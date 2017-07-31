Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
George Iloka | Defensive Back | #43
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/31/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 225
College:
Boise State
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 5 (167) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $30 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed, including a $3 million signing bonus. 2017: $4 million, 2018-2019: $5.2 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bengals FS George Iloka has been diagnosed with a sprained knee and will be sidelined 3-4 weeks.
It's good news for the Bengals after Iloka had to be carted off the practice field on Sunday. An MRI revealed no significant tears, though a sprain is technically a tear. Iloka likely won't play at all this preseason but should be fine come Week 1.
Jul 31 - 6:42 PM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
SiriusXM's Adam Caplan reports Bengals FS George Iloka has avoided an ACL or MCL injury, but that the team is still "evaluating" MRI results.
Iloka was carted off in Sunday's practice. There's much to study in a knee MRI, so though the initial news is positive, Iloka isn't yet out of the woods.
Jul 31 - 2:10 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
A cart was sent onto the field Sunday after Bengals FS George Iloka suffered a non-contact right knee injury.
Iloka reportedly "crawled" his way off the practice field and eventually walked to the cart. Iloka was never formally carted off and resumed watching practice from the sideline. It appears he's avoided a major injury.
Jul 30 - 4:00 PM
Source:
Jim Owczarski on Twitter
Bengals FS George Iloka had his shoulder scoped after the season.
He's expected to be ready for OTAs, and if not should be 100 percent well before training camp. Re-signed to a five-year, $30 million deal last March, Iloka matched a career high with three interceptions and earned PFF's No. 33 pass-coverage grade among 91 qualified safeties. Iloka turns 27 in March.
Feb 10 - 8:41 PM
Source:
Jim Owczarski on Twitter
Bengals FS Iloka (knee sprain) out 3-4 weeks
Jul 31 - 6:42 PM
George Iloka avoids ACL, MCL injury
Jul 31 - 2:10 PM
Bengals FS Iloka suffers knee injury
Jul 30 - 4:00 PM
George Iloka coming off shoulder scope
Feb 10 - 8:41 PM
More George Iloka Player News
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
CIN
7
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
16
41
25
66
0.0
0
.0
1
-1
0
1
0
2
6
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
16
47
26
73
0.0
0
.0
3
58
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CIN
12
35
12
47
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CIN
16
49
25
74
0.0
0
.0
3
21
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NYJ
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@PIT
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DEN
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
MIA
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DAL
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
CLE
8
2
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
WAS
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 14
@NYG
6
3
9
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BUF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BAL
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
PHI
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CLE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
1
21
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PIT
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@HOU
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BAL
4
4
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Joe Mixon
2
Giovani Bernard
3
Jeremy Hill
4
Cedric Peerman
5
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Joe Mixon
2
Jeremy Hill
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Joe Mixon
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
2
Darrin Laufasa
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Tyler Boyd
3
Cody Core
4
Josh Malone
5
Alonzo Russell
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
2
John Ross
Sidelined
Bengals first-rounder John Ross (shoulder) said he's not yet 100 percent but has been cleared to practice.
He'll likely be limited to individual drills at the start of camp. It will be Ross' first action with the team since being drafted after he missed the entire offseason program following shoulder surgery and Washington's late graduation. Ross figures to be eased in behind Brandon LaFell. Tyler Boyd will continue to man the slot.
Jul 28
3
Alex Erickson
4
Jake Kumerow
5
Chris Brown
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
2
C.J. Uzomah
3
Tyler Kroft
4
Mason Schreck
5
Cethan Carter
LT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
2
Andre Smith
3
Landon Lechler
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Alex Redmond
3
Kent Perkins
C
1
Russell Bodine
2
T.J. Johnson
3
J.J. Dielman
RG
1
Andre Smith
2
Christian Westerman
3
Trey Hopkins
RT
1
Jake Fisher
2
Eric Winston
3
Dustin Stanton
K
1
Jake Elliott
2
Randy Bullock
Headlines
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 29
Evan Silva wraps up his Team Fantasy Previews with the Washington Redskins.
More NFL Columns
»
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 29
»
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 29
»
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
»
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
»
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
»
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
»
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
»
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
NFL Headlines
»
Tim Hightower takes first 49ers RB rep Monday
»
Bengals FS Iloka (knee sprain) out 3-4 weeks
»
Texans add ex-Jets S Gilchrist on 1-year deal
»
Bears WR White struggling with confidence?
»
Report: Charges dropped against Gareon Conley
»
Another week will pass without Zeke update
»
Smallwood continues slip down PHI depth chart
»
Hue Jax: We want big role for Duke Johnson
»
Report: Branden Albert owes Jags $3.4 million
»
McCarthy calls Ty Montgomery 'a full threat'
»
No timetable for Latavius Murray's return
»
Gase: Ajayi being evaluated for concussion
