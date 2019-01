Malik Jackson | Defensive Lineman | #97 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (28) / 1/11/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 290 College: Tennessee Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (137) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a six-year, $85.5 million contract. The deal contains $42 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. Another $4.5 million is available through incentives. 2018: $14.5 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020-2021: $13.75 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

The Jaguars are expected to release DT Malik Jackson this offseason. Jackson just completed year three of a "six-year, $85.5 million contract" and turns 29 this weekend. He took a big step back in 2018, registering just 3.5 sacks, and was eventually replaced as a starter by the combo of Abry Jones and Taven Bryan on the inside. Due a non-guaranteed $13 million salary in 2019, Jackson knows his days are numbered with the team, already saying "thank you" to the city following Week 17. Releasing Jackson will clear $11 million in cap space. Source: The Athletic

Jaguars DT Malik Jackson believes his days in Jacksonville are numbered. With rookie Taven Bryan snapping ahead of him the last couple weeks, Jackson can see the writing on the wall. "In my mind, if I’m third or fourth on the depth chart making $14.5 million to $15 million, I don’t see too much future for me in Jacksonville," Jackson said. "With my situation, I’m playing for 31 other teams potentially." Jackson has just one sack this season after eight last year, but he is still getting after the quarterback. Still only 29 (in January), Jackson will have a strong market if he becomes a free agent. Source: Florida Times Union

Jaguars DT Malik Jackson's offseason focus has been "diet and nutrition." "I made the Pro Bowl last year, looked at myself and said, ‘Damn, that was when I wasn’t even truly caring about nutrition or truly taking things seriously,’" Jackson said of his new commitment. "I was eating everything I wanted, doing everything I wanted: Carvel Ice Cream Cake, fried chicken after practice." DC Todd Wash has taken notice. "He looks good, he is running well and he took a lot of pride in coming back in shape." After a relatively quiet first year in Jacksonville in 2016, Jackson notched a career-high eight sacks last season. Source: jaguars.com