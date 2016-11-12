Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Roster
Brandon Banks
(WR)
Robert Davis
(WR)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
E.J. Bibbs
(TE)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Mack Brown
(RB)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Levern Jacobs
(WR)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Jamari Staples
(WR)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Manasseh Garner
(TE)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Derek Carrier | Tight End | #89
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/25/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 244
College:
Beloit College
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2015: Signed a three-year, $2.985 million contract. The deal included a $400,000 signing bonus. Another $1 million is available through escalators. 2016: $800,000, 2017: $950,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN Redskins reporter John Keim reports the team is trying to trade TE Derek Carrier.
Carrier is buried on the depth chart behind Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, and potentially rookie Jeremy Sprinkle. If the Skins can't find a trade partner, we'd expect Carrier to be a part of Washington's final cuts.
Sep 2 - 10:37 AM
Source:
John Keim on Twitter
Redskins activated TE Derek Carrier (knee) from the PUP.
Carrier opened the season on the PUP after tearing his ACL and MCL last December. He just began practicing Monday, but he is apparently ready to play. Niles Paul landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury this week, so the Redskins need some help at tight end.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 01:55:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Redskins TE Derek Carrier (knee, PUP) returned to practice Monday.
The session starts his 21-day window to be activated. With Jordan Reed healthy and Vernon Davis playing well, Washington might wait until near the end of that window to activate Carrier.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 12:26:00 PM
Source:
JP Finlay on Twitter
Redskins TE Derek Carrier (knee) is expected to practice this week.
Carrier is also eligible to come off the PUP list this week. He needed some extra time to recover from a torn ACL. Even with Jordan Reed sidelined by a concussion, Carrier is unlikely to play a big role. The Redskins also have Vernon Davis and Niles Paul to fill the void at tight end.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 03:40:00 PM
Source:
Mike Jones on Twitter
Redskins trying to trade TE Derek Carrier
Sep 2 - 10:37 AM
Derek Carrier activated from the PUP list
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 01:55:00 PM
Derek Carrier returned to practice Monday
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 12:26:00 PM
Carrier (knee) expected to practice this week
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 03:40:00 PM
More Derek Carrier Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
SF
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SF
11
9
105
9.5
11.7
0
0
1
2
.2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
WAS
12
17
141
11.8
8.3
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
WAS
8
2
10
1.3
5.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Derek Carrier's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Derek Carrier's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Derek Carrier's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Derek Carrier's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
10
Nov 13
MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DAL
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ARZ
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 19
CAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Chris Thompson
3
Samaje Perine
4
Matt Jones
5
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Samaje Perine
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Terrelle Pryor
2
Josh Doctson
3
Maurice Harris
4
Robert Davis
WR2
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Ryan Grant
3
Brian Quick
4
Matt Hazel
WR3
1
Josh Doctson
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Vernon Davis
3
Niles Paul
4
Jeremy Sprinkle
5
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
3
Tyler Catalina
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
C
1
Spencer Long
Sidelined
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports Redskins C Spencer Long underwent a "minor" knee scope.
La Canfora reports Long is expected back in two weeks, which should have him ready for the season opener on September 10. Still, it is another blow to an offense which has struggled so far in the preseason. Sixth-rounder Chase Roullier will likely be the next man up.
Aug 22
2
Chase Roullier
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Arie Kouandjio
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Vinston Painter
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
NFL Links
