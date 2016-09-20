Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mychal Kendricks | Linebacker | #95

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/28/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 240
College: California
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (46) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski expects the Eagles to trade SLB Mychal Kendricks.
In August of 2015, Kendricks signed a big extension worth $29 million over four years. He was a great fit in the previous 3-4 system, but Kendricks immediately fell out of favor under current DC Jim Schwartz, who didn't really have a spot for Kendricks. He ended up playing just 273 snaps in 2016. Shedding Kendricks will likely be one of EVP Howie Roseman's top priorities. The former No. 46 overall pick turns 27 later this summer and is due a $4.85 million salary. Feb 10 - 11:13 AM
Source: Jimmy Kempski on Twitter
More Mychal Kendricks Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI15248320.00.0000100100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012PHI155817751.055.0000000900000
2013PHI1581251064.0246.03250402500000
2014PHI126221834.0276.8000003300000
2015PHI136422863.0217.0000001300000
2016PHI15248320.00.0000100100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 19@CHI4040.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25PIT2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@DET3030.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@WAS3140.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23MIN3030.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@DAL1230.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@NYG1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13ATL3140.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20@SEA1230.00.0000000000000
12Nov 28GB1010.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CIN0000.00.0000100000000
14Dec 11WAS0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@BAL1120.00.0000000000000
16Dec 22NYG1120.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Chase Daniel
RB1Darren Sproles
2Ryan Mathews
3Wendell Smallwood
4Kenjon Barner
5Byron Marshall
GLB1Ryan Mathews
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
FB1Andrew Bonnet
WR11Jordan Matthews
2Paul Turner
3Bryce Treggs
4Marcus Johnson
5David Watford
WR21Dorial Green-Beckham
2Nelson Agholor
3Dom Williams
4Rasheed Bailey
WR31Nelson Agholor
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Jason Kelce
2Josh Andrews
3Aaron Neary
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Darrell Greene
3Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 