Casey Hayward | Defensive Back | #26

Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/9/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 192
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (62) / GB
Chargers CB Casey Hayward could be extended this offseason.
Hayward is entering the final season of a three-year, $15.3 million deal signed in 2016. He's in line for a raise coming off consecutive Pro Bowls and is a candidate to be locked up before training camp. 28-year-old Hayward will likely push for top-15 corner money. Feb 9 - 5:31 PM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017LAC16337400.00.04702012200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012GB 164013530.00.068100012100000
2013GB 35380.00.0000000000000
2014GB 163310430.00.031131210700000
2015GB 16569650.00.0000000700000
2016LAC16517580.00.0710210002000000
2017LAC16337400.00.04702012200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DEN3140.00.0000100100000
2Sep 17MIA3250.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24KC2130.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1PHI1010.00.0000000500000
5Oct 8@NYG3030.00.0000000100000
6Oct 15@OAK2130.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22DEN1010.00.01-20000100000
8Oct 29@NE1120.00.0000000100000
10Nov 12@JAC1010.00.0000000200000
11Nov 19BUF4040.00.0290000300000
12Nov 23@DAL3030.00.0100000200000
13Dec 3CLE3030.00.0000000200000
14Dec 10WAS1120.00.0000000100000
15Dec 16@KC3030.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24@NYJ2020.00.0000101000000
17Dec 31OAK0000.00.0000000200000
 

 