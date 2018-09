Marvin Jones | Wide Receiver | #11 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (28) / 3/12/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 198 College: California Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (166) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $40 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed, including an $8 million signing bonus. 2018: $7 million, 2019-2020: $6.5 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Marvin Jones (ankle) is questionable for Week 3 against the Patriots. Jones was a full participant earlier in the week, which suggests he was injured late Thursday. He was a limited participant Friday. Second-year standout Kenny Golladay has essentially been a full-time player ahead of Jones so far, setting up T.J. Jones for more snaps if the latter is ruled out. The Lions operate the league's most pass-heavy offense from 3-WR sets and are bound to be in a shootout against New England's secondary Sunday night. Source: Tim Twentyman on Twitter

Marvin Jones hauled in four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Lions’ Week 2 loss to the 49ers. Jones routinely created separation from the Niners' secondary but Matthew Stafford couldn’t find his deep ball on Sunday. The most egregious misfire from Stafford came in the second quarter when Jones had nothing but green grass in front of him but the two couldn’t connect. That must have been frustrating for fantasy owners, though Stafford delivered a peace offering in the form of a five-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 8:36 left in the fourth quarter. Jones has now caught exactly four passes for 54 yards in each of his first two games. Say what you will about Marvin, but at least the man's consistent. Jones and the Lions will host the Patriots in Week 3.

Marvin Jones caught 4-of-8 targets for 54 yards in the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Jets. Jones was targeted on a couple deep balls, but he and Matthew Stafford were unable to hook up on any big plays against an underrated Jets secondary. Better days are obviously ahead. Jones will be a WR2 next week in San Francisco.