Player Page

Weather | Roster

Zach Brown | Linebacker | #53

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/23/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 248
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (52) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Free agent ILB Zach Brown will visit the Redskins on Monday.
Mason Foster and Will Compton are the Redskins' incumbent starters at inside linebacker. Brown would likely replace Compton in the starting lineup. Brown has also drawn interest from the Dolphins, Raiders, and Bills. Miami is believed to have dropped out of the running, making Oakland, Washington, and a return to Buffalo Brown's likeliest destinations. Apr 2 - 2:00 PM
Source: John Keim on Twitter
More Zach Brown Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF1694491434.0174.3100002400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012TEN166825935.5285.131562201500000
2013TEN167219914.0266.5130101500000
2014TEN10000.00.0000000000000
2015TEN165521760.536.02450000300000
2016BUF1694491434.0174.3100002400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL4480.00.0000000000000
2Sep 15NYJ86140.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25ARZ102120.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@NE125171.044.0000002000000
5Oct 9@LAR6170.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16SF4371.011.0000000000000
7Oct 23@MIA6060.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30NE74111.088.0000000000000
9Nov 7@SEA0220.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CIN84120.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27JAC3360.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@OAK5490.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11PIT6060.00.0100000100000
15Dec 18CLE6171.044.0000000100000
16Dec 24MIA5380.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@NYJ47110.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Ryan Lindley
4Phillip Sims
5Josh Freeman
6Bryan Bennett
7G.J. Kinne
8Austin Davis
9Johnny Manziel
10Charlie Whitehurst
11Jerrod Johnson
12Tim Tebow
13Brad Sorensen
14Ryan Williams
15Seth Lobato
16Pat Devlin
17Matt Blanchard
18Dan LeFevour
19Austin Trainor
20McLeod Bethel-Thompson
21Jay Cutler
22R.J. Archer
23Dylan Thompson
24Cody Fajardo
25Shane Carden
26Griffin Neal
27Marquise Williams
28Max Wittek
29Joe Licata
30Jerry Lovelocke
31Chase Rettig
32Chandler Harnish
33Dalyn Williams
34Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2John Crockett
3Jamaal Charles
4Joseph Randle
5Rashad Jennings
6Dominique Williams
7Joique Bell
8Jhurell Pressley
9Toby Gerhart
10Khiry Robinson
11Karlos Williams
12LaMichael James
13Alonzo Harris
14Brandon Ross
15Josh Harris
16Anthony Dixon
17Zac Stacy
18Stevan Ridley
19Keshawn Hill
20LaVance Taylor
21Glenn Winston
22Isaiah Pead
23Dan Herron
24Jahwan Edwards
25Ross Scheuerman
26Kenneth Harper
27Jawon Chisholm
28Jerome Smith
29Michael Dyer
30Jeremy Stewart
31Tyler Gaffney
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Jamaal Charles
3Toby Gerhart
3RB1Jamaal Charles
2Joseph Randle
3Rashad Jennings
4James Starks
FB1Tommy Bohanon
2Henry Hynoski
3Erik Lorig
4Will Johnson
5Emil Igwenagu
6Jorvorskie Lane
7James Casey
8Joe Don Duncan
9Ryan Mueller
10Patrick Skov
11Jordan Campbell
12John Conner
13Zach Boren
14Kiero Small
15J.C. Copeland
16Joey Iosefa
17Blake Renaud
18Alstevis Squirewell
19Sam Bergen
20Nikita Whitlock
21Brad Smelley
22Trey Millard
23Sione Houma
WR11Greg Jennings
2Marques Colston
3Jerome Simpson
4Marcus Easley
5Douglas McNeil
6Tyler Davis
7Hakeem Nicks
8Kyle Prater
9Josh Morgan
10Jacoby Ford
11Dwayne Bowe
12James Jones
13Preston Parker
14Greg Little
15Kris Durham
16Stevie Johnson
17Miles Austin
18Kain Colter
19DeAndre Reaves
20Greg Salas
21Ben Edwards
22Armon Binns
23Carlton Mitchell
24Nick Harwell
25Reggie Dunn
26T.J. Graham
27Damaris Johnson
28Damian Williams
29Josh Lenz
30Robert Herron
31Solomon Patton
32Ricky Collins
33Jaxon Shipley
34Joshua Stangby
35Zach D'Orazio
36Kenzel Doe
37Jared Dangerfield
38Nate Washington
39Issac Blakeney
40Terrell Sinkfield
41Tevin Reese
42Kenny Cook
43Richard Mullaney
44Duke Williams
45David Porter
46Dennis Parks
47Quinshad Davis
48Rashaun Simonise
49Reece Horn
50Chandler Worthy
