Lavonte David | Linebacker | #54

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Carlos Gonzalez dealing with sore shoulder
Arenado left Sunday's game with bruised hand
Starlin Castro not in Monday's lineup
Kluber records 10 strikeouts, earns 18th win
Khris Davis slugs 41st home run vs. Rangers
Judge homers twice in 9-5 loss to Blue Jays
Bryce Harper (knee) expected to return Monday
Quintana throws shutout Sunday vs. Brewers
Giolito dominant over seven in rout of Royals
Rivero earns 19th save Sunday vs. Cardinals
Betts knocks in three in 5-4 win over Reds
Scherzer punches out 10 in victory over Mets
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kelvin Benjamin avoids structural damage
Bears' Quintin Demps has fractured left arm
Bucs' David diagnosed with high-ankle sprain
O'Brien hints Will Fuller may play this week
PFT: Teddy Bridgewater will be 'ready' Week 7
Baldwin's injury not believed to be 'serious'
Sproles (broken arm) also tore ACL on Sunday
C.J. Anderson played 49-of-70 snaps Week 3
Chris Thompson stays hot in SNF blowout
Kirk Cousins near perfect in win over Raiders
Michael Crabtree exits SNF with chest injury
Darren Sproles suffered broken arm Week 3
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Alan Williams could miss half the season?
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ready to go
Lue confirms Derrick Rose will start opener
Chandler Parsons (knee) good to go for camp
Isaiah Thomas (hip) targeting January return
Embiid: 'I don't think I'll play 82 games'
Ben Simmons (foot) says he's 100 percent
Jonas Valanciunas to keep his starting role
Raptors undecided on starting small forward
Timothe Luwawu dealing with knee tendinitis
Colangelo says he's not shopping Okafor
Embiid (knee) 'on course' for regular season
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Blues' Robby Fabbri re-injures his knee
Oliver Ekman-Larsson injured on Saturday
Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry back together
Tom Wilson suspended two pre-season games
Steen likley to start the season on IR
Stamkos impressive in return to game action
Karlsson looks good skating Saturday
Report: NHL to get Lupul to take 2nd physical
Larry Robinson joins St. Louis' front office
Torey Krug (jaw) will miss season opener
Trocheck's UBI isn't expected to be serious
Matthew Tkachuk (hip) will sit Wednesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Anthony Simone Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 results
JGL Racing, Dakoda Armstrong part ways
Gallagher: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 results
Wendell Chavous: UNOH 175 results
Ron Silk: F.W. Webb 100 results
Ben Kennedy: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 results
Stewart Friesen: UNOH 175 results
Donny Lia: F.W. Webb 100 results
Theetge: Runner-up at Jukasa Motor Speedway
Larry Jackson: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 results
Mark Dilley: DNF at Jukasa Motor Speedway
Joey Logano advances from 39th to 10th
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kisner stalls out to inward 36; finishes T3
Thomas runner-up at East Lake; wins FedExCup
Rookie Schauffele wins TOUR Championship
Henley fires day-low bogey-free 65 for T3
Bjerregaard claims the 2017 Portugal Masters
Casey takes 2-shot lead at East Lake; R3 65
Rookie Schauffele joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
Kisner posts 10-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Bjerregaard has narrow Portugal Masters lead
Simpson makes it three atop East Lake board
Casey (-7) joins top spot at East Lake; R2 67
Thomas (-7) sets new 36-hole target; R2 66
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
RB Hasty (RB) may miss only 1 more game
Florida turns back to Luke Del Rio at QB
UM QB Speight dealing w/ 'soft tissue' injury
Davon Grayson burns UConn for 11-223-3
Dawgs, Horned Frogs make noise in AP poll
Georgia creeps into Coaches Poll top-10
Rosen throws for 480, but two picks in loss
Cowboys' Allen struggles again in OT win
Harry dominates Ducks for 170 and touchdown
Gaskin dominates on ground in big Huskies win
Penny scores three times in win over Falcons
Kerryon Johnson (hamstring) scores five TD
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hemed lifts Brighton over Newcastle 1-0
Everton scrape past Swans despite injuries
Benteke injury is a hammer blow for Hodgson
Coutinho returns to lineup with a goal
Jamie Vardy up and down in 3-2 loss to Reds
Huddersfield draw Burnley at Turf Moor
Richarlison saves the day for Watford
United pondering Pogba's next steps
Niasse rescues three points for Everton
Morata stars with a hat-trick for Chelsea
Stoke City downed by Morata, Chelsea
6th in 6 for Rom just enough for Man Utd
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antony Auclair
(TE)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
O.J. Howard
(TE)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Nick Folk
(K)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Alan Cross
(TE)
Chris Godwin
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Jhajuan Seales
(WR)
|
Full Depth Charts
Lavonte David | Linebacker | #54
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/23/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 233
College:
Nebraska
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (58) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
8/9/2015: Signed a six-year, $51.11 million contract. The deal contains $25.56 million guaranteed. Another $4.7 million is available through incentives. 2017: $6 million, 2018: $8.75 million, 2019: $9.75 million, 2020: $10.75 million, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Bucs WLB Lavonte David has been officially diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.
