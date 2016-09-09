Kevin Zeitler | Guard | #68

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: NL Review
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets re-sign Blevins to one-year, $6.5M deal
Wieters suffered a forearm laceration in Nov.
Kang has Feb. 22 trial in Seoul for third DUI
Mike Trout will not participate in 2017 WBC
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
Angels add RHP Yusmeiro Petit on minors deal
Royals finalize contract with Jason Hammel
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 8
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 8
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Jets 'won't be suitors' for Cutler
Bengals not expected to re-sign RG Zeitler
Adrian Peterson: I want to retire as a Viking
Quinn: Offense won't change under Sarkisian
Jerry not sure how Cowboys will handle Romo
Giants do 2-year extension with DC Spagnuolo
Eagles dump CB Leodis McKelvin, pocket $3.2M
Jay Cutler has history with Jets new QB coach
Report: Kyle Shanahan not planning to hire OC
Packers release CB Sam Shields, saving $9M
Falcons fire DC Smith, DL coach Bryan Cox
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Welcome Back, Middleton
Feb 9
Season Pass Sampler
Feb 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 8
Feb 8
Feb. 6 NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 8
Dose: All The CJ McCollum!
Feb 8
Stats: Ain't No Half Stephen
Feb 7
Dose: Boogie Down w/ 16th tech
Feb 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 16
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Deron Williams (toe) doubtful for Thursday
Boston pursuing Jimmy Butler and Paul George?
ESPN: Rockets have interest in Serge Ibaka
Derrick Williams to sign 10-day deal w/ Cavs
Birthday Klay: Thompson scores game-high 28
Celtics' win streak ends at six games vs. SAC
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 29 points vs. TOR
Darren Collison's 26 points lead SAC over BOS
Willie Cauley-Stein lights up w/ Cousins out
Kristaps Porzingis w/ 10-of-19 FGs for 27 pts
Derrick Rose racks up 20/8/7 vs. Clippers
Tyus Stones: Jones hits big shot late vs. TOR
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Toews Amazing
Feb 9
Granlund Running Wild
Feb 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 8
Rangers help AV get 600th win
Feb 8
Line Changes: Fired Down
Feb 7
Dose: Nelson a Hero
Feb 7
PPR: Sebastian Aho is AOK
Feb 6
Grubauer, Talbot and Montoya
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Craig Anderson closing in on next start
Jimmy Howard tweaks knee during AHL game
Jonathan Toews scores OT winner vs. Wild
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will travel with team
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Ondrej Pavelec injured in loss to Minnesota
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Jason Pominville nets 4 pts in win over WPG
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Smith lands 12-race deal with RBR truck team
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Warren sets pace in Malaysia with opening 63
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Could Marshon Lattimore go as early as No. 2?
Rapoport: Some consider Pat Mahomes QB1
Watson's competitiveness evokes Jameis, Dak
RapSheet: Chip to Bama possible, not likely
Kenny Hill led FBS with 38 dropped passes
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
Overreaction Monday - Week 24
Feb 6
Team News - Week 24
Feb 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW24
Feb 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Feb 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 24
Feb 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Tom Cleverley showing signs of life
West Ham cautious with Carroll injury
Pochettino: Rose injury not serious
Hernandez injury hands Niasse his chance
Jose Holebas back with a splash
Jake Livermore fits in nicely at Albion
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Alonzo Russell
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Cody Core
(WR)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Jonathan Brown
(K)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
James Wright
(WR)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kevin Zeitler | Guard | #68
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/8/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 320
College:
Wisconsin
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (27) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner "continue(s) to feel confident" the Bengals will not retain free agent RG Kevin Zeitler.
Based on what he's heard, Dehner expects the Bengals to prioritize re-signing free agent LT/LG Andrew Whitworth and let Zeitler walk. It's a curious approach -- to be kind -- considering Whitworth is in steep decline at age 35 while 27-year-old (in March) Zeitler is one of the best young guards in football. Dehner believes there's only a "30 percent chance" Zeitler returns to Cincinnati. Zeitler is Rotoworld's No. 1-rated free agent interior offensive lineman.
Feb 9 - 10:31 AM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
The Bengals have yet to open talks with free agent RG Kevin Zeitler.
Zeitler played out this season on an $8 million fifth-year option. He remained one of the top guards in the league, getting named a Pro Bowl alternate. With LT Andrew Whitworth also a free agent, Zeitler isn't a lock to be re-signed. Zeitler should push for David DeCastro money (5 years, $50 million).
