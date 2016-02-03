Kirk Cousins | Quarterback | #8 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (28) / 8/19/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 210 College: Michigan State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (102) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 3/2/2016: Signed a one-year, $19.953 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed. 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Kirk Cousins completed 18-of-29 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown in the Redskins' 41-21, Week 16 win over the Bears. Cousins also rushed five times for 30 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't a great passing day for Cousins, but he was able to rip off some chunk gains to Pierre Garcon (4-94) and DeSean Jackson (5-114), especially in the first half before the Redskins squatted on the ball late with a huge lead. Washington apparently had a plan to not let Rob Kelley score touchdowns, letting Cousins run the read-option for his nine-yard touchdown run and then calling a QB sneak for a one-yard score later. Cousins' passing score was a 17-yard dump-off to Chris Thompson, who also had a rushing score. The 8-6-1 Redskins will wrap up the regular season next week against the Giants.

Kirk Cousins completed 32-of-47 passes for 316 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the Redskins' Week 15 loss to the Panthers. Cousins continues to struggle since his lights-out performance against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. In the three games since, he's averaged just over 273 yards with a total of three touchdowns and three interceptions. His ball placement simply seemed a tad off Monday night. Cousins' interception was a shot down the seam to Vernon Davis that Kurt Coleman stepped in front of for the turnover. Cousins also lost a fumble on a strip-sack on the opening series of the third quarter, setting the Panthers up at the Redskins' one-yard line only to score an easy touchdown. Cousins will look to rebound next week at the Bears, but weather is always a factor in Chicago at this time of year.

Kirk Cousins completed 14-of-21 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Redskins' 27-22, Week 14 win over the Eagles. Cousins' interception was a lazy outside toss Leodis McKelvin housed for a touchdown. Otherwise, Cousins was sharp, but struggled for volume in a game where the Eagles dominated time of possession. The biggest play of the day — perhaps a season saver — was Cousins' 80-yard touchdown strike to DeSean Jackson in the third quarter. Cousins underthrew his deep threat, but D-Jax made an excellent adjustment before shedding a tackle to head to the end zone. On pace for 4,978 yards, Cousins has an attackable Week 15 matchup in the Panthers.