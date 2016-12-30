Derek Wolfe | Defensive Lineman | #95 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (27) / 2/24/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 285 College: Cincinnati Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (36) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 1/15/2016: Signed a four-year, $36.7 million contract. The deal contains $17.5 million guaranteed, including a $7.5 million signing bonus. Wolfe is eligible for a $500,000 roster bonus and $50,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: $8 million, 2019: $9 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Broncos DE Derek Wolfe was carted off the field with a right leg injury during Saturday's practice. 9 News Denver's Mike Klis reports the injury was either to Wolfe's knee or ankle and "appears to be serious." If Wolfe is forced to miss an extended period, it would be another blow to a defense which lost DL Billy Winn for the season on Friday. Wolfe recorded 5.5 sacks in 14 games last year and is a big part of the Broncos' pass-rush. Source: Lindsay Jones on Twitter

Broncos LE Derek Wolfe (neck) is out for Week 17 against the Raiders. With Denver eliminated, there's no reason for Wolfe to play through a neck injury that's been bothering him for weeks. T.J. Ward (concussion) has also been ruled out for Sunday's finale. Source: Mike Klis on Twitter

Speaking Monday, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said LE Derek Wolfe's late-season neck injury is "different" than the one that bothered him earlier in the year. Wolfe was surprisingly active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but with the Broncos now eliminated from playoff contention, he could be held out for Week 17. Wolfe has matched his 2015 sack total with 5.5 through 14 games. Source: Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter