Lavonte David | Linebacker | #54

Suspended

Doug Martin carried two times for two yards with two catches for 14 yards in Saturday’s preseason game.

With Martin opening the season suspended for the first three games, the Buccaneers gave Jacquizz Rodgers all the reps in the first half of their final dry-run. Martin has had an impressive offseason and his suspension isn’t a major concern for fantasy as he’s currently not being selected as a starter. He was fourth in the league in touches (128) and touches per game (21.3) a year ago when he returned from injury up until being shelved for the remainder of the season after Week 15.