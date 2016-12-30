Cordy Glenn | Tackle | #77 Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (27) / 9/18/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 345 College: Georgia Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (41) / BUF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/3/2016: Signed a five-year, $65 million contract. The deal contains $36 million guaranteed and a $16 million signing bonus. 2017: $9 million (guaranteed, + $2 million roster bonus), 2018: $9.25 million ($8 million guaranteed, + $2 million roster bonus), 2019: $7.25 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2020: $7.5 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he expects LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) to be ready for camp. Glenn has been wearing a walking boot off to the side of minicamp this week, so McDermott's timeline may be optimistic. Still, the Bills do not seem to have any long-term concerns about the injury. Glenn should be ready well before Week 1. Source: ESPN

Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left leg during minicamp. Glenn is still recovering from an ankle injury which cost him four games last season. He did not participate in OTAs, it does not look like he will get on the field for minicamp, and he appears to be at best questionable for the start of training camp. The lingering injury is concerning, but Glenn should still be ready for Week 1. Source: ESPN

Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) is questionable for OTAs. Glenn is still rehabbing from the ankle injury that cost him four games and limited him throughout 2016. It's a surprise given he's had five months to recover, but the Bills don't look overly concerned. Glenn should be fully healthy for Week 1. Source: buffalobills.com