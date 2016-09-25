Tavon Wilson | Defensive Back | #32

Lions S Tavon Wilson is being sued for allegedly punching his ex-girlfriend in the face.

The alleged assault took place at a nightclub in May 2016, but Wilson completely denies he is the attacker. Wilson's lawyer says, "There's video of the incident that shows Ms. Leach [Wilson's current girlfriend] is attacked. Mr. Wilson is a witness, Ms. Leach is the victim, and Ms. Jackson [Wilson's ex-girlfriend] is the defendant... Her civil claim is meritless." A police report was filed at the time of the incident, but it was Ms. Jackson who was arrested, and not Wilson or Ms. Leach.