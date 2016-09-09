Player Page

Kevin Zeitler | Guard | #68

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 320
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (27) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
The Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner "continue(s) to feel confident" the Bengals will not retain free agent RG Kevin Zeitler.
Based on what he's heard, Dehner expects the Bengals to prioritize re-signing free agent LT/LG Andrew Whitworth and let Zeitler walk. It's a curious approach -- to be kind -- considering Whitworth is in steep decline at age 35 while 27-year-old (in March) Zeitler is one of the best young guards in football. Dehner believes there's only a "30 percent chance" Zeitler returns to Cincinnati. Zeitler is Rotoworld's No. 1-rated free agent interior offensive lineman. Feb 9 - 10:31 AM
Source: Cincinnati Enquirer
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN161010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012CIN161010.00.0000000000000
2013CIN121010.00.0000000000000
2014CIN120000.00.0000000000000
2015CIN160000.00.0000000000000
2016CIN161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3Tra Carson
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Jeremy Hill
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Cody Core
3Alonzo Russell
4Chris Brown
WR21Tyler Boyd
2Alex Erickson
3James Wright
4Jake Kumerow
WR31Cody Core
TE1Tyler Eifert
2C.J. Uzomah
3Tyler Kroft
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
LG1Clint Boling
2Alex Redmond
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Trey Hopkins
2Christian Westerman
RT1Jake Fisher
K1Randy Bullock
2Jonathan Brown
 

 