Player Page

Weather | Roster

Vinny Curry | Defensive Lineman | #75

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/30/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 279
College: Marshall
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (59) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles are trying to keep DE Vinny Curry at a different salary.
Rapoport added, "Teams are also interested in potentially trading for him." After reporting it was a done deal, it looks like Curry will either restructure his contract with the Eagles or be traded. If both sides can't agree on a contract restructuring, he will likely be cut to clear cap space for the Eagles. Mar 4 - 6:10 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Vinny Curry Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017PHI162517423.0258.3000001000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012PHI68190.00.0000000000000
2013PHI14175224.04010.0000000300000
2014PHI16172199.0535.9000104000000
2015PHI1693123.5288.0000000000000
2016PHI16188262.5156.0000000000000
2017PHI162517423.0258.3000001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@WAS0110.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@KC4040.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24NYG0330.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@LAC0110.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8ARZ4041.088.0000000000000
6Oct 12@CAR2240.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23WAS1120.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29SF5051.099.0000000000000
9Nov 5DEN2021.088.0000000000000
11Nov 19@DAL1340.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26CHI2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@SEA0110.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@LAR0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@NYG1230.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25OAK3140.00.0000001000000
17Dec 31DAL0220.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3RB1Corey Clement
2Jay Ajayi
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Mack Hollins
3Marcus Johnson
4Shelton Gibson
5Greg Ward
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Torrey Smith
3Bryce Treggs
4Marquess Wilson
5Dom Williams
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Josh Perkins
4Billy Brown
5Adam Zaruba
LT1Jason Peters
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG1Stefen Wisniewski
2Darrell Greene
C1Jason Kelce
2Isaac Seumalo
3Jon Toth
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
RT1Lane Johnson
2Taylor Hart
K1Jake Elliott
 

 