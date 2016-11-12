Derek Carrier | Tight End | #89 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (27) / 7/25/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 244 College: Beloit College Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2015: Signed a three-year, $2.985 million contract. The deal included a $400,000 signing bonus. Another $1 million is available through escalators. 2016: $800,000, 2017: $950,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

ESPN Redskins reporter John Keim reports the team is trying to trade TE Derek Carrier. Carrier is buried on the depth chart behind Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, and potentially rookie Jeremy Sprinkle. If the Skins can't find a trade partner, we'd expect Carrier to be a part of Washington's final cuts. Source: John Keim on Twitter

Redskins activated TE Derek Carrier (knee) from the PUP. Carrier opened the season on the PUP after tearing his ACL and MCL last December. He just began practicing Monday, but he is apparently ready to play. Niles Paul landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury this week, so the Redskins need some help at tight end. Source: ESPN

Redskins TE Derek Carrier (knee, PUP) returned to practice Monday. The session starts his 21-day window to be activated. With Jordan Reed healthy and Vernon Davis playing well, Washington might wait until near the end of that window to activate Carrier. Source: JP Finlay on Twitter