Tavon Wilson | Defensive Back | #32

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Unfortunate Urias
Jun 24
The Week Ahead: He's on Fiers
Jun 23
Week That Was: Freddie's Flip?
Jun 23
Podcast: Schwarber Shuffle
Jun 23
Dose: Down Goes Schwarber
Jun 23
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
Notes: Freddie at Third?
Jun 22
Daily Dose: Blue By You
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tanaka sharp in no-decision vs. Rangers
Yankees DFA Carter, turn to Austin at 1B
Rays designate Derek Norris for assignment
Brian Goodwin homers twice to lead Nationals
Jose Urena fires six scoreless to beat Cubs
Howie Kendrick scratched with tight hamstring
Asdrubal Cabrera requests trade from Mets
Julio Urias will undergo shoulder surgery
Dustin Pedroia a late add to Red Sox' lineup
Hendricks (hand) could throw this weekend
Yangervis Solarte (oblique) placed on DL
Felix Hernandez activated for Friday start
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Superior Strength of Schedule
Jun 21
An Embarrassment of Riches
Jun 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lions S Wilson sued for alleged assault of ex
Jay Gruden gushes about third-year WR Crowder
Matt Forte to be Jets' 'offensive workhorse'?
Report: Dorsey was 'butting heads' with owner
Jets to be run by brother in Woody's absence
Woody Johnson nominated for ambassadorship
Chiefs hope to have new GM by training camp
Stunner: Chiefs GM Dorsey out in Kansas City
Chiefs announce extension for HC Andy Reid
Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to split carries?
Tajae Sharpe could lose spot on Titans roster
Done Deal: Carr lands 5-year, $125M extension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 23
Top Undrafted Players
Jun 23
NBA Draft Winners and Losers
Jun 23
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
NBA Mock Draft: Final Version
Jun 22
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Earl Watson thinks Josh Jackson can play 1-5
Chris Paul declines his player option
Blake Griffin opts out to become free agent
Nets to have open competition for starting C
The Kings are releasing Arron Afflalo
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suspended 2 games
Cuban: This is the beginning of the DSJ era
Embiid will likely have minute restrictions?
Wolves planning to keep Ricky Rubio?
DAL not expected to go after free agent PG
Pacers, Celts talks 'stalled' on Paul George
Utah trades Trey Lyles & 24th pick for No. 13
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Avs make Conor Timmins first pick of 2nd rd
Nolan Patrick aims for spot on the Flyers
St. Louis acquires Brayden Schenn from Flyers
Vegas franchise's first pick is Cody Glass
Stars select Miro Heiskanen with third pick
Flyers select Nolan Patrick second overall
Devils take Nico Hischier with the top pick
Capitals sign T.J. Oshie to 8-year extension
Kris Russell agrees to 4-year, $16M extension
Kings buyout Matt Greene's contract
Antti Raanta is going to the Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes get Derek Stepan from the Rangers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Austin Theriault conquers ARCA Madison event
Nemechek wins M&M's 200 at Iowa Speedway
Michel Jourdain leads Peak Mexico Practice 2
Hugo Oliveras leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
Dalton Sargeant on ARCA pole at Madison (WI)
Kyle Larson posts fastest lap in Sonoma HH
Noah Gragson on pole for NCWTS M&M's 200
Chase Elliott crashes hard in final practice
Self tops speed charts for K&N West practice
Bell: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Cole Custer tops XFINITY Final Practice
Erik Jones crashes in Sonoma practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Weekley leads Travelers in GIR and SG: TTG
Jason Day among notable MCs; MDF looms
Reed climbs to T2 at halftime with 4-under 66
Weather forecast adjusts Travelers tee times
OQer Chase Seiffert currently T4; 66 in R2
Overnight leader Spieth 69/R2; leads by one
Stalter joins Lagergren in BMW halfway lead
Appleby (back) WD prior to R2 at Travelers
DC Stenson chasing fellow Swede at BMW; T2nd
Lagergren jumps into lead at BMW with R2 66
Connecticut native Stegmaier opens with 64
Wagner one back at Travelers w/ season-low 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star LB Ben Wilson commits to TCU
Ex-LSU T Allen transfers to a Texas JUCO
Cal starting RG Wallace leaves the team
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
Vandy nets pledge from four-star CB Douglas
Wyoming QB Allen drawing comps to Big Ben
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Southampton appoint Pellegrino as manager
Rooney may be trapped at United next season
Everton plan for life without Lukaku
Huddersfield in tug of war over Wilshere
Abraham signing could kick-off summer spree
Reds beef up attack with signing of Salah
Spurs in no hurry to match Barkley valuation
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Noel Thomas
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Dontez Ford
(WR)
Brad Kaaya
(QB)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Robert Tonyan Jr.
(WR)
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Brandon Barnes
(TE)
Tion Green
(RB)
Keshawn Martin
(WR)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Michael Rector
(WR)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tavon Wilson | Defensive Back | #32
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/19/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 212
College:
Illinois
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (48) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract. The deal included a $500,000 signing bonus. Another $500,000 is available through incentives. 2017: $900,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lions S Tavon Wilson is being sued for allegedly punching his ex-girlfriend in the face.
