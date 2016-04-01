Player Page

Brandon Weeden | Quarterback | #5

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/14/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230
College: Oklahoma State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (22) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Pro Football Talk reports the Titans worked out free agent QBs Brandon Weeden, Matt Barkley, Matt McGloin, and T.J. Yates on Tuesday.
Marcus Mariota appears to be truly questionable for Week 5 with a hamstring injury, so it makes sense for the Titans to bring in a few insurance options. If Mariota cannot go, Matt Cassel will get the start. It will be a big downgrade for Tennessee's skill players and a massive upgrade for the Dolphins DST. Oct 3 - 12:00 PM
Source: Pro Football Talk
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2012CLE1529751757.43385225.76.531417271117.44.1001
2013CLE814126752.81731216.46.519912445.53.7002
2014DAL6244158.530350.57.40326-1-.2-.2000
2015HOU69714069.31044174.07.505216518.53.2101
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Luke McCown
6Matt Barkley
7Ryan Lindley
8G.J. Kinne
9Charlie Whitehurst
10Dylan Thompson
11Matt McGloin
12Johnny Manziel
13Aaron Murray
14Jerrod Johnson
15Thad Lewis
16Josh Johnson
17Garrett Grayson
18Matt Simms
19Nick Mullens
20Brandon Weeden
21Bryan Bennett
22Ryan Williams
23Seth Lobato
24Brad Sorensen
25Tim Tebow
26Dan Orlovsky
27Mike Bercovici
28McLeod Bethel-Thompson
29Pat Devlin
30Matt Blanchard
31Dan LeFevour
32Austin Trainor
33Jerry Lovelocke
34Chandler Harnish
35Chase Rettig
36Trevor Knight
37Keith Wenning
38Stephen Morris
39Garrett Gilbert
40Dane Evans
41David Fales
42Zach Mettenberger
43Sefo Liufau
44Bart Houston
45David Olson
46Cody Fajardo
47Shane Carden
48Griffin Neal
49Marquise Williams
50Max Wittek
51Joe Licata
52R.J. Archer
53Sean Renfree
54Dalyn Williams
55Eli Jenkins
56Jake Waters
57Wes Lunt
RB1James Starks
2Joseph Randle
3Rashad Jennings
4Tim Hightower
5Joique Bell
6Khiry Robinson
7Aaron Green
8Toby Gerhart
9Karlos Williams
10LaMichael James
11Alonzo Harris
12C.J. Spiller
13Dominique Williams
14Brandon Burks
15Terrell Newby
16Jahad Thomas
17Khalfani Muhammad
18Anthony Dixon
19Brandon Ross
20Cedric O'Neal
21Darrin Reaves
22Troymaine Pope
23Storm Johnson
24Zac Stacy
25Josh Harris
26Jordan Johnson
27Ronnie Hillman
28Bobby Rainey
29Marcus Murphy
30Daniel Lasco
31Akeem Judd
32Stevan Ridley
33Brandon Wilds
34Glenn Winston
35Jahwan Edwards
36Ross Scheuerman
37Kenneth Harper
38Jawon Chisholm
39Zac Brooks
40B.J. Daniels
41George Atkinson III
42Jerome Smith
43Brandon Brown-Dukes
44Jalen Simmons
45DuJuan Harris
46Matt Asiata
47Isaiah Pead
48Dan Herron
49Shaun Draughn
50William Stanback
51Michael Dyer
52Jeremy Stewart
53Keshawn Hill
54LaVance Taylor
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Tim Hightower
3Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2James Starks
3Rashad Jennings
FB1Austin Johnson
2Ryan Mueller
3Joe Don Duncan
4Cory Harkey
5Andrew Bonnet
6Henry Hynoski
7James Casey
8Darrel Young
9Erik Lorig
10Will Johnson
11Emil Igwenagu
12Jorvorskie Lane
13Lorenzo Taliaferro
14Julian Howsare
15Brandon Cottom
16Paul Lasike
17Blake Renaud
18Devon Johnson
19Quayvon Hicks
20Joe Kerridge
21Alstevis Squirewell
22Marquez Williams
23Freddie Stevenson
24Tyler McCloskey
25Anthony Firkser
26Joe Bacci
27Kiero Small
28J.C. Copeland
29Joey Iosefa
30Zach Boren
31Zach Line
32John Conner
33Brad Smelley
34Kyle Coleman
35Soma Vainuku
36Will Ratelle
37Glenn Gronkowski
38Juwan Thompson
39Darrin Laufasa
40Patrick Skov
41Jordan Campbell
42Tyler Renew
43Sam Bergen
44Chris Swain
45Nikita Whitlock
46Trey Millard
47Tim Cook
48Zach Laskey
49John Robinson-Woodgett
50Malcolm Johnson
51Sione Houma
52Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Keith Mumphery
5Marcus Easley
6Jerome Simpson
7Josh Morgan
8Tyler Davis
9Hakeem Nicks
10Jacoby Ford
11Douglas McNeil
12Stevie Johnson
13Eddie Royal
14Andy Jones
15Corey Brown
16Corey Fuller
17Dwayne Bowe
18James Jones
19Preston Parker
20Greg Little
21Kris Durham
22Keenan Reynolds
23Devin Lucien
24Greg Ward Jr.
