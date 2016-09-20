Mychal Kendricks | Linebacker | #95 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (26) / 9/28/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 240 College: California Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (46) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 8/24/2015: Signed a five-year, $29.896 million contract. The deal contains $16.4 million guaranteed, including an $8 million signing bonus. 2017: $4.85 million, 2018: $5.85 million, 2019: $6.85 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski expects the Eagles to trade SLB Mychal Kendricks. In August of 2015, Kendricks signed a big extension worth $29 million over four years. He was a great fit in the previous 3-4 system, but Kendricks immediately fell out of favor under current DC Jim Schwartz, who didn't really have a spot for Kendricks. He ended up playing just 273 snaps in 2016. Shedding Kendricks will likely be one of EVP Howie Roseman's top priorities. The former No. 46 overall pick turns 27 later this summer and is due a $4.85 million salary. Source: Jimmy Kempski on Twitter

Eagles SLB Mychal Kendricks broke his nose against the Bears in Week 2. He also bruised his quad, though neither injury is considered serious. Kendricks might be listed on the injury report, but he should be fine for Week 3 against the Steelers. Through two weeks, Kendricks holds PFF's 13th-highest grade among 4-3 outside linebackers. Source: Reuben Frank on Twitter

Eagles SLB Mychal Kendricks played just 19-of-53 defensive snaps Week 1 against the Browns. When the Eagles go into their nickel defense and sub-packages, Kendricks is the odd man out. He just signed a four-year, $29 million extension last August, but that was ex-coach Chip Kelly's call. MLB Jordan Hicks and WLB Nigel Bradham are the every-down linebackers. Kendricks could be trade bait next offseason. For now, he's off the IDP map playing such limited snaps. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News