Bruce Irvin | Defensive Lineman | #51

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/1/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 250
College: West Virginia
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (15) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Raiders waived DE Bruce Irvin.
Jon Gruden shopped Irvin prior to Tuesday's trade deadline to no avail. It's comical given the current atmosphere of the team, but waiving Irvin was the right call since the 31-year-old was on the books for $9 million next season. We expect him to get claimed as a third-down edge rusher soon. Nov 3 - 4:50 PM
Source: Vic Tafur on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2018OAK86063.0268.7000001000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012SEA16107178.0607.5000101000000
2013SEA12319402.0168.0180001200000
2014SEA152412366.0457.52842001300000
2015SEA152216385.5427.6000101200000
2016OAK164710577.0375.3000006100000
2017OAK163820588.0303.8000004300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10LAR1011.088.0000001000000
2Sep 16@DEN1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 23@MIA1010.00.0000000000000
4Sep 30CLE1011.01212.0000000000000
5Oct 7@LAC1011.066.0000000000000
6Oct 14SEA1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 28IND0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 1@SF0000.00.0000000000000

