Player Results
Article Results
Roberto Aguayo (K)
(K)
Asante Cleveland (TE)
(TE)
Antonio Gates (TE)
(TE)
Sean McGrath (TE)
(TE)
Artavis Scott (WR)
(WR)
Keenan Allen (WR)
(WR)
Sean Culkin (TE)
(TE)
Melvin Gordon (RB)
(RB)
Nick Novak (K)
(K)
Derek Watt (RB)
(RB)
Travis Benjamin (WR)
(WR)
Jeff Cumberland (TE)
(TE)
Russell Hansbrough (RB)
(RB)
Branden Oliver (RB)
(RB)
Andre Williams (RB)
(RB)
Braedon Bowman (TE)
(TE)
Geremy Davis (WR)
(WR)
Hunter Henry (TE)
(TE)
Andre Patton (WR)
(WR)
Mike Williams (WR)
(WR)
Isaiah Burse (WR)
(WR)
Austin Ekeler (RB)
(RB)
Cardale Jones (QB)
(QB)
Philip Rivers (QB)
(QB)
Tyrell Williams (WR)
(WR)
Kellen Clemens (QB)
(QB)
Kenneth Farrow (RB)
(RB)
Anthony Kukwa (TE)
(TE)
Nick Rose (K)
(K)
Casey Hayward | Defensive Back | #26
Team:
Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 9/9/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 192
College:
Vanderbilt
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (62) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/13/2016: Signed a three-year, $15.3 million contract. The deal contains $6.8 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million signing bonus. 2018: $3.25 million (+$1 million roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chargers CB Casey Hayward could be extended this offseason.
Hayward is entering the final season of a three-year, $15.3 million deal signed in 2016. He's in line for a raise coming off consecutive Pro Bowls and is a candidate to be locked up before training camp. 28-year-old Hayward will likely push for top-15 corner money.
Feb 9 - 5:31 PM
Source:
ESPN
Chargers CB Casey Hayward (calf) is active for Week 15 against the Chiefs.
Hayward was expected to play despite missing practice time this week. It's a downgrade to Tyreek Hill's matchup with Hayward likely to shadow him. The Chargers inactives are QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, OT Michael Ola, TE Sean Culkin, DE Jerry Attaochu, DE Isaac Rochell, and CB Craig Mager.
Sat, Dec 16, 2017 07:02:00 PM
Chargers CB Casey Hayward (calf) is questionable for Week 15 against the Chiefs.
Hayward was absent from Thursday's practice but coach Anthony Lynn expects he'll be ready to go Saturday night in KC. He'll see plenty of Tyreek Hill if he plays.
Thu, Dec 14, 2017 03:39:00 PM
Source:
Dan Woike on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirms Chargers CB Casey Hayward (questionable, calf, personal) will play Week 13 against the Browns.
Hayward went home to Georgia to be with his family following the death of his brother, who passed away in a tragic car accident earlier this week. He's back and is expected to shadow Josh Gordon on Sunday. It will be a tough matchup for Gordon, who is playing his first NFL game in almost three years.
Sun, Dec 3, 2017 08:09:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Chargers could extend CB Casey Hayward
Feb 9 - 5:31 PM
Casey Hayward (calf) active for Week 15
Sat, Dec 16, 2017 07:02:00 PM
Casey Hayward questionable vs. Kansas City
Thu, Dec 14, 2017 03:39:00 PM
Casey Hayward (personal) to play vs. Browns
Sun, Dec 3, 2017 08:09:00 AM
More Casey Hayward Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
LAC
16
33
7
40
0.0
0
.0
4
7
0
2
0
1
22
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
GB
16
40
13
53
0.0
0
.0
6
81
0
0
0
1
21
0
0
0
0
0
2013
GB
3
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
GB
16
33
10
43
0.0
0
.0
3
113
1
2
1
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
16
56
9
65
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAC
16
51
7
58
0.0
0
.0
7
102
1
0
0
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
2017
LAC
16
33
7
40
0.0
0
.0
4
7
0
2
0
1
22
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@DEN
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
MIA
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
KC
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@NYG
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@OAK
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
DEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
1
-2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@NE
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@JAC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
BUF
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
2
9
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
@DAL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
CLE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
WAS
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 16
@KC
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NYJ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
OAK
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Cardale Jones
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Austin Ekeler
3
Kenneth Farrow
4
Andre Williams
5
Russell Hansbrough
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Austin Ekeler
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Austin Ekeler
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Keenan Allen
2
Travis Benjamin
3
Geremy Davis
4
Artavis Scott
WR2
1
Tyrell Williams
2
Mike Williams
3
Andre Patton
4
Isaiah Burse
WR3
1
Travis Benjamin
TE
1
Hunter Henry
2
Sean McGrath
3
Sean Culkin
4
Asante Cleveland
5
Braedon Bowman
LT
1
Russell Okung
2
Sam Tevi
LG
1
Dan Feeney
2
Donavon Clark
3
Kaleb Eulls
C
1
Spencer Pulley
2
Cole Toner
RG
1
Forrest Lamp
2
Brett Boyko
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
K
1
Nick Rose
2
Roberto Aguayo
