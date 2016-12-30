Cordy Glenn | Tackle | #77

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Speed Maybin
Jun 15
Daily Dose: New York Pity
Jun 15
National Disaster
Jun 14
Notes: Brewers Go Young
Jun 14
Dose: A-Gone ... A While
Jun 14
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brian Johnson (shoulder) lands on 10-day DL
Brantley (wife having baby) absent Thursday
Leury Garcia (hand) remains sidelined Thurs.
MRI comes up negative on Urias' left shoulder
Kipnis (neck) out of Indians' lineup Thursday
Red Sox discussed long-term deal with Betts
O's Castillo slugs grand slam vs. White Sox
Derek Fisher homers in major league debut
Tapia goes 4-for-4 with three runs scored Wed
Shoemaker lifted after meeting with trainer
Morales homers, nets four RBI vs Rays Wed.
Matt Harvey to see doctor for arm fatigue
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
Bears Fantasy Preview
Jun 14
Return of the Maclin
Jun 14
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
GM promises Bortles will have fewer attempts
Rivera: Front office handling Oher situation
Dennis Pitta 'not delusional' about future
Bills expect Cordy Glenn to be ready for camp
Myles Garrett (foot) still being evaluated
Carr: 'That dog' coming out of Amari Cooper
Joe Mixon looks like 'a beast' this offseason
Zeke Elliott to 'absolutely' see more targets
McVay: Tavon will be 'big part' of offense
Marcus Mariota says trusting leg final hurdle
Jordan Howard wants to lead league in rushing
Lions have not talked to Boldin recently
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Western Conference Draft Needs
Jun 15
June Mock Breakdown Pod
Jun 14
June NBA Fantasy Mock Draft
Jun 14
NBA Mock Draft: Version 2
Jun 13
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SG’s
Jun 13
Dose: Kevin Durant Finals MVP!
Jun 13
Monday Mailbag: Cavs in 7?
Jun 11
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PG's
Jun 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: LeBron could leave Cleveland in 2018
Hawks won't offer Paul Millsap a max deal?
Dwyane Wade still undecided on player option
76ers pick up team option on Robert Covington
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hagelin had broken fibula, won't have surgery
Agent:Avs never asked Beauchemin to waive NMC
Shane Doan leaning towards playing in 17-18
Capitals acquire Tyler Graovac from Wild
Erik Karlsson undergoes foot surgery
Kevin Fiala is recovering ahead of schedule
Rangers will use a buyout on Dan Girardi
Predators want pending UFA Fisher to return
Ryan Johansen set to resume skating soon
Sabres sign Ullmark to two-year contract
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hornish to drive select NXS races for Penske
DNF for Chase Dowling in Thompson 125
Santos: Third in Thompson 125, 24th in points
Matt Crafton: Drivin' for Linemen 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 results
Dylan Lupton: Irish Hills 250 advance
Pole, DNF for Donny Lia in Thompson 125
Jon McKennedy: Thompson 125 results
Ben Rhodes: Drivin' for Linemen 200 advance
Preece rockets to Thompson modified victory
Alex Tagliani: CRS Express 300 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Irish Hills 250 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
No. 1 amateur Niemann preps for TOUR debut
McIlroy looks to win second U.S. Open crown
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mumme: I turned Ed Orgeron into the NCAA
FAU's top WR Woods arrested & suspended
Ex-ND OL Boudreaux transfers to UCF
Riley hires former mentor Ruffin McNeill
Saban: Retirement talk 'scares me to death'
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
City star provides positive injury update
Gibson likely to remain loyal to Boro
Man United signs Benfica defender Lindelof
Agent: Perez wants Arsenal exit
Sunderland face a fight for McInnes
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Joe Banyard
(RB)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Logan Thomas
(TE)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Jordan Johnson
(RB)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Daikiel Shorts Jr.
(WR)
Keith Towbridge
(TE)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Jason Croom
(TE)
Zay Jones
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Brandon Reilly
(WR)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cordy Glenn | Tackle | #77
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/18/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 345
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (41) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/3/2016: Signed a five-year, $65 million contract. The deal contains $36 million guaranteed and a $16 million signing bonus. 2017: $9 million (guaranteed, + $2 million roster bonus), 2018: $9.25 million ($8 million guaranteed, + $2 million roster bonus), 2019: $7.25 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2020: $7.5 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills coach Sean McDermott said he expects LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) to be ready for camp.
