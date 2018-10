3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $58.5 million contract. Another $1.5 million is available through incentives. Osemele is eligible for an annual $500,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2018-2019: $9.7 million, 2020: $11.2 million, 2021: Free Agent

No surprises here. This will be Osemele's second straight missed game.

Swingman Jon Feliciano will start at left guard in place of Osemele. Tackles T.J. Clemmings and Justin Murray are the lone backups at that position, with Clemmings typically filling in as swing-tackle depth.

Raiders declared LG Kelechi Osemele, SS Karl Joseph, LB Shilique Calhoun, WR Brandon LaFell, CB Nick Nelson, OL Ian Silberman, and RB DeAndré Washington inactive for Week 5 against the Chargers.

That's down 25 pounds from last season. Osemele shed weight by fasting and cutting out all carbs and sugars. "I wanted to do this for myself and I am really glad I did," said Osemele, who is hoping the weight loss will improve his quickness while also extending his career. "I feel amazing." The 29-year-old earned PFF's No. 12 pass-blocking grade among tackles in 2017.

Raiders LG Kelechi Osemele is good to go for Week 15 after missing Week 14 with kidney stones.

Osemele was a shock scratch for the Raiders' Thursday night loss to the Chiefs. An excellent signing in free agency, Osemele has arguably been the league's best guard this season. His return is good news for all involved.