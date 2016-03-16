Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Jordan Cameron
(TE)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Chris Pantale
(TE)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Storm Johnson
(RB)
Andre Branch | Defensive Lineman | #50
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 263
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (38) / JAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2017: Signed a three-year, $27 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins re-signed DE Andre Branch to a multi-year contract.
A flop in Jacksonville as a 2012 second-rounder, Branch signed a one-year deal with Miami last year and produced 5.5 sacks and 48 total pressures on 814 snaps. He took over as the starter ahead of free-agent flop LE Mario Williams in Week 6 and should open 2017 opposite Cameron Wake. The Dolphins could still use more help in the pass rush department. Hopefully Branch doesn't settle after getting paid and revert to his old form of being an ineffective edge presence.
Mar 8 - 2:40 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Miami Herald reports re-signing impending free agent DE Andre Branch is a priority for the Dolphins.
Branch recorded 5.5 sacks in 773 snaps in his first year with the Dolphins. He is likely seeking a multi-year deal, but he should not break the bank. Miami should be able to retain Branch affordably if they indeed want him back.
Jan 26 - 10:33 AM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dolphins signed DE Andre Branch to a one-year, $3 million contract.
The deal is fully guaranteed. Branch gives the Dolphins a situational pass rusher behind Cameron Wake and Mario Williams. He came on late last year with two sacks and a forced fumble over the final four games, but still graded as one of PFF's worst ends. Branch also had interest from Washington before signing with Miami.
Wed, Mar 16, 2016 07:14:00 PM
Free agent DE Andre Branch is visiting the Dolphins on Wednesday.
The former Jaguar has also visited the Redskins. A second-round pick in 2012, Branch has just 14 sacks in four seasons. He will turn 27 in July.
Tue, Mar 15, 2016 11:05:00 AM
Source:
Barry Jackson on Twitter
Dolphins secure DE Branch with long-term deal
Mar 8 - 2:40 PM
Andre Branch reportedly a priority for Phins
Jan 26 - 10:33 AM
Miami adds situational DE Andre Branch
Wed, Mar 16, 2016 07:14:00 PM
Free agent DE Andre Branch visiting Dolphins
Tue, Mar 15, 2016 11:05:00 AM
More Andre Branch Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
16
27
22
49
5.5
34
6.2
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
JAC
13
9
3
12
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
JAC
16
30
7
37
6.0
53
8.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
JAC
9
12
6
18
3.0
26
8.7
0
0
0
1
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
JAC
13
18
6
24
4.0
36
9.0
0
0
0
1
1
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIA
16
27
22
49
5.5
34
6.2
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
0
4
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NE
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
1
0
1
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
@CIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
TEN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
3
1
4
1.5
15
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BUF
0
2
2
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NYJ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@LAC
3
1
4
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
4
1
5
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ARZ
3
3
6
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@BUF
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NE
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
DeVante Parker
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Rashawn Scott
WR3
1
Leonte Carroo
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
MarQueis Gray
3
Thomas Duarte
4
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Terry Poole
LG
1
Anthony Steen
2
Jake Brendel
C
1
Mike Pouncey
RG
1
Kraig Urbik
2
Jesse Davis
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
