Brandon Boykin | Defensive Back | #22

QB 1 Joe Flacco

2 Ryan Mallett

3 Dustin Vaughan

RB 1 Terrance West

2 Danny Woodhead

3 Buck Allen

4 Lorenzo Taliaferro

5 Kenneth Dixon Suspended

NFL suspended Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs. It's a disappointing misstep for a player who showed promise as a rookie last season. With Dixon sidelined for the first four games, we'd expect the Ravens to employ a backfield committee featuring Terrance West and newly-signed pass-catcher Danny Woodhead. Dixon racked up 382 rushing yards on 88 attempts last season with most of those carries coming in the second half of the year.

GLB 1 Terrance West

2 Danny Woodhead

3RB 1 Danny Woodhead

2 Terrance West

WR1 1 Mike Wallace

2 Chris Moore

3 Vince Mayle

4 Chris Matthews

5 Tim Patrick

WR2 1 Breshad Perriman

2 Michael Campanaro

3 Keenan Reynolds

4 Kenny Bell

5 Quincy Adeboyejo

WR3 1 Chris Moore

TE 1 Ben Watson Sidelined

Ben Watson (Achilles') reiterated he's ahead of schedule in his rehab. Watson called the recovery the "toughest, longest and most strenuous rehab" of his career after tearing his Achilles' last preseason. "I'm at the point now where I'm very close," Watson said. "I'm able to do pretty much everything to some extent." Watson is the elder statesman of a crowded tight end group in Baltimore. Perhaps due to the team's lack of quality receiver depth, Baltimore could use more two- and three-tight end sets on offense this season.

2 Crockett Gillmore

3 Maxx Williams Sidelined

Maxx Williams said he feels great eight months removed from knee surgery. Williams dealt with a nagging knee injury last year which required a surgery coach John Harbaugh said had never before been performed on a football player. "We took care of it because everything was hurting and obviously I had a problem," Williams said. "Now I just have to work myself back into it and get cleared." Williams appears to be confident and Harbaugh expects him to return for training camp, but the mysterious nature of the injury raises concern. Even if he does come back at 100 percent, Williams faces a tough climb up a crowded depth chart.

4 Nick Boyle

5 Darren Waller

LT 1 Ronnie Stanley

LG 1 Alex Lewis

2 Ryan Jensen

3 Jermaine Eluemunor

C 1 John Urschel

2 Matt Skura

RG 1 Marshal Yanda Sidelined

Ravens RG Marshal Yanda underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason. He is expected to miss the offseason program, but coach John Harbaugh said Yanda will be ready for training camp. Yanda was bothered by the injury most of last season, but he remained one of the best guards in the league. Baltimore has serious questions around Yanda on the offensive line, but his presence should help stabilize the situation.

2 Nico Siragusa

3 Jarrod Pughsley

RT 1 James Hurst

2 Stephane Nembot