25Kyle Prater
26Miles Austin
27Kain Colter
28DeAndre Reaves
29Greg Salas
30Josh Huff
31Dres Anderson
32Freddie Martino
33Jordan Williams
34Shane Wynn
35Marlon Brown
36Ben Edwards
37Nick Harwell
38Carlton Mitchell
39Armon Binns
40Reggie Dunn
41Joshua Stangby
42Tevaun Smith
43Mitch Mathews
44Nelson Spruce
45Jared Dangerfield
46Andrew Turzilli
47Isaac Fruechte
48Zach D'Orazio
49Kenzel Doe
50Keyarris Garrett
51Damaris Johnson
52Nate Washington
53Damian Williams
54Marquess Wilson
55Josh Lenz
56Uzoma Nwachukwu
57Eric Rogers
58Robert Herron
59Shaq Evans
60Kevin Norwood
61Solomon Patton
62Jonathan Krause
63Dezmin Lewis
64Ricky Collins
65Jaxon Shipley
66Tevin Jones
67Michael Rector
68Kenny Cook
69Jaydon Mickens
70Tevin Reese
71Issac Blakeney
72David Porter
73L'Damian Washington
74Duke Williams
75Ryan Spadola
76Corey Washington
77Brandon Shippen
78Tyler Murphy
79Marquez Clark
80Josh Harper
81Rasheed Bailey
82Donatella Luckett
83Travis Labhart
84Devin Street
85Josh Stewart
86Marlon Moore
87Jarrett Boykin
88Lance Lewis
89Joseph Anderson
90Louis Murphy
91Alonzo Russell
92Dennis Parks
93Quinshad Davis
94Rashaun Simonise
95Reece Horn
96Ishmael Zamora
97Robert Wheelwright
98Shaq Hill
99Chandler Worthy
100Tyler McDonald
101Ezell Ruffin
102DaVaris Daniels
103Jeff Beathard
104Javontee Herndon
105Aaron Dobson
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Rod Streater
6Denarius Moore
7Chris Givens
8Marcus Thigpen
9A.J. Jenkins
10Ryan Whalen
11Joe Morgan
12Austin Pettis
13Jacoby Jones
14Kenbrell Thompkins
15Emory Blake
16Matt Hazel
17Kevin Smith
18Dorial Green-Beckham
19R.J. Harris
20Jordan Payton
21Wendall Williams
22Bobo Wilson
23Ryan Broyles
24Onterio McCalebb
25Nathan Palmer
26Chris Harper
27Victor Cruz
28Donteea Dye
29Daniel Braverman
30Shakim Phillips
31Andre Debose
32DeVier Posey
33Mike Brown
34Da'Ron Brown
35Tandon Doss
36Jake Lampman
37Devon Wylie
38Jimmie Hunt
39Devante Davis
40Jay Lee
41Mike Williams
42Marcus Leak
43Keshawn Martin
44Rashad Ross
45Frankie Hammond
46K.J. Maye
47Seantavius Jones
48Valdez Showers
49Reggie Bell
50Paul Turner
51Jake Kumerow
52Amir Carlisle
53Michael Preston
54Phil Bates
55Milton Williams III
56Jerome Lane
57Noel Thomas
58Darius Powe
59Mose Frazier
60Chris Brown
61Daniel Rodriguez
62A.J. Cruz
63James Butler
64Kenny Lawler
65Anthony Dable
66Rannell Hall
67Titus Davis
68Kadron Boone
69Ryan Lankford
70Isiah Ferguson
71Myles White
72Clyde Gates
73Jeremy Ross
74Marcus Harris
75T.J. Graham
76Saalim Hakim
77Griff Whalen
78Kashif Moore
79Juron Criner
80Stephen Hill
81Tom Nelson
82Leonard Hankerson
83Josh Boyce
84Paul Browning
85Austin Willis
86Andre Davis
87Demetrius Wilson
88Josh Reese
89DiAndre Campbell
90Trevor Harman
91Michael Bennett
92Durron Neal
93David Glidden
94Kieran Duncan
95Jarvis Turner
96T.J. Thorpe
97Bug Howard
98Mitchell Paige
99Josh Magee
100Trindon Holliday
101Chris King
102James Quick
103Rodney Smith
104Trey Griffey
105Michael Clark
106Tim Patrick
107Moritz Bohringer
108Reggie Diggs
109Levi Norwood
110Ed Williams
111Danny Anthrop
112Marken Michel
113Christion Jones
114Marcus Kemp
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Chris Givens
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Tony Moeaki
6Ladarius Green
7Zach Sudfeld
8Brandon Bostick
9Dante Rosario
10Kyle Miller
11Andrew Quarless
12Matt Spaeth
13Blake Annen
14Scott Simonson
15Bruce Miller
16Mickey Shuler
17Jace Amaro
18Wes Saxton
19Beau Gardner
20Michael Cooper
21Nic Jacobs
22Dominique Jones
23Gavin Escobar
24Chase Ford
25Nick Kasa
26Chase Dixon
27Evan Baylis
28Marcus Lucas
29John Phillips
30Tyrone Swoopes
31Jason Vander Laan
32Richard Gordon
33J.P. Holtz
34Eric Wallace
35Casey Pierce
36Mike McFarland
37Beau Sandland
38Ben Braunecker
39Matt Lengel
40Rob Blanchflower
41Jacob Maxwell
42Asante Cleveland
43Anthony Denham
44D.J. Williams
45Chase Coffman
46David Johnson
47Alan Cross
48Aaron Peck
49Jeff Cumberland
50Cooper Helfet
51Mason Schreck
52Mo Alie-Cox
53Larry Donnell
54Rashaun Allen
55Justice Cunningham
56Cameron Clear
57Hakeem Valles
58David Paulson
59Steve Maneri
60Gerell Robinson
61Brandon Barden
62Kevin Greene
63Jake Stoneburner
64Chris Gragg
65Robert Tonyan Jr.
66Nick Truesdell
67Adrien Robinson
68Chris Pantale
69Ryan Taylor
70Konrad Reuland
71Brett Brackett
72Michael Egnew
73Jake Murphy
74Rory Anderson
75Gannon Sinclair
76Jay Rome
77Kivon Cartwright
78John Peters
79Tevin Westbrook
80Clayton Echard
81Taylor McNamara
82Jason Croom
83Braxton Deaver
84M.J. McFarland
85Jack Tabb
86Arthur Lynch
87Keith Towbridge
88Rob Housler
89Adam Zaruba
90Dan Light
91Jordan Thompson
LT1Tyson Chandler
2Jordan Rigsbee
3Terry Poole
4Cyrus Kouandjio
5Landon Lechler
6Chris Bordelon
7King Dunlap
8Eugene Monroe
9Charles Brown
10Cameron Bradfield
11Reid Fragel
12Michael Bowie
13Carter Bykowski
14Kevin Graf
15Blaine Clausell
16Rob Crisp
17Fahn Cooper
18Avery Young
19Pace Murphy
20Zach Sterup
21Justin Senior
22Darrell Brown
23Tyreek Burwell
24Javarius Leamon
25Jason Fox
26Micah Hatchie
27Kyle Roberts
28Michael Oher
29Takoby Cofield
30Khalif Barnes
31Robert Myers
32John Weidenaar
33Wil Freeman
34Vince Kowalski
35David Hedelin
36Taylor Fallin
37Jake Rodgers
38Collin Buchanan
39Jonathan McLaughlin
40Cody Booth
41Justin Renfrow
42David Foucault
43Andrew McDonald
44Larson Graham
45Lars Hanson
46Garry Williams
47Chauncey Briggs
48Roubbens Joseph
49John Kling
50Tyrus Thompson
51Arturo Uzdavinis
52Donald Hawkins
53Jordan Swindle
54Jerry Ugokwe
55Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Mackenzy Bernadeau
3Jarell Broxton
4Sam Brenner
5Cyril Richardson
6Jake Simonich
7Dallas Thomas
8Orlando Franklin
9David Arkin
10Edawn Coughman
11Ryan Seymour
12Brandon Thomas
13Antoine Everett
14Sebastian Tretola
15Oni Omoile
16Isaiah Williams
17Ben Heenan
18Cameron Jefferson
19Jeff Adams
20Tanner Hawkinson
21Adrian Bellard
22Austin Shepherd
23Al Bond
24Cameron Hunt
25Dustin Stanton
26Lene Maiava
27Jamison Lalk
28Marquis Lucas
29Josh Allen
30Ronald Patrick
31Mike Person
32Brian Folkerts
33Matthew Masifilo
34Zach Voytek
35Darren Keyton
36Kitt O'Brien
37Jake Bernstein
38Collin Rahrig
39Vi Teofilo
40Alex Cooper
41Alex Kozan
42Anthony Fabiano
43Nila Kasitati
44Garrick Mayweather
45Greg Pyke
46Richard Levy
47Freddie Tagaloa
48Pearce Slater
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Nick Mangold
3Khaled Holmes
4Manuel Ramirez
5Julian Vandervelde
6Gino Gradkowski
7Joey Hunt
8Mitchell Bell
9Jack Allen
10Kofi Amichia
11Cornelius Edison
12Marcus Henry
13Jacob Flores
14Fernando Velasco
15Jacques McClendon
16Tim Barnes
17Drew Nowak
18Garth Gerhart
19Barrett Jones
20Dalton Freeman
21Patrick Lewis
22Demetrius Rhaney
23Karim Barton
24Gabe Ikard
25Ben Clarke
26Ross Burbank
27Brian De La Puente
28Taylor Boggs
29Lucas Crowley
30James Stone
31Reese Dismukes
32Dillon Farrell
33Ben Gottschalk
34Mark Spelman
35Braxston Cave
36Robert Kugler
37Quinton Schooley
38Erik Austell
39Tyler Orlosky
RG1Louis Vasquez
2Todd Herremans
3Garrett Gilkey
4Cyril Lemon
5Andrew Tiller
6Geoff Schwartz
7Ethan Cooper
8Robert Myers
9Craig Watts
10Darrion Weems
11John Greco
12Kraig Urbik
13Paul Fanaika
14Chris Scott
15Hugh Thornton
16Jared Smith
17Tre' Jackson
18Josue Matias
19Leon Brown
20Clay DeBord
21Mike Matthews
22Darrell Williams, Jr.
23Chase Farris
24Ryker Mathews
25Boston Stiverson
26Terran Vaughn
27Donovan Williams
28Jessamen Dunker
29Alvin Bailey
30Adam Replogle
31Michael Ola
32Jarrod Pughsley
33Antoine McClain
34Tony Hills
35Mitchell Kirsch
36Tyler Johnstone
37Kareem Are
38Shahbaz Ahmed
39Trip Thurman
40Ruben Carter
41Darrell Greene
42Donavon Clark
43Chris Muller
44Jarvis Harrison
45Matt Rotheram
46Chris Barker
47Kent Perkins
48Mike McQueen
49Thomas Evans
50Cameron Hunt
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Ian Silberman
3Korren Kirven
4Tayo Fabuluje
5Erik Pears
6Eric Winston
7Stephane Nembot
8Bryce Harris
9Sebastian Vollmer
10Mitchell Van Dyk
11Adrian Bellard
12Nick Ritcher
13Patrick Miller
14Taylor Hart
15Givens Price
16Norman Price
17Darryl Baldwin
18Isiah Cage
19Robert Leff
20Zeth Ramsay
21Justin Murray
22Kevin Bowen
23Josh James
24Ryan Mack
25Torian White
26Brad Seaton
27Lamar Holmes
28Michael Williams
29Luke Marquardt
30Martin Wallace
31Colin Kelly
32Pierce Burton
33Kona Schwenke
34Andrew Lauderdale
35Keavon Milton
36Jonah Pirsig
37Laurence Gibson
38Andreas Knappe
39Nick Becton
K1Josh Brown
2Nick Novak
3Dan Carpenter
4Cairo Santos
5Josh Lambo
6Kyle Brindza
7Taylor Bertolet
8Brad Craddock
9Devon Bell
10Andy Phillips
11Jordan Gay
12Zach Hocker
13Shayne Graham
14Mike Nugent
15Shaun Suisham
16Brandon Bogotay
17Patrick Murray
18Mike Meyer
19Ross Martin
20Andrew Furney
21Justin Manton
22Corey Acosta
23Marshall Morgan
24Carey Spear
25Billy Cundiff
26Jaden Oberkrom
27John Lunsford
28Nick Rose
29Marshall Koehn
30Roberto Aguayo
31Tom Obarski
32Jonathan Brown
33Ty Long
34Brett Maher
 

 