David's initial X-rays were negative, but an MRI revealed the sprain. David was carted off the field against the Vikings. NFL.com reports he is expected to miss "a month or more." David was off to a hot start for a Bucs defense dealing with a number of injuries.
Sep 25 - 1:14 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Bucs WLB Lavonte David exited Week 3 against the Vikings with an ankle injury.
David was carted off late in the fourth quarter, but his X-rays came back clean. While that is good news, the linebacker will still be sidelined several weeks with what the team believes is a high-ankle sprain. David will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. It is another blow to a defense which was without several key players against the Vikings.
Sep 24 - 7:16 PM
Source:
ESPN
Bucs WLB Lavonte David (ankle) is a game-time decision for Week 15.
"We’ll just have to wait until game time," coach Dirk Koetter said. "Lavonte knows his body well. Veteran players, they know if they can go or not." It sounds David is trending toward being active for Sunday night's game with Dallas. David playing would be a downgrade to Jason Witten's matchup.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 07:19:00 PM
Source:
Pewter Report
Bucs WLB Lavonte David (ankle) is questionable for Week 15 against the Cowboys.
David hasn't received strong marks from Pro Football Focus for his run defense this season, but he's their No. 4-rated 4-3 outside linebacker in pass coverage. His loss would be felt against Jason Witten and Ezekiel Elliott.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 12:18:00 PM
Source:
Scott Smith on Twitter
Bucs' David diagnosed with high-ankle sprain
Sep 25 - 1:14 PM
Lavonte David exits Week 3 with ankle injury
Sep 24 - 7:16 PM
Lavonte David to be game-time decision
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 07:19:00 PM
Bucs WLB David questionable for Week 15
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 12:18:00 PM
More Lavonte David Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Murray
TEN
(11323)
2
J. Nelson
ARZ
(10315)
3
R. Kelley
WAS
(10295)
4
J. Nelson
GB
(9588)
5
S. Bradford
MIN
(9491)
6
J. Howard
CHI
(9395)
7
J. Reed
WAS
(9058)
8
T. West
BAL
(7926)
9
C. Carson
SEA
(7891)
10
D. Amendola
NE
(7786)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TB
2
12
4
16
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
TB
16
112
27
139
2.0
14
7.0
1
27
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2013
TB
16
106
39
145
6.0
46
7.7
5
87
0
1
0
2
9
1
0
0
0
0
2014
TB
14
101
44
145
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
1
0
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TB
16
85
62
147
3.0
17
5.7
3
19
1
2
0
2
13
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TB
16
67
20
87
5.0
39
7.8
1
15
1
2
0
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 17
CHI
8
1
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@MIN
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
NYG
Game scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5
Oct 5
NE
Game scheduled for 10/5 8:25 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@ARZ
Game scheduled for 10/15 4:05 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@BUF
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
CAR
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
@NO
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
NYJ
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@ATL
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@GB
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
DET
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 18
ATL
Game scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@CAR
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
NO
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Fitzpatrick
3
Ryan Griffin
I.L.
Bucs placed QB Ryan Griffin on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Griffin sprained his AC join in the first preseason game. The Bucs held Griffin through final cuts, suggesting they plan to bring him back at some point this season, although he will miss at least the first eight weeks. Ryan Fitzpatrick will serve as the backup in the meantime. LS Garrison Sanborn was re-signed in a corresponding move.
Sep 4
RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Charles Sims
3
Peyton Barber
4
Doug Martin
Suspended
Doug Martin carried two times for two yards with two catches for 14 yards in Saturday’s preseason game.
With Martin opening the season suspended for the first three games, the Buccaneers gave Jacquizz Rodgers all the reps in the first half of their final dry-run. Martin has had an impressive offseason and his suspension isn’t a major concern for fantasy as he’s currently not being selected as a starter. He was fourth in the league in touches (128) and touches per game (21.3) a year ago when he returned from injury up until being shelved for the remainder of the season after Week 15.
Aug 26
GLB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Charles Sims
3RB
1
Charles Sims
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Chris Godwin
WR2
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Adam Humphries
3
Bernard Reedy
WR3
1
Adam Humphries
TE
1
Cameron Brate
2
O.J. Howard
3
Luke Stocker
4
Alan Cross
5
Antony Auclair
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
2
Evan Smith
C
1
Ali Marpet
2
Joe Hawley
RG
1
J.R. Sweezy
RT
1
Demar Dotson
Sidelined
Buccaneers RT Demar Dotson (groin) expects to return to practice next week.
He must have gotten good news from his MRI. We may not see him in any more preseason games, but Dotson should be ready to roll for Week 1 against Miami.
Aug 20
2
Caleb Benenoch
K
1
Nick Folk
