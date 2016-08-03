Welcome,
Brandon Boykin | Defensive Back | #22
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/13/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 185
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 4 (123) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/5/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens signed CB Brandon Boykin.
The Ravens were down a body at cornerback after losing Tavon Young (ACL) for the season. Specifically, they were down a nickel corner. Boykin has lots of experience in the slot, a spot he's played well in the past. Boykin's career has somewhat mysteriously gone south. Traded from the Eagles to the Steelers following the 2014 season, Boykin couldn't get on the field in Pittsburgh. He bounced around last offseason before ending up on the Bears' injured reserve with a pec issue. He turns 27 in June.
Jun 5 - 1:28 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Bears placed CB Brandon Boykin on injured reserve.
Boykin was diagnosed with an injured pectoral. If it isn't season ending, Boykin could be released later on with an injury settlement. There was a report in June that Boykin had been diagnosed with a career-threatening hip injury.
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 08:50:00 PM
Bears signed CB Brandon Boykin.
Boykin has bounced around since a hot start to his career in Philadelphia, making the rounds in Pittsburgh and Carolina. He has had shaky medicals, but was apparently passed by the Bears. Slot corner was a trouble spot in Chicago last season. If healthy, Boykin could emerge as a significant factor.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 08:01:00 PM
Free agent Brandon Boykin left his Cowboys visit without a contract.
It’s the second team to pass on Boykin since his Panthers release. There’s rumors Boykin has a hip condition, but he’s denied any issues. Boykin isn’t a lock to sign before training camp.
Wed, Jun 8, 2016 07:11:00 PM
Source:
Todd Archer on Twitter
Ravens take flier on slot CB Brandon Boykin
Jun 5 - 1:28 PM
Bears place CB Boykin
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 08:50:00 PM
Bears sign CB Boykin
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 08:01:00 PM
Cowboys not expected to sign Brandon Boykin
Wed, Jun 8, 2016 07:11:00 PM
More Brandon Boykin Player News
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
PHI
16
29
2
31
1.0
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
1037
0
7
0
2013
PHI
16
42
5
47
0.0
0
.0
6
136
1
0
0
2
17
0
205
0
0
0
2014
PHI
16
36
5
41
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PIT
16
20
5
25
1.0
9
9.0
1
1
0
1
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Kenneth Dixon
Suspended
NFL suspended Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
It's a disappointing misstep for a player who showed promise as a rookie last season. With Dixon sidelined for the first four games, we'd expect the Ravens to employ a backfield committee featuring Terrance West and newly-signed pass-catcher Danny Woodhead. Dixon racked up 382 rushing yards on 88 attempts last season with most of those carries coming in the second half of the year.
Mar 9
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
3
Vince Mayle
4
Chris Matthews
5
Tim Patrick
WR2
1
Breshad Perriman
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Kenny Bell
5
Quincy Adeboyejo
WR3
1
Chris Moore
TE
1
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Ben Watson (Achilles') reiterated he's ahead of schedule in his rehab.
Watson called the recovery the "toughest, longest and most strenuous rehab" of his career after tearing his Achilles' last preseason. "I'm at the point now where I'm very close," Watson said. "I'm able to do pretty much everything to some extent." Watson is the elder statesman of a crowded tight end group in Baltimore. Perhaps due to the team's lack of quality receiver depth, Baltimore could use more two- and three-tight end sets on offense this season.
May 17
2
Crockett Gillmore
3
Maxx Williams
Sidelined
Maxx Williams said he feels great eight months removed from knee surgery.
Williams dealt with a nagging knee injury last year which required a surgery coach John Harbaugh said had never before been performed on a football player. "We took care of it because everything was hurting and obviously I had a problem," Williams said. "Now I just have to work myself back into it and get cleared." Williams appears to be confident and Harbaugh expects him to return for training camp, but the mysterious nature of the injury raises concern. Even if he does come back at 100 percent, Williams faces a tough climb up a crowded depth chart.
Jun 1
4
Nick Boyle
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Ryan Jensen
3
Jermaine Eluemunor
C
1
John Urschel
2
Matt Skura
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason.
He is expected to miss the offseason program, but coach John Harbaugh said Yanda will be ready for training camp. Yanda was bothered by the injury most of last season, but he remained one of the best guards in the league. Baltimore has serious questions around Yanda on the offensive line, but his presence should help stabilize the situation.
Mar 28
2
Nico Siragusa
3
Jarrod Pughsley
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
K
1
Justin Tucker
