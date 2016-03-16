Andre Branch | Defensive Lineman | #50 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (27) / 7/14/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 263 College: Clemson Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (38) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 3/8/2017: Signed a three-year, $27 million contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dolphins re-signed DE Andre Branch to a multi-year contract. A flop in Jacksonville as a 2012 second-rounder, Branch signed a one-year deal with Miami last year and produced 5.5 sacks and 48 total pressures on 814 snaps. He took over as the starter ahead of free-agent flop LE Mario Williams in Week 6 and should open 2017 opposite Cameron Wake. The Dolphins could still use more help in the pass rush department. Hopefully Branch doesn't settle after getting paid and revert to his old form of being an ineffective edge presence. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

The Miami Herald reports re-signing impending free agent DE Andre Branch is a priority for the Dolphins. Branch recorded 5.5 sacks in 773 snaps in his first year with the Dolphins. He is likely seeking a multi-year deal, but he should not break the bank. Miami should be able to retain Branch affordably if they indeed want him back. Source: Miami Herald

Dolphins signed DE Andre Branch to a one-year, $3 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed. Branch gives the Dolphins a situational pass rusher behind Cameron Wake and Mario Williams. He came on late last year with two sacks and a forced fumble over the final four games, but still graded as one of PFF's worst ends. Branch also had interest from Washington before signing with Miami.