Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Player Page
Roster
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Evan Engram
(TE)
Matt LaCosse
(TE)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Shane Smith
(RB)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Wayne Gallman
(RB)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Aldrick Rosas
(K)
Colin Thompson
(TE)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Davis Webb
(QB)
Olivier Vernon | Defensive Lineman | #54
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/7/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 262
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 3 (72) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $85 million contract. The deal contains $52 million guaranteed. Vernon is eligible for an annual $20,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $11.75 million, 2018-2019: $15.25 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giants RE Olivier Vernon is dealing with an ankle injury.
"It’s still early in the week," coach Ben McAdoo said Monday. "We have to see how he responds to treatment." Vernon missed 17 snaps against the Eagles. Vernon hasn't become a transcendent superstar since signing his five-year, $85 million contract, but has certainly been a major asset for the G-Men. He would be a big loss for Week 4 against the Bucs.
Sep 25 - 1:38 PM
Source:
Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter
Giants signed RE Olivier Vernon, formerly of the Dolphins, to a five-year, $85 million contract.
The deal includes $40 million fully guaranteed and is a record-setting contract. The Giants came into the offseason needing to do something about their woeful pass rush. And they've done just that by first re-signing LE Jason Pierre-Paul and now going out and landing probably the biggest fish on the board in Vernon. Vernon was Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall 4-3 end last season, recording 81 combined sacks, hits, and hurries, while also playing elite run defense. By adding Vernon and DT Damon Harrison on Wednesday, the Giants greatly boosted their defense.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 04:58:00 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reports the Jaguars and Giants are the "two most serious" contenders for free agent DE Olivier Vernon.
Darlington calls talks "fluid and ongoing." Arguably the top player left on the open market, Vernon should find a new home some time in the next few hours.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 03:43:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Darlington on Twitter
The Dolphins have rescinded RE Olivier Vernon's transition tag, making him a free agent.
Vernon now becomes the top free agent available at any position and should be in line for a mega pay day after DL Malik Jackson got six years, $90 million, and $42 million guaranteed from the Jaguars. Vernon's benchmark will be $15 million per year at least, and it's possible he could follow Jackson to Jacksonville. The Giants will also have heavy interest in Vernon. The Dolphins made the decision after signing Mario Williams on Tuesday.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 09:37:00 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Olivier Vernon dealing with ankle injury
Sep 25 - 1:38 PM
Giants land RE Olivier Vernon on record deal
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 04:58:00 PM
Jags and Giants most 'serious' Vernon suitors
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 03:43:00 PM
Dolphins rescind tag, making DE Vernon a FA
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 09:37:00 AM
More Olivier Vernon Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NYG
3
7
5
12
2.0
6
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
MIA
16
26
6
32
3.5
21
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIA
16
46
11
57
11.5
65
5.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
16
32
15
47
6.5
30
4.6
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
16
41
20
61
7.5
55
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYG
16
46
17
63
8.5
54
6.4
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@DAL
1
1
2
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DET
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@PHI
4
1
5
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@TB
Game scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5
Oct 8
LAC
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@DEN
Game scheduled for 10/15 8:30 PM ET
7
Oct 22
SEA
Game scheduled for 10/22 4:25 PM ET
9
Nov 5
LAR
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
@SF
Game scheduled for 11/12 4:25 PM ET
11
Nov 19
KC
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 23
@WAS
Game scheduled for 11/23 8:30 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@OAK
Game scheduled for 12/3 4:25 PM ET
14
Dec 10
DAL
Game scheduled for 12/10 4:25 PM ET
15
Dec 17
PHI
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@ARZ
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17
Dec 31
WAS
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Geno Smith
3
Davis Webb
RB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Shane Vereen
3
Orleans Darkwa
Sidelined
Orleans Darkwa exited Sunday's Week 3 game against the Eagles with a back injury and will not return.
He finished with 22 yards on seven carries and an 11-yard reception. The numbers don't jump off a stat sheet, but Darkwa was arguably the Giants' most effective back in this game. The extent of his injury is not yet known.
Sep 24
4
Wayne Gallman
GLB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Orleans Darkwa
3RB
1
Shane Vereen
2
Paul Perkins
FB
1
Shane Smith
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
2
Dwayne Harris
3
Tavarres King
WR2
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Sterling Shepard
3
Roger Lewis
WR3
1
Sterling Shepard
TE
1
Evan Engram
2
Rhett Ellison
3
Jerell Adams
4
Matt LaCosse
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Chad Wheeler
LG
1
Justin Pugh
C
1
Weston Richburg
2
Brett Jones
RG
1
John Jerry
2
D.J. Fluker
RT
1
Bobby Hart
Sidelined
Giants RT Bobby Hart (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 3 against the Eagles.
The Giants moved LG Justin Pugh to right tackle last week and subbed in Brett Jones at left guard. Any way you slice it, this offensive line is bad.
Sep 22
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