51L'Damian Washington
52Tyler Murphy
53Marquez Clark
54Josh Harper
55Travis Labhart
56Donatella Luckett
57Josh Stewart
58Marlon Moore
59Jarrett Boykin
60Lance Lewis
61Joseph Anderson
62Jeff Beathard
63Tyler McDonald
64Ezell Ruffin
65DaVaris Daniels
WR21Andrew Hawkins
2Roddy White
3Brian Hartline
4Victor Cruz
5Ace Sanders
6Riley Cooper
7Denarius Moore
8Chris Givens
9Marcus Thigpen
10A.J. Jenkins
11Austin Pettis
12Kevin Smith
13R.J. Harris
14Ryan Whalen
15Joe Morgan
16Jacoby Jones
17Onterio McCalebb
18Ryan Broyles
19Griff Whalen
20Emory Blake
21Nathan Palmer
22Andre Debose
23Shakim Phillips
24Tandon Doss
25DeVier Posey
26Mike Brown
27Devante Davis
28Devon Wylie
29Jay Lee
30Jimmie Hunt
31Mike Williams
32Reggie Bell
33Valdez Showers
34Amir Carlisle
35Phil Bates
36Kadron Boone
37Ryan Lankford
38Isiah Ferguson
39Daniel Rodriguez
40A.J. Cruz
41James Butler
42Milton Williams III
43Michael Preston
44Marcus Harris
45Clyde Gates
46Tom Nelson
47Leonard Hankerson
48Titus Davis
49Andre Davis
50Demetrius Wilson
51Josh Reese
52DiAndre Campbell
53Trevor Harman
54Stephen Hill
55Saalim Hakim
56Juron Criner
57Durron Neal
58David Glidden
59Kieran Duncan
60Jarvis Turner
61T.J. Thorpe
62Michael Bennett
63Paul Browning
64Austin Willis
65Kashif Moore
66Kenbrell Thompkins
67Trindon Holliday
68Chris King
69Christion Jones
70Levi Norwood
71Ed Williams
72Danny Anthrop
73Marken Michel
WR31Riley Cooper
2Victor Cruz
3Marques Colston
4Chris Givens
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Zach Sudfeld
5Brandon Bostick
6Dante Rosario
7Tony Moeaki
8Mickey Shuler
9Beau Gardner
10Michael Cooper
11Matt Spaeth
12Andrew Quarless
13Kyle Miller
14Dominique Jones
15Chase Ford
16Nic Jacobs
17Bruce Miller
18Nick Kasa
19Chase Dixon
20Richard Gordon
21Brian Parker
22Orson Charles
23Cameron Clear
24Justice Cunningham
25Steve Maneri
26David Paulson
27Casey Pierce
28Mike McFarland
29Chase Coffman
30Gerald Christian
31D.J. Williams
32Rob Blanchflower
33Jacob Maxwell
34Jake Murphy
35Rory Anderson
36Ryan Taylor
37Konrad Reuland
38Brett Brackett
39Michael Egnew
40Adrien Robinson
41John Peters
42Jay Rome
43Braxton Deaver
44M.J. McFarland
45Clayton Echard
46Brandon Barden
47Kevin Greene
48Gerell Robinson
49Jack Tabb
50Arthur Lynch
51Dan Light
52Jordan Thompson
LT1Ryan Clady
2King Dunlap
3Eugene Monroe
4Charles Brown
5Cameron Bradfield
6Carter Bykowski
7Rob Crisp
8Micah Hatchie
9Jason Fox
10Tyson Chandler
11Takoby Cofield
12Kyle Roberts
13Vince Kowalski
14Lars Hanson
15Garry Williams
16Cameron Jefferson
17David Hedelin
18Taylor Fallin
19John Weidenaar
20Cody Booth
21Justin Renfrow
22David Foucault
23Andrew McDonald
24Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Antoine Everett
3Edawn Coughman
4Ben Heenan
5Sam Brenner
6Mackenzy Bernadeau
7Jake Bernstein
8Collin Rahrig
9Vi Teofilo
10Darren Keyton
11Tanner Hawkinson
12Adrian Bellard
13Al Bond
14Chris Watt
15Brian Folkerts
16Matthew Masifilo
17Lene Maiava
18Jamison Lalk
19Alex Cooper
20Garrick Mayweather
C1Tim Barnes
2Nick Mangold
3Manuel Ramirez
4Julian Vandervelde
5Mitchell Bell
6Drew Nowak
7Garth Gerhart
8Fernando Velasco
9Jacques McClendon
10Marcus Henry
11Ben Clarke
12Brian De La Puente
13Barrett Jones
14Dalton Freeman
15Dillon Farrell
16Reese Dismukes
17Robert Kugler
18Braxston Cave
19Quinton Schooley
RG1Todd Herremans
2Brandon Fusco
3Louis Vasquez
4Geoff Schwartz
5Garrett Gilkey
6Cyril Lemon
7Jared Smith
8Leon Brown
9Paul Fanaika
10Darrion Weems
11Kitt O'Brien
12Shahbaz Ahmed
13Trip Thurman
14Antoine McClain
15Ryker Mathews
16Boston Stiverson
17Terran Vaughn
18Donovan Williams
19Adam Replogle
20Malcolm Bunche
21Mike McQueen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2J'Marcus Webb
3Erik Pears
4Tayo Fabuluje
5Khalif Barnes
6Adrian Bellard
7Bryce Harris
8Mitchell Van Dyk
9Sebastian Vollmer
10John Kling
11Nick Ritcher
12Patrick Miller
13Darryl Baldwin
14Lamar Holmes
15Luke Marquardt
16Kona Schwenke
17Zeth Ramsay
18Ryan Mack
19Torian White
K1Mike Nugent
2Travis Coons
3Josh Brown
4Dan Carpenter
5Corey Acosta
6Giorgio Tavecchio
7Marshall Morgan
8Andrew Furney
9Justin Manton
10Carey Spear
11Billy Cundiff
12Jaden Oberkrom
13Shaun Suisham
14Brandon Bogotay
15Zach Hocker
16Kyle Brindza
17Taylor Bertolet
18Brad Craddock
19Shayne Graham
20Ty Long
21Tom Obarski
 

 