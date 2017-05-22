Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Greg Ward
(WR)
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Rashard Davis
(WR)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Dom Williams
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Jake Elliott
(K)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Billy Brown
(TE)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Adam Zaruba
(TE)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Vinny Curry | Defensive Lineman | #75
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/30/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 279
College:
Marshall
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (59) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/2/2016: Signed a five-year, $47.25 million contract. The deal contains $23 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. 2018: $9 million, 2019: $9.25 million, 2020: $10 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles are trying to keep DE Vinny Curry at a different salary.
Rapoport added, "Teams are also interested in potentially trading for him." After reporting it was a done deal, it looks like Curry will either restructure his contract with the Eagles or be traded. If both sides can't agree on a contract restructuring, he will likely be cut to clear cap space for the Eagles.
Mar 4 - 6:10 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles are expected to release DE Vinny Curry.
Rapoport added a caveat, saying the Eagles are "attempting to restructure and redo his deal," but it will "take a lot of work." The Eagles will likely release him to clear up cap room as Curry was due $9 million this year. Coming off a season where he registered just 2.5 sacks while reportedly playing through an MCL injury, it wouldn't be a surprise. Even if Curry is released, the Eagles still boast a solid group of defensive ends with Brandon Graham, Chris Long and first-rounder Derek Barnett.
Mar 4 - 5:24 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Eagles DE Vinny Curry said he played through a knee injury last season.
"I messed my MCL up," Curry said in an interview on 94 WIP Philadelphia. "I tried to play through it, and in the long run it ended up hurting me." Curry was listed as questionable for Week 1 with a knee injury, but he was off the injury report by Week 5 and played all 16 games, although his 2.5 sacks in 436 snaps were disappointing after signing a five-year, $47.25-million contract last February. Unlikely to see more snaps with Chris Long and first-rounder Derek Barnett now in the fold, Curry will need to be more efficient with his chances this year.
Mon, May 22, 2017 08:34:00 AM
Source:
94 WIP
Eagles LE Vinny Curry (questionable, knee) is expected to play Sunday.
"We expect him to be available and play in this game," HC Doug Pederson said. Curry practiced fully on Friday after being limited early in the week. The Eagles DST is a solid streaming option against Cleveland.
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 03:11:00 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Update: Eagles not 'done yet' with Curry
Mar 4 - 6:10 PM
Eagles expected to release DE Vinny Curry
Mar 4 - 5:24 PM
Vinny Curry says he played with knee injury
Mon, May 22, 2017 08:34:00 AM
Vinny Curry expected to play Week 1
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 03:11:00 PM
More Vinny Curry Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
PHI
16
25
17
42
3.0
25
8.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
PHI
6
8
1
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
PHI
14
17
5
22
4.0
40
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
PHI
16
17
2
19
9.0
53
5.9
0
0
0
1
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
16
9
3
12
3.5
28
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
16
18
8
26
2.5
15
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
PHI
16
25
17
42
3.0
25
8.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@WAS
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@KC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
NYG
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@LAC
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
ARZ
4
0
4
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 12
@CAR
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
WAS
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
SF
5
0
5
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
DEN
2
0
2
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@DAL
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
CHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@SEA
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@LAR
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYG
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
OAK
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
DAL
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
Sidelined
Carson Wentz (knee) was seen throwing up to 50 yards prior to Super Bowl LII.
No longer confined to crutches, Wentz let it rip during pregame warmups on Sunday, throwing balls up to 50 yards off his back foot. Wentz is making noticeable progress in his recovery from a torn ACL and expects to be ready for Week 1. Despite the injury, the second-year signal caller has promised not to change his style of play.
Feb 5
2
Nick Foles
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Corey Clement
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Corey Clement
3RB
1
Corey Clement
2
Jay Ajayi
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
Sidelined
Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is expected to be ready for Week 1.
Jeffery is out at least six months after rotator cuff surgery. He'll likely spend all of training camp and the preseason on the active/PUP list, but most signs point to him being back for the start of the season. The missed time could be a concern given Jeffery's history of conditioning issues and setbacks. The Eagles are counting on Jeffery to stay healthy after signing him to a four-year, $52 million extension.
Feb 21
2
Mack Hollins
3
Marcus Johnson
4
Shelton Gibson
5
Greg Ward
WR2
1
Nelson Agholor
2
Torrey Smith
3
Bryce Treggs
4
Marquess Wilson
5
Dom Williams
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Josh Perkins
4
Billy Brown
5
Adam Zaruba
LT
1
Jason Peters
Sidelined
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Jason Peters (ACL) is his "starting left tackle."
Peters has already said he will play in 2018, and it sounds like his coach will welcome him back with open arms. "He’s a Pro Bowl left tackle," Pederson said. "Guys like that, in my opinion, in my humble opinion, they can go out when they want to go out." Peters is questionable for training camp after tearing his ACL and MCL in October.
Feb 8
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG
1
Stefen Wisniewski
2
Darrell Greene
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Jon Toth
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Taylor Hart
K
1
Jake Elliott
