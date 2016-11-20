Larry Donnell | Tight End | #84

It's not a surprise after Donnell lost his starting job to Will Tye, who wasn't very good in his own right. Donnell exploded for four touchdown catches in the first four games of the 2014 season, but he caught just five TDs over the ensuing 34 and was a consistent liability as a blocker. Donnell does have some red-zone chops, but he won't receive starter money on the open market.

Impending free agent Larry Donnell is hoping to be back with the Giants next season.

"It would be an honor," said Donnell. "I started here. I'd love to finish here." Donnell played scarcely this year while falling behind Will Tye on the tight end depth chart. He didn't catch a pass after Week 7 and was only targeted once over his final eight games. The Giants seem likely to move on.