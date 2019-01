Brandon Brooks | Guard | #79 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (29) / 8/19/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 335 College: Miami (OH) Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (76) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $40 million contract. The deal contains $21 million guaranteed, including an $11 million signing bonus. 2018: $8.5 million, 2019-2020: $7.5 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Eagles RG Brandon Brooks suffered a torn Achilles' in the Divisional Round loss to the Saints. Brooks is going to be questionable for the start of next season. One of the best in the business, Brooks started all 18 games this season and had missed just five snaps all season before going down against New Orleans on Sunday. Brooks turns 30 next summer and is signed through 2020.

Eagles restructured RG Brandon Brooks' contract. Brooks converted his base salary into bonuses. He will get the same amount of money, but the move saves the Eagles $6.37 million against the cap. Brooks says he green-lit the restructure so Nick Foles could get some more money this year. The Eagles gave Foles a raise last week. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Eagles RG Brandon Brooks revealed he's dealing with his anxiety much better this year after being forced to miss two games last season. Brooks was a late scratch in Weeks 12 and 14 after becoming so ill before the game that he couldn't play. Brooks is seeing a psychologist regularly and hasn't had an episode yet this offseason. Despite the issue, Brooks graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 4 guard last season. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News