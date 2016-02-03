Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kirk Cousins | Quarterback | #8

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/19/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (102) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kirk Cousins completed 18-of-29 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown in the Redskins' 41-21, Week 16 win over the Bears.
Cousins also rushed five times for 30 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't a great passing day for Cousins, but he was able to rip off some chunk gains to Pierre Garcon (4-94) and DeSean Jackson (5-114), especially in the first half before the Redskins squatted on the ball late with a huge lead. Washington apparently had a plan to not let Rob Kelley score touchdowns, letting Cousins run the read-option for his nine-yard touchdown run and then calling a QB sneak for a one-yard score later. Cousins' passing score was a 17-yard dump-off to Chris Thompson, who also had a rushing score. The 8-6-1 Redskins will wrap up the regular season next week against the Giants. Dec 24 - 4:18 PM
More Kirk Cousins Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016WAS1436654267.54360311.48.07231029664.72.3203
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2012WAS3334868.8466155.39.71433227.37.3000
2013WAS58115552.3854170.85.51474142.83.5002
2014WAS612620461.81710285.08.421097203.32.9002
2015WAS1637954369.84166260.47.77291126483.01.8503
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 12PIT304369.83297.702188.000
2Sep 18DAL284660.93647.91122010.000
3Sep 25@NYG213560.02968.5203-5-1.700
4Oct 2CLE212777.81836.83100.000
5Oct 9@BAL294170.72606.3111-1-1.000
6Oct 16PHI183452.92637.721284.000
7Oct 23@DET303976.93017.7103155.011
8Oct 30@CIN385667.94588.2213-1-.300
10Nov 13MIN223366.72627.9201-1-1.000
11Nov 20GB213070.037512.530441.000
12Nov 24@DAL415377.44498.530122.000
13Dec 4@ARZ213756.82717.31120.011
14Dec 11@PHI142166.723411.121461.500
15Dec 19CAR324768.13156.7012115.501
16Dec 24@CHI182962.12709.3105306.020
17Jan 1NYGGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3Chris Thompson
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Matt Jones
WR11DeSean Jackson
2Jamison Crowder
WR21Pierre Garcon
2Ryan Grant
3Maurice Harris
WR31Jamison Crowder
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Vinston Painter
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2John Sullivan
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Ty Nsekhe
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 