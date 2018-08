Week to week is optimistic, but it's what the team is feeding the media for now. Silatolu had been penciled in as Andrew Norwell's replacement. Now the job is more wide open, with Jeremiah Sirles perhaps the top candidate to start if Silatolu isn't ready for Week 1. The situation is far from ideal for the Panthers' running game.

Panthers LG Amini Silatolu is week to week after undergoing surgery to repair a torn left meniscus.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Amini Silatolu will be "at [the] top of the list" at left guard when camp opens.

The Panthers have to replace Andrew Norwell, who signed a massive deal with the Jaguars in free agency. Silatolu will get the first crack at the job, but it should be a wide-open competition.