George Iloka | Defensive Back | #43

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/31/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 225
College: Boise State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (167) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Bengals FS George Iloka has been diagnosed with a sprained knee and will be sidelined 3-4 weeks.
It's good news for the Bengals after Iloka had to be carted off the practice field on Sunday. An MRI revealed no significant tears, though a sprain is technically a tear. Iloka likely won't play at all this preseason but should be fine come Week 1. Jul 31 - 6:42 PM
Source: Cincinnati Enquirer
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012CIN70220.00.0000000000000
2013CIN164125660.00.01-10102600000
2014CIN164726730.00.035800001000000
2015CIN123512470.00.0100000400000
2016CIN164925740.00.03210000700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NYJ2240.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@PIT3140.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25DEN4040.00.0000000000000
4Sep 29MIA2130.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@DAL1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NE2130.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23CLE82100.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30WAS5050.00.0100000100000
10Nov 14@NYG6390.00.0100000100000
11Nov 20BUF1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@BAL2130.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4PHI2350.00.0000000300000
14Dec 11@CLE2130.00.01210000100000
15Dec 18PIT2240.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@HOU3360.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1BAL4480.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Joe Mixon
2Giovani Bernard
3Jeremy Hill
4Cedric Peerman
5Tra Carson
GLB1Joe Mixon
2Jeremy Hill
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Joe Mixon
FB1Ryan Hewitt
2Darrin Laufasa
WR11A.J. Green
2Tyler Boyd
3Cody Core
4Josh Malone
5Alonzo Russell
WR21Brandon LaFell
2John Ross
3Alex Erickson
4Jake Kumerow
5Chris Brown
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2C.J. Uzomah
3Tyler Kroft
4Mason Schreck
5Cethan Carter
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
2Andre Smith
3Landon Lechler
LG1Clint Boling
2Alex Redmond
3Kent Perkins
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
3J.J. Dielman
RG1Andre Smith
2Christian Westerman
3Trey Hopkins
RT1Jake Fisher
2Eric Winston
3Dustin Stanton
K1Jake Elliott
2Randy Bullock
 

 