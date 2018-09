It's good news after Wagner was an early rule out last week. Coach Pete Carroll also hopes to get CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) back. The Seahawks have had multiple injuries on their defense to open the year, but are finally starting to get healthy.

Wagner didn't practice all week. The early rule out suggests he could be looking at a multi-game absence. Seattle is also down LB K.J. Wright (knee) and CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) for Monday night's matchup in Chicago.

Seahawks MLB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) avoided setbacks in the Week 15 loss to the Rams and is expected to play Week 16 against the Cowboys.

Wagner played just 46-of-68 snaps in the blowout loss, but that was because the Seahawks rested him in the second half with the game out of hand. Wagner's injury had FS Earl Thomas after the game saying Wagner shouldn't have played, leading Wagner to fire back at Thomas. Seattle is no stranger to in-house feuds, but this one should quickly blow over. Wagner essentially playing on one leg directly correlated with Todd Gurley's four-touchdown afternoon.