Derek Wolfe | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 285
College: Cincinnati
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (36) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Broncos DE Derek Wolfe was carted off the field with a right leg injury during Saturday's practice.
9 News Denver's Mike Klis reports the injury was either to Wolfe's knee or ankle and "appears to be serious." If Wolfe is forced to miss an extended period, it would be another blow to a defense which lost DL Billy Winn for the season on Friday. Wolfe recorded 5.5 sacks in 14 games last year and is a big part of the Broncos' pass-rush. Aug 12 - 12:16 PM
Source: Lindsay Jones on Twitter
More Derek Wolfe Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012DEN162614406.0416.8000000200000
2013DEN11115164.0348.5000100000000
2014DEN162411351.51.7000000100000
2015DEN123614505.5386.9000000100000
2016DEN143813515.5315.6000000400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8CAR2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18IND3141.532.0000000100000
3Sep 25@CIN4040.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@TB5162.5166.4000000000000
5Oct 9ATL1230.5510.0000000000000
6Oct 13@LAC2130.00.0000000000000
7Oct 24HOU2130.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30LAC1230.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6@OAK1120.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27KC5381.077.0000000000000
13Dec 4@JAC6060.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@TEN2130.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18NE2020.00.0000000100000
16Dec 25@KC2020.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Chad Kelly
4Kyle Sloter
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3Devontae Booker
4De'Angelo Henderson
5Stevan Ridley
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Isaiah McKenzie
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Carlos Henderson
4Hunter Sharp
5Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2Jeff Heuerman
3AJ Derby
4Jake Butt
5Austin Traylor
LT1Ty Sambrailo
2Garett Bolles
3Elijah Wilkinson
LG1Ronald Leary
2Allen Barbre
3Cameron Hunt
C1Matt Paradis
2Connor McGovern
3Dillon Day
RG1Max Garcia
2Michael Schofield
3Billy Turner
4Cameron Hunt
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Menelik Watson
3Justin Murray
K1Brandon McManus
 

 