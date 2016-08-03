Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brandon Boykin | Defensive Back | #22

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/13/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (123) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ravens signed CB Brandon Boykin.
The Ravens were down a body at cornerback after losing Tavon Young (ACL) for the season. Specifically, they were down a nickel corner. Boykin has lots of experience in the slot, a spot he's played well in the past. Boykin's career has somewhat mysteriously gone south. Traded from the Eagles to the Steelers following the 2014 season, Boykin couldn't get on the field in Pittsburgh. He bounced around last offseason before ending up on the Bears' injured reserve with a pec issue. He turns 27 in June. Jun 5 - 1:28 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Brandon Boykin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012PHI16292311.01313.0000001501037070
2013PHI16425470.00.061361002170205000
2014PHI16365410.00.0100001900000
2015PIT16205251.099.0110101500000
Brandon Boykin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Brandon Boykin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brandon Boykin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Brandon Boykin's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Kenneth Dixon
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
WR11Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
3Vince Mayle
4Chris Matthews
5Tim Patrick
WR21Breshad Perriman
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Kenny Bell
5Quincy Adeboyejo
WR31Chris Moore
TE1Ben Watson
2Crockett Gillmore
3Maxx Williams
4Nick Boyle
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Ryan Jensen
3Jermaine Eluemunor
C1John Urschel
2Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Nico Siragusa
3Jarrod Pughsley
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
K1Justin Tucker
 

 