Casey Hayward | Defensive Back | #26 Team: Los Angeles Chargers Age / DOB: (28) / 9/9/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 192 College: Vanderbilt Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (62) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 3/13/2016: Signed a three-year, $15.3 million contract. The deal contains $6.8 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million signing bonus. 2018: $3.25 million (+$1 million roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Chargers CB Casey Hayward could be extended this offseason. Hayward is entering the final season of a three-year, $15.3 million deal signed in 2016. He's in line for a raise coming off consecutive Pro Bowls and is a candidate to be locked up before training camp. 28-year-old Hayward will likely push for top-15 corner money. Source: ESPN

Chargers CB Casey Hayward (calf) is active for Week 15 against the Chiefs. Hayward was expected to play despite missing practice time this week. It's a downgrade to Tyreek Hill's matchup with Hayward likely to shadow him. The Chargers inactives are QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, OT Michael Ola, TE Sean Culkin, DE Jerry Attaochu, DE Isaac Rochell, and CB Craig Mager.

Chargers CB Casey Hayward (calf) is questionable for Week 15 against the Chiefs. Hayward was absent from Thursday's practice but coach Anthony Lynn expects he'll be ready to go Saturday night in KC. He'll see plenty of Tyreek Hill if he plays. Source: Dan Woike on Twitter