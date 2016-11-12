Player Page

Derek Carrier | Tight End | #89

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/25/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 244
College: Beloit College
Contract: view contract details
ESPN Redskins reporter John Keim reports the team is trying to trade TE Derek Carrier.
Carrier is buried on the depth chart behind Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, and potentially rookie Jeremy Sprinkle. If the Skins can't find a trade partner, we'd expect Carrier to be a part of Washington's final cuts. Sep 2 - 10:37 AM
Source: John Keim on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013SF500.0.00000.0.00000000
2014SF1191059.511.70012.22.00000000
2015WAS121714111.88.30100.0.00000000
2016WAS82101.35.00000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
10Nov 13MIN00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20GB00.0000.0000000
12Nov 24@DAL144.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@ARZ166.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@PHI00.0000.0000000
15Dec 19CAR00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@CHI00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1NYG00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Samaje Perine
4Matt Jones
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Samaje Perine
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Terrelle Pryor
2Josh Doctson
3Maurice Harris
4Robert Davis
WR21Jamison Crowder
2Ryan Grant
3Brian Quick
4Matt Hazel
WR31Josh Doctson
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Niles Paul
4Jeremy Sprinkle
5Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
3Tyler Catalina
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2Chase Roullier
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 