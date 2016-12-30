Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Derek Wolfe
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Kyle Sloter
(QB)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Stevan Ridley
(RB)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Jake Butt
(TE)
De'Angelo Henderson
(RB)
Isaiah McKenzie
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Anthony Nash
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
Derek Wolfe | Defensive Lineman | #95
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 2/24/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 285
College:
Cincinnati
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (36) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
1/15/2016: Signed a four-year, $36.7 million contract. The deal contains $17.5 million guaranteed, including a $7.5 million signing bonus. Wolfe is eligible for a $500,000 roster bonus and $50,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: $8 million, 2019: $9 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos DE Derek Wolfe was carted off the field with a right leg injury during Saturday's practice.
9 News Denver's Mike Klis reports the injury was either to Wolfe's knee or ankle and "appears to be serious." If Wolfe is forced to miss an extended period, it would be another blow to a defense which lost DL Billy Winn for the season on Friday. Wolfe recorded 5.5 sacks in 14 games last year and is a big part of the Broncos' pass-rush.
Aug 12 - 12:16 PM
Source:
Lindsay Jones on Twitter
Broncos LE Derek Wolfe (neck) is out for Week 17 against the Raiders.
With Denver eliminated, there's no reason for Wolfe to play through a neck injury that's been bothering him for weeks. T.J. Ward (concussion) has also been ruled out for Sunday's finale.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 02:23:00 PM
Source:
Mike Klis on Twitter
Speaking Monday, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said LE Derek Wolfe's late-season neck injury is "different" than the one that bothered him earlier in the year.
Wolfe was surprisingly active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but with the Broncos now eliminated from playoff contention, he could be held out for Week 17. Wolfe has matched his 2015 sack total with 5.5 through 14 games.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 03:27:00 PM
Source:
Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter
Broncos DE Derek Wolfe (neck) is active for Week 16 against the Chiefs.
It is a bit of a surprise considering he did not get in any practice reps this week, but Wolfe is among the toughest players in the league. With ILB Brandon Marshall (hamstring) and S T.J. Ward (concussion) inactive, the Broncos need Wolfe to stop what should be a run-heavy attack by the Chiefs. Allong with Marshall and Ward, Denver declared A.J. Derby (concussion), Virgil Green (concussion), LB Quentin Gause, LB Vontarrius Dora, and OL Connor McGovern inactive for Week 16.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 07:03:00 PM
Derek Wolfe carted off the field w/leg injury
Aug 12 - 12:16 PM
Derek Wolfe (neck) ruled out for Week 17
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 02:23:00 PM
Derek Wolfe's neck injury 'different'
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 03:27:00 PM
Derek Wolfe (neck) active for Week 16
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 07:03:00 PM
More Derek Wolfe Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
DEN
16
26
14
40
6.0
41
6.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DEN
11
11
5
16
4.0
34
8.5
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DEN
16
24
11
35
1.5
1
.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DEN
12
36
14
50
5.5
38
6.9
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DEN
14
38
13
51
5.5
31
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
CAR
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
IND
3
1
4
1.5
3
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CIN
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@TB
5
1
6
2.5
16
6.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
ATL
1
2
3
0.5
5
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
@LAC
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
HOU
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
LAC
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@OAK
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
KC
5
3
8
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@JAC
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TEN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NE
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@KC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
2
Paxton Lynch
3
Chad Kelly
Sidelined
Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post left seventh-round QB Chad Kelly (wrist) off his projection for the Broncos' 53-man roster.
Wolfe expects Kelly to spend the year on injured reserve. It makes sense for Kelly to use 2017 as a red-shirt year while working his way back from wrist and knee surgeries. Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will battle for the starting job.
Jun 23
4
Kyle Sloter
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
3
Devontae Booker
Sidelined
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Devontae Booker (wrist) should be ready for the regular season.
Booker is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday to repair a fractured wrist, an operation which carries around a six-week recovery. That timeline puts him right up against it to be ready for Week 1, but it at least sounds like he will avoid the reserve/PUP to begin the season. A fourth-round pick last year, Booker perhaps could have pushed C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles in camp, but he is now destined for a backup role.
Jul 27
4
De'Angelo Henderson
5
Stevan Ridley
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Isaiah McKenzie
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Carlos Henderson
4
Hunter Sharp
5
Kalif Raymond
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
Jeff Heuerman
3
AJ Derby
4
Jake Butt
Sidelined
Broncos placed rookie TE Jake Butt (knee) on the reserve/non-football injury list.
Butt suffered his second right ACL tear in Michigan's December Orange Bowl game. The Broncos are optimistic Butt will play "at some point this season," but he is a candidate to spend the first six games on the reserve/NFI list.
Jul 24
5
Austin Traylor
LT
1
Ty Sambrailo
2
Garett Bolles
3
Elijah Wilkinson
LG
1
Ronald Leary
2
Allen Barbre
3
Cameron Hunt
C
1
Matt Paradis
2
Connor McGovern
3
Dillon Day
RG
1
Max Garcia
2
Michael Schofield
3
Billy Turner
4
Cameron Hunt
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Menelik Watson
3
Justin Murray
K
1
Brandon McManus
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin explains this bananas Friday, including Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins fallout.
