Olivier Vernon | Defensive Lineman | #54 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (26) / 10/7/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 262 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (72) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $85 million contract. The deal contains $52 million guaranteed. Vernon is eligible for an annual $20,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $11.75 million, 2018-2019: $15.25 million, 2020: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Giants RE Olivier Vernon is dealing with an ankle injury. "It’s still early in the week," coach Ben McAdoo said Monday. "We have to see how he responds to treatment." Vernon missed 17 snaps against the Eagles. Vernon hasn't become a transcendent superstar since signing his five-year, $85 million contract, but has certainly been a major asset for the G-Men. He would be a big loss for Week 4 against the Bucs. Source: Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter

Giants signed RE Olivier Vernon, formerly of the Dolphins, to a five-year, $85 million contract. The deal includes $40 million fully guaranteed and is a record-setting contract. The Giants came into the offseason needing to do something about their woeful pass rush. And they've done just that by first re-signing LE Jason Pierre-Paul and now going out and landing probably the biggest fish on the board in Vernon. Vernon was Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall 4-3 end last season, recording 81 combined sacks, hits, and hurries, while also playing elite run defense. By adding Vernon and DT Damon Harrison on Wednesday, the Giants greatly boosted their defense. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reports the Jaguars and Giants are the "two most serious" contenders for free agent DE Olivier Vernon. Darlington calls talks "fluid and ongoing." Arguably the top player left on the open market, Vernon should find a new home some time in the next few hours. Source: Jeff Darlington on Twitter