Glenn has been wearing a walking boot off to the side of minicamp this week, so McDermott's timeline may be optimistic. Still, the Bills do not seem to have any long-term concerns about the injury. Glenn should be ready well before Week 1.
Jun 15 - 12:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left leg during minicamp.
Glenn is still recovering from an ankle injury which cost him four games last season. He did not participate in OTAs, it does not look like he will get on the field for minicamp, and he appears to be at best questionable for the start of training camp. The lingering injury is concerning, but Glenn should still be ready for Week 1.
Jun 13 - 12:07 PM
Source:
ESPN
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) is questionable for OTAs.
Glenn is still rehabbing from the ankle injury that cost him four games and limited him throughout 2016. It's a surprise given he's had five months to recover, but the Bills don't look overly concerned. Glenn should be fully healthy for Week 1.
May 17 - 4:17 PM
Source:
buffalobills.com
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (back) has been ruled out for Week 17.
Previously dealing with an ankle injury, Glenn will miss the finale with a bad back. Glenn signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the Bills in May, but wound up playing in only 11 games. He'll return at left tackle in 2017.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:15:00 PM
Bills expect Cordy Glenn to be ready for camp
Jun 15 - 12:00 PM
Cordy Glenn (ankle) sporting walking boot
Jun 13 - 12:07 PM
Cordy Glenn still dealing with ankle issue
May 17 - 4:17 PM
Cordy Glenn ruled out for Week 17
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:15:00 PM
More Cordy Glenn Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Decker
FA
(4883)
2
J. Maclin
BAL
(4188)
3
E. Lacy
SEA
(2577)
4
A. Luck
IND
(2231)
5
L. Bell
PIT
(2196)
6
J. Crowder
WAS
(2150)
7
O. Beckham
NYG
(2113)
8
D. Martin
TB
(2090)
9
J. Doctson
WAS
(1838)
10
R. Kelley
WAS
(1807)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
BUF
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BUF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BUF
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
11
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cordy Glenn's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Cordy Glenn's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Cordy Glenn's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Cordy Glenn's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
T.J. Yates
3
Nathan Peterman
4
Cardale Jones
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3
Joe Banyard
4
Cedric O'Neal
5
Jordan Johnson
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
2
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins (foot) took reps in team drills during Tuesday's practice.
It is a surprise after coach Sean McDermott said the receiver would continue to be limited this week. While he may not be fully back yet, the reps are a great sign for his camp status, although the Bills would be wise to take it easy on their injury-prone No. 1. Watkins comes with massive injury risk, but he has the upside to be a high-end WR1.
Jun 13
2
Corey Brown
3
Rod Streater
4
Dezmin Lewis
5
Brandon Reilly
WR2
1
Zay Jones
2
Andre Holmes
3
Brandon Tate
4
Jeremy Butler
5
Rashad Ross
WR3
1
Corey Brown
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Logan Thomas
4
Wes Saxton
5
Keith Towbridge
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bills coach Sean McDermott said he expects LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) to be ready for camp.
Glenn has been wearing a walking boot off to the side of minicamp this week, so McDermott's timeline may be optimistic. Still, the Bills do not seem to have any long-term concerns about the injury. Glenn should be ready well before Week 1.
Jun 15
2
Michael Ola
3
Cameron Jefferson
LG
1
Richie Incognito
2
Zach Voytek
3
Jordan Mudge
C
1
Eric Wood
2
Ryan Groy
3
Patrick Lewis
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
3
Greg Pyke
RT
1
Dion Dawkins
2
Jordan Mills
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
Headlines
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
Rich Hribar examines the fantasy impact for teams that turn to rookie quarterback play.
More NFL Columns
»
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
»
Bears Fantasy Preview
Jun 14
»
Return of the Maclin
Jun 14
»
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
»
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
»
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
»
Done With Decker
Jun 7
»
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
NFL Headlines
»
GM promises Bortles will have fewer attempts
»
Rivera: Front office handling Oher situation
»
Dennis Pitta 'not delusional' about future
»
Bills expect Cordy Glenn to be ready for camp
»
Myles Garrett (foot) still being evaluated
»
Carr: 'That dog' coming out of Amari Cooper
»
Joe Mixon looks like 'a beast' this offseason
»
Zeke Elliott to 'absolutely' see more targets
»
McVay: Tavon will be 'big part' of offense
»
Marcus Mariota says trusting leg final hurdle
»
Jordan Howard wants to lead league in rushing
»
Lions have not talked to Boldin recently
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved