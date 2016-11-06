Player Page

Trumaine Johnson | Defensive Back | #22

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 208
College: Montana
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (65) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Rams will likely use the franchise tag on free agent CB Trumaine Johnson.
The Rams were originally expected to let Johnson test the open market after his play fell off a bit in 2016, but have apparently decided they can't let their No. 1 cornerback walk for the second year in a row. The new coaching staff will expect Johnson to take a step forward under defensive maestro Wade Phillips. Feb 27 - 1:09 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAR144711580.00.01001001200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012LAR16292310.00.0240000800000
2013LAR165810680.00.033600011200000
2014LAR9333360.00.03691000600000
2015LAR145813710.00.0713611001700000
2016LAR144711580.00.01001001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF2130.00.0000100000000
2Sep 18SEA5160.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@TB8190.00.0000000200000
4Oct 2@ARZ5050.00.0100000600000
5Oct 9BUF2020.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6CAR3140.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NYJ2130.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20MIA4040.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@NO1340.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4@NE3140.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11ATL3140.00.0000000100000
15Dec 15@SEA2130.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24SF2020.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1ARZ5050.00.0000000000000
 

 