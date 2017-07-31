George Iloka | Defensive Back | #43 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (27) / 3/31/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 225 College: Boise State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (167) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $30 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed, including a $3 million signing bonus. 2017: $4 million, 2018-2019: $5.2 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Bengals FS George Iloka has been diagnosed with a sprained knee and will be sidelined 3-4 weeks. It's good news for the Bengals after Iloka had to be carted off the practice field on Sunday. An MRI revealed no significant tears, though a sprain is technically a tear. Iloka likely won't play at all this preseason but should be fine come Week 1. Source: Cincinnati Enquirer

SiriusXM's Adam Caplan reports Bengals FS George Iloka has avoided an ACL or MCL injury, but that the team is still "evaluating" MRI results. Iloka was carted off in Sunday's practice. There's much to study in a knee MRI, so though the initial news is positive, Iloka isn't yet out of the woods. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

A cart was sent onto the field Sunday after Bengals FS George Iloka suffered a non-contact right knee injury. Iloka reportedly "crawled" his way off the practice field and eventually walked to the cart. Iloka was never formally carted off and resumed watching practice from the sideline. It appears he's avoided a major injury. Source: Jim Owczarski on Twitter