Brian Quick | Wide Receiver | #83 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (27) / 6/5/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 218 College: Appalachian State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (33) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 3/24/2017: Signed a one-year contract.

Redskins signed WR Brian Quick, formerly of the Rams, to a one-year contract. The Rams reached for Quick at No. 33 overall in the 2012 draft, and it took him years to figure out the pro game coming out of small-school Appalachian State. Rams staffers were comparing him to Vincent Jackson and Terrell Owens coming out of college. Obviously, those comps never materialized, but Quick has good size at 6'3/218 and has a strong 14.3 career YPR average. Quick figures to slide in as the No. 4 receiver as long as Josh Doctson is healthy. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Brian Quick reeled in two-of-seven targets for 15 yards Sunday in the Rams' Week 17 loss to the Cardinals. Quick set career-highs in every receiving category this year while settling in as the Rams’ No. 3 wideout. He’s a passable complementary receiver but nothing more. Quick will hit the market as a free agent this offseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Brian Quick needs one catch and one receiving yard Week 17 against the Cardinals to reach two separate incentives in his contract. The catch will net him $150,000 for reaching 40 for the season, and the yard will get him $125,000 for breaking the 550-yard barrier. With Kenny Britt out, Quick should reach both milestones, but he is still not a viable fantasy play against the Cardinals. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter