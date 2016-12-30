Player Page

Cordy Glenn | Tackle | #77

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 345
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (41) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Bills coach Sean McDermott said he expects LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) to be ready for camp.
Glenn has been wearing a walking boot off to the side of minicamp this week, so McDermott's timeline may be optimistic. Still, the Bills do not seem to have any long-term concerns about the injury. Glenn should be ready well before Week 1. Jun 15 - 12:00 PM
Source: ESPN
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012BUF130000.00.0000000000000
2013BUF160000.00.0000000000000
2014BUF161010.00.0000000000000
2015BUF160000.00.0000000000000
2016BUF111010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2T.J. Yates
3Nathan Peterman
4Cardale Jones
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3Joe Banyard
4Cedric O'Neal
5Jordan Johnson
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Corey Brown
3Rod Streater
4Dezmin Lewis
5Brandon Reilly
WR21Zay Jones
2Andre Holmes
3Brandon Tate
4Jeremy Butler
5Rashad Ross
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Logan Thomas
4Wes Saxton
5Keith Towbridge
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Michael Ola
3Cameron Jefferson
LG1Richie Incognito
2Zach Voytek
3Jordan Mudge
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
3Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
3Greg Pyke
RT1Dion Dawkins
2Jordan Mills
3Seantrel Henderson
K1Stephen Hauschka
 

 