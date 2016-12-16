Player Page

Weather | Roster

Lavonte David | Linebacker | #54

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 233
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (58) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bucs WLB Lavonte David has been officially diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.
David's initial X-rays were negative, but an MRI revealed the sprain. David was carted off the field against the Vikings. NFL.com reports he is expected to miss "a month or more." David was off to a hot start for a Bucs defense dealing with a number of injuries. Sep 25 - 1:14 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Lavonte David Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TB 2124160.00.0000100000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012TB 16112271392.0147.01270000500000
2013TB 16106391456.0467.75870102910000
2014TB 14101441451.044.0000104300000
2015TB 1685621473.0175.731912021300000
2016TB 166720875.0397.81151204300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 17CHI8190.00.0000100000000
3Sep 24@MIN4370.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1NYGGame scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5Oct 5NEGame scheduled for 10/5 8:25 PM ET
6Oct 15@ARZGame scheduled for 10/15 4:05 PM ET
7Oct 22@BUFGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29CARGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5@NOGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12NYJGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@ATLGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3@GBGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10DETGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 18ATLGame scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16Dec 24@CARGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31NOGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
3Peyton Barber
4Doug Martin
GLB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
3RB1Charles Sims
2Jacquizz Rodgers
WR11Mike Evans
2Chris Godwin
WR21DeSean Jackson
2Adam Humphries
3Bernard Reedy
WR31Adam Humphries
TE1Cameron Brate
2O.J. Howard
3Luke Stocker
4Alan Cross
5Antony Auclair
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
2Evan Smith
C1Ali Marpet
2Joe Hawley
RG1J.R. Sweezy
RT1Demar Dotson
2Caleb Benenoch
K1Nick Folk
 

 