Jan 13 - 7:30 PM
Source:
ESPN
The Bengals have stopped negotiating with contract-year RG Kevin Zeitler.
Owed $8.01 million in the final year of his rookie deal, Zeitler is now in position to cash in big time as a free agent next offseason. Although the Bengals have become one of the league's top drafting teams, they are not one of the best at keeping their own. Zeitler was a top-ten guard at Pro Football Focus last year.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 02:42:00 PM
Source:
Rand Getlin on Twitter
Bengals exercised their fifth-year option on RG Kevin Zeitler.
It's a no-brainer for the Bengals as Zeitler has been a steady starter for three straight years and was a top-9 guard in PFF's 2014 grades. The option, guaranteed for injury only, will be worth a little more than $8 million. They'll likely get that number down in the form of an extension before the 2016 league year opens.
Tue, Apr 28, 2015 11:36:00 AM
Bengals not expected to re-sign RG Zeitler
Feb 9 - 10:31 AM
Bengals yet to start talks with Kevin Zeitler
Jan 13 - 7:30 PM
Bengals no longer negotiating with Zeitler
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 02:42:00 PM
Bengals pick up Zeitler's option
Tue, Apr 28, 2015 11:36:00 AM
More Kevin Zeitler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Brady
NE
(2868)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(2463)
3
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2258)
4
A. Mack
ATL
(2230)
5
T. Coleman
ATL
(2102)
6
J. White
NE
(2066)
7
D. Lewis
NE
(2063)
8
M. Floyd
NE
(2042)
9
C. Hogan
NE
(2011)
10
D. Freeman
ATL
(1846)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CIN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
CIN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
12
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CIN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
Sidelined
Giovani Bernard suffered a torn ACL in Week 11 against the Bills.
This one comes out of left field. We didn't even notice Bernard go down in Sunday's loss, and he touched the ball 12 times and saw eight targets. It had to happen near the end of the game. The Bengals' season may be ending before our eyes, losing both A.J. Green (hamstring) and Bernard. Bernard's year ends with a 91-337-2 rushing line, averaging a career-low 3.7 YPC. He also caught 39 balls for 336 yards and another score. Look for Rex Burkhead to take over some pass-down work behind Jeremy Hill, but Hill is a candidate to see a big-time role increase. Bernard signed a four-year deal back in June.
Nov 20
3
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Jeremy Hill
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Cody Core
3
Alonzo Russell
4
Chris Brown
WR2
1
Tyler Boyd
2
Alex Erickson
3
James Wright
4
Jake Kumerow
WR3
1
Cody Core
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
Sidelined
Tyler Eifert (back surgery) expects to be ready for training camp.
Eifert underwent back surgery last Tuesday. He said he could return sometime during the offseason program, but he said he will no doubt be ready for training camp. Either way, this will be another offseason of rehab for the tight end, who was sidelined by ankle issues last spring. Eifert has played 22 of a possible 48 regular season games the last three seasons.
Jan 2
2
C.J. Uzomah
3
Tyler Kroft
LT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
Sidelined
Bengals placed OT Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff, ending his season.
All it really means is that he'll miss Week 17. Ogbuehi began the year at right tackle but was moved to the left side a few weeks ago with Andrew Whitworth shifting inside to left guard. Ogbuehi does not look like the future at either position, which could prompt the Bengals to keep impending free agent Whitworth around a bit longer.
Dec 30
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Alex Redmond
C
1
Russell Bodine
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Trey Hopkins
2
Christian Westerman
RT
1
Jake Fisher
K
1
Randy Bullock
2
Jonathan Brown
Headlines
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 8
Evan Silva provides a full list of 2017 NFL Free Agents.
More NFL Columns
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 8
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 8
»
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
»
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
»
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
»
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Jets 'won't be suitors' for Cutler
»
Bengals not expected to re-sign RG Zeitler
»
Adrian Peterson: I want to retire as a Viking
»
Quinn: Offense won't change under Sarkisian
»
Jerry not sure how Cowboys will handle Romo
»
Giants do 2-year extension with DC Spagnuolo
»
Eagles dump CB Leodis McKelvin, pocket $3.2M
»
Jay Cutler has history with Jets new QB coach
»
Report: Kyle Shanahan not planning to hire OC
»
Packers release CB Sam Shields, saving $9M
»
Falcons fire DC Smith, DL coach Bryan Cox
»
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
NFL Links
»
Transitioning from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved