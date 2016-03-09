Player Page

Olivier Vernon | Defensive Lineman | #54

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 262
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (72) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Giants RE Olivier Vernon is dealing with an ankle injury.
"It’s still early in the week," coach Ben McAdoo said Monday. "We have to see how he responds to treatment." Vernon missed 17 snaps against the Eagles. Vernon hasn't become a transcendent superstar since signing his five-year, $85 million contract, but has certainly been a major asset for the G-Men. He would be a big loss for Week 4 against the Bucs. Sep 25 - 1:38 PM
Source: Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NYG375122.063.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012MIA16266323.5216.0000001000000
2013MIA1646115711.5655.7000000000000
2014MIA163215476.5304.6000002000000
2015MIA164120617.5557.3000000000000
2016NYG164617638.5546.4000101000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@DAL1121.055.0000000000000
2Sep 18DET2350.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@PHI4151.011.0000000000000
4Oct 1@TBGame scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5Oct 8LACGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 15@DENGame scheduled for 10/15 8:30 PM ET
7Oct 22SEAGame scheduled for 10/22 4:25 PM ET
9Nov 5LARGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12@SFGame scheduled for 11/12 4:25 PM ET
11Nov 19KCGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 23@WASGame scheduled for 11/23 8:30 PM ET
13Dec 3@OAKGame scheduled for 12/3 4:25 PM ET
14Dec 10DALGame scheduled for 12/10 4:25 PM ET
15Dec 17PHIGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24@ARZGame scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17Dec 31WASGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Geno Smith
3Davis Webb
RB1Paul Perkins
2Shane Vereen
3Orleans Darkwa
4Wayne Gallman
GLB1Paul Perkins
2Orleans Darkwa
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Paul Perkins
FB1Shane Smith
WR11Odell Beckham
2Dwayne Harris
3Tavarres King
WR21Brandon Marshall
2Sterling Shepard
3Roger Lewis
WR31Sterling Shepard
TE1Evan Engram
2Rhett Ellison
3Jerell Adams
4Matt LaCosse
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Chad Wheeler
LG1Justin Pugh
C1Weston Richburg
2Brett Jones
RG1John Jerry
2D.J. Fluker
RT1Bobby Hart
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 