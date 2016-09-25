Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tavon Wilson | Defensive Back | #32

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 212
College: Illinois
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (48) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Lions S Tavon Wilson is being sued for allegedly punching his ex-girlfriend in the face.
The alleged assault took place at a nightclub in May 2016, but Wilson completely denies he is the attacker. Wilson's lawyer says, "There's video of the incident that shows Ms. Leach [Wilson's current girlfriend] is attacked. Mr. Wilson is a witness, Ms. Leach is the victim, and Ms. Jackson [Wilson's ex-girlfriend] is the defendant... Her civil claim is meritless." A police report was filed at the time of the incident, but it was Ms. Jackson who was arrested, and not Wilson or Ms. Leach. Jun 24 - 10:05 AM
Source: TMZ.com
More Tavon Wilson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012NE 162813410.00.04870200600000
2013NE 133030.00.01741000100000
2014NE 16193220.00.0000000200000
2015NE 9103130.00.0000000100000
2016DET157415891.055.02230100200000
Tavon Wilson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Tavon Wilson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tavon Wilson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Tavon Wilson's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND4040.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18TEN7070.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@GB2130.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9PHI5050.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16LAR2130.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23WAS3140.00.0000100000000
8Oct 30@HOU6390.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@MIN8080.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20JAC5050.00.0150000100000
12Nov 24MIN6280.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@NO4040.00.01180000100000
14Dec 11CHI5050.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@NYG7290.00.0000000000000
16Dec 26@DAL5380.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1GB5271.055.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Ameer Abdullah
2Theo Riddick
3Zach Zenner
4Dwayne Washington
5Matt Asiata
GLB1Ameer Abdullah
2Zach Zenner
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Golden Tate
2Jace Billingsley
3Jared Abbrederis
4Michael Rector
5Ryan Spadola
WR21Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3T.J. Jones
4Keshawn Martin
5Noel Thomas
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Eric Ebron
2Darren Fells
3Cole Wick
4Michael Roberts
5Khari Lee
LT1Joe Dahl
2Greg Robinson
3Cyrus Kouandjio
4Taylor Decker
LG1Graham Glasgow
2Laken Tomlinson
C1Travis Swanson
2Matt Rotheram
3Leo Koloamatangi
RG1T.J. Lang
2Brandon Thomas
3Tony Hills
RT1Rick Wagner
2Cornelius Lucas
3Corey Robinson
4Storm Norton
K1Matt Prater
 

 