ATL11010.0000.0000000
15Dec 15@SEA34615.3000.0000000
16Dec 24SF00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1ARZ2157.5000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Matt Jones
4Keith Marshall
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Terrelle Pryor
2Josh Doctson
3Maurice Harris
4Kendal Thompson
WR21Jamison Crowder
2Brian Quick
3Ryan Grant
4Matt Hazel
5Reggie Diggs
WR31Josh Doctson
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Niles Paul
4Derek Carrier
5Wes Saxton
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Isaiah Williams
C1Spencer Long
2Ronald Patrick
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 