The alleged assault took place at a nightclub in May 2016, but Wilson completely denies he is the attacker. Wilson's lawyer says, "There's video of the incident that shows Ms. Leach [Wilson's current girlfriend] is attacked. Mr. Wilson is a witness, Ms. Leach is the victim, and Ms. Jackson [Wilson's ex-girlfriend] is the defendant... Her civil claim is meritless." A police report was filed at the time of the incident, but it was Ms. Jackson who was arrested, and not Wilson or Ms. Leach.
Jun 24 - 10:05 AM
Source:
TMZ.com
Lions S Tavon Wilson suffered a neck injury Week 3 against the Packers.
He was ruled out after halftime. Aaron Rodgers has shredded the Lions early. This injury will not help.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 01:51:00 PM
Tavon Wilson is listed as the Lions' starting strong safety.
It means the ex-Patriot has beaten out Rafael Bush to start opposite Glover Quin. The 2012 second-rounder played only 83 snaps in New England last season. It's a potential trouble spot for the Lions' defense.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 02:05:00 PM
Source:
Tim Twentyman on Twitter
Lions signed S Tavon Wilson, formerly of the Patriots, to a two-year, $2.2 million contract.
Wilson played all of 83 snaps last year in the Patriots' crowded secondary. The Lions are thin at safety with Isa Abdul-Quddus and James Ihedigbo both gone and could make use of Wilson's versatility.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 04:27:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Howe on Twitter
Lions S Wilson sued for alleged assault of ex
Jun 24 - 10:05 AM
Tavon Wilson suffers neck injury Week 3
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 01:51:00 PM
Tavon Wilson listed as starting safety
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 02:05:00 PM
Lions reach deal with Tavon Wilson
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 04:27:00 PM
More Tavon Wilson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Carr
OAK
(5249)
2
E. Decker
TEN
(4727)
3
K. Cousins
WAS
(3226)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(2591)
5
E. Lacy
SEA
(2581)
6
T. Sharpe
TEN
(2481)
7
D. Harris
NE
(2472)
8
J. Maclin
BAL
(2419)
9
M. Bryant
PIT
(2396)
10
J. Ajayi
MIA
(2359)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
NE
16
28
13
41
0.0
0
.0
4
87
0
2
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NE
13
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
74
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
16
19
3
22
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
9
10
3
13
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
15
74
15
89
1.0
5
5.0
2
23
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Tavon Wilson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tavon Wilson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tavon Wilson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Tavon Wilson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@IND
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TEN
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@GB
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
PHI
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
LAR
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
WAS
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@HOU
6
3
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIN
8
0
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
JAC
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
1
5
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
MIN
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NO
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
1
18
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CHI
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@NYG
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
@DAL
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
GB
5
2
7
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Brad Kaaya
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Theo Riddick
Sidelined
ESPN Lions reporter Michael Rothstein said don't expect Theo Riddick (wrists) to "do much" at OTAs.
Riddick is coming off surgeries on both wrists and the Lions have a reputation of bringing players along slowly after injuries. Per Rothstein, the goal is to have Riddick ready "by some point in August." Riddick will fill his usual role on passing downs when healthy.
May 28
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Matt Asiata
GLB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Zach Zenner
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Jared Abbrederis
4
Michael Rector
5
Ryan Spadola
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
3
T.J. Jones
4
Keshawn Martin
5
Noel Thomas
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Darren Fells
3
Cole Wick
4
Michael Roberts
5
Khari Lee
LT
1
Joe Dahl
2
Greg Robinson
3
Cyrus Kouandjio
4
Taylor Decker
Sidelined
Lions coach Jim Caldwell doesn't expect LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) to miss the entire season.
Decker has a 4-6 month timetable from his surgery. He’s likely to be placed on reserve/PUP, making his earliest return sometime after Detroit’s Week 7 bye. The Lions signed veteran OT Tony Hills but plan to stay in-house to replace Decker. Joe Dahl has been getting Decker’s OTA reps.
Jun 10
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Laken Tomlinson
C
1
Travis Swanson
2
Matt Rotheram
3
Leo Koloamatangi
RG
1
T.J. Lang
Sidelined
Lions RG T.J. Lang (hip, foot) said he will be ready for training camp.
Lang underwent foot and hip surgeries after the season, but that did not stop the Lions from giving him a three-year, $28.5-million contract early in free agency. The veteran will sit out his first offseason program in Detroit, but he claimed to be a little ahead of schedule in his recovery. With Rick Wagner now at right tackle, the Lions managed to upgrade their offensive line despite losing Larry Warford and Riley Reiff in free agency.
Apr 25
2
Brandon Thomas
3
Tony Hills
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Cornelius Lucas
3
Corey Robinson
4
Storm Norton
K
1
Matt Prater
Headlines
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Evan Silva writes a fantasy football preview for all 32 NFL teams.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
»
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
»
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
»
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
»
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
»
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
»
Superior Strength of Schedule
Jun 21
»
An Embarrassment of Riches
Jun 21
NFL Headlines
»
Lions S Wilson sued for alleged assault of ex
»
Jay Gruden gushes about third-year WR Crowder
»
Matt Forte to be Jets' 'offensive workhorse'?
»
Report: Dorsey was 'butting heads' with owner
»
Jets to be run by brother in Woody's absence
»
Woody Johnson nominated for ambassadorship
»
Chiefs hope to have new GM by training camp
»
Stunner: Chiefs GM Dorsey out in Kansas City
»
Chiefs announce extension for HC Andy Reid
»
Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to split carries?
»
Tajae Sharpe could lose spot on Titans roster
»
Done Deal: Carr lands 5-year, $125M extension
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved