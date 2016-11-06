Trumaine Johnson | Defensive Back | #22 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (27) / 1/1/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 208 College: Montana Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (65) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Rams will likely use the franchise tag on free agent CB Trumaine Johnson. The Rams were originally expected to let Johnson test the open market after his play fell off a bit in 2016, but have apparently decided they can't let their No. 1 cornerback walk for the second year in a row. The new coaching staff will expect Johnson to take a step forward under defensive maestro Wade Phillips. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Rams GM Les Snead declined to say if free agent CB Trumaine Johnson will be re-signed. "That will be a big decision," Snead said. "Probably one of the top priorities when Wade [Phillips] walks in the door because, obviously, the magnitude of what his contract will look like and what another franchise tag looks like and everything in between." Johnson took a step back last year, but is still the Rams’ best outside corner. He would cost $16.8 million if franchised in 2017. Source: Los Angeles Times

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports the Rams have been expected to let CB Trumaine Johnson test the market in free agency. Robinson specifically said the Rams have been expected to let Jeff "Fisher guys" walk in free agency, although he did add new coach Sean McVay and new DC Wade Phillips could have something to say about that. Phillips relies heavily on corners in his scheme, so he might not be happy to see the best corner on the roster walk out the door. Johnson played this season under the terms of the franchise tag. Source: Charles Robinson on Twitter