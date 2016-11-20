Player Page

Larry Donnell | Tight End | #84

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 265
College: Grambling State
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Giants will move on from free agent TE Larry Donnell.
It's not a surprise after Donnell lost his starting job to Will Tye, who wasn't very good in his own right. Donnell exploded for four touchdown catches in the first four games of the 2014 season, but he caught just five TDs over the ensuing 34 and was a consistent liability as a blocker. Donnell does have some red-zone chops, but he won't receive starter money on the open market. Feb 13 - 4:39 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG1415926.66.10100.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013NYG163311.910.30000.0.00000000
2014NYG166362338.99.90600.0.00040000
2015NYG82922327.97.70200.0.00000000
2016NYG1415926.66.10100.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DAL11515.0100.0000000
2Sep 18NO4246.0000.0000000
3Sep 25WAS3113.7000.0000000
4Oct 3@MIN00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16BAL6345.7000.0000000
7Oct 23@LAR188.0000.0010000
9Nov 6PHI00.0000.0000000
10Nov 14CIN00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@CLE00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@PIT00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11DAL00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18DET00.0000.0000000
16Dec 22@PHI00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@WAS00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Keith Wenning
RB1Paul Perkins
2Shane Vereen
3Orleans Darkwa
4George Winn
5Jacob Huesman
GLB1Paul Perkins
2Orleans Darkwa
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Paul Perkins
FB1Will Johnson
2Nikita Whitlock
WR11Odell Beckham
2Roger Lewis
3Dwayne Harris
4Ben Edwards
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Tavarres King
3Kevin Norwood
4Darius Powe
WR31Roger Lewis
TE1Will Tye
2Jerell Adams
3Matt LaCosse
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Martin Wallace
LG1Justin Pugh
2Adam Gettis
C1Weston Richburg
2Khaled Holmes
RG1Brett Jones
2Jon Halapio
RT1Bobby Hart
2Michael Bowie
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 