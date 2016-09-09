Kevin Zeitler | Guard | #68 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (26) / 3/8/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 320 College: Wisconsin Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (27) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

The Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner "continue(s) to feel confident" the Bengals will not retain free agent RG Kevin Zeitler. Based on what he's heard, Dehner expects the Bengals to prioritize re-signing free agent LT/LG Andrew Whitworth and let Zeitler walk. It's a curious approach -- to be kind -- considering Whitworth is in steep decline at age 35 while 27-year-old (in March) Zeitler is one of the best young guards in football. Dehner believes there's only a "30 percent chance" Zeitler returns to Cincinnati. Zeitler is Rotoworld's No. 1-rated free agent interior offensive lineman. Source: Cincinnati Enquirer

The Bengals have yet to open talks with free agent RG Kevin Zeitler. Zeitler played out this season on an $8 million fifth-year option. He remained one of the top guards in the league, getting named a Pro Bowl alternate. With LT Andrew Whitworth also a free agent, Zeitler isn't a lock to be re-signed. Zeitler should push for David DeCastro money (5 years, $50 million). Source: ESPN

The Bengals have stopped negotiating with contract-year RG Kevin Zeitler. Owed $8.01 million in the final year of his rookie deal, Zeitler is now in position to cash in big time as a free agent next offseason. Although the Bengals have become one of the league's top drafting teams, they are not one of the best at keeping their own. Zeitler was a top-ten guard at Pro Football Focus last year. Source: Rand Getlin on Twitter