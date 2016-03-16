Player Page

Andre Branch | Defensive Lineman | #50

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 263
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (38) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins re-signed DE Andre Branch to a multi-year contract.
A flop in Jacksonville as a 2012 second-rounder, Branch signed a one-year deal with Miami last year and produced 5.5 sacks and 48 total pressures on 814 snaps. He took over as the starter ahead of free-agent flop LE Mario Williams in Week 6 and should open 2017 opposite Cameron Wake. The Dolphins could still use more help in the pass rush department. Hopefully Branch doesn't settle after getting paid and revert to his old form of being an ineffective edge presence. Mar 8 - 2:40 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA162722495.5346.2000002100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012JAC1393121.077.0000101100000
2013JAC16307376.0538.8000000300000
2014JAC9126183.0268.7000102300000
2015JAC13186244.0369.0000112400000
2016MIA162722495.5346.2000002100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA0440.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NE0110.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25CLE1011.033.0000000000000
4Sep 29@CIN2130.00.0000001000000
5Oct 9TEN1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16PIT3141.51510.0000000000000
7Oct 23BUF0220.536.0000000000000
9Nov 6NYJ2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@LAC3140.536.0000000000000
11Nov 20@LAR0330.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27SF4151.055.0000000000000
13Dec 4@BAL0220.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11ARZ3361.055.0000001100000
15Dec 17@NYJ3030.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@BUF5050.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1NE0220.00.0000000000000
 

 