Vinny Curry | Defensive Lineman | #75 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (29) / 6/30/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 279 College: Marshall Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (59) / PHI Contract: view contract details 2/2/2016: Signed a five-year, $47.25 million contract. The deal contains $23 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. 2018: $9 million, 2019: $9.25 million, 2020: $10 million, 2021: Free Agent

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles are trying to keep DE Vinny Curry at a different salary. Rapoport added, "Teams are also interested in potentially trading for him." After reporting it was a done deal, it looks like Curry will either restructure his contract with the Eagles or be traded. If both sides can't agree on a contract restructuring, he will likely be cut to clear cap space for the Eagles. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles are expected to release DE Vinny Curry. Rapoport added a caveat, saying the Eagles are "attempting to restructure and redo his deal," but it will "take a lot of work." The Eagles will likely release him to clear up cap room as Curry was due $9 million this year. Coming off a season where he registered just 2.5 sacks while reportedly playing through an MCL injury, it wouldn't be a surprise. Even if Curry is released, the Eagles still boast a solid group of defensive ends with Brandon Graham, Chris Long and first-rounder Derek Barnett. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Eagles DE Vinny Curry said he played through a knee injury last season. "I messed my MCL up," Curry said in an interview on 94 WIP Philadelphia. "I tried to play through it, and in the long run it ended up hurting me." Curry was listed as questionable for Week 1 with a knee injury, but he was off the injury report by Week 5 and played all 16 games, although his 2.5 sacks in 436 snaps were disappointing after signing a five-year, $47.25-million contract last February. Unlikely to see more snaps with Chris Long and first-rounder Derek Barnett now in the fold, Curry will need to be more efficient with his chances this year. Source: 94 WIP