Donald Stephenson | Tackle | #71 Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (29) / 9/30/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 312 College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (74) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 3/13/2018: Signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract. The deal includes $1 million guaranteed. 2018: $1.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Browns coach Hue Jackson said OT Donald Stephenson is incurring fines for missing mandatory minicamp. Stephenson's absence evidently wasn't pre-cleared. It's not about the contract for a player who just signed in March. Stephenson is probably the favorite for swing tackle duties, but he's not helping himself upsetting the coach in June. Source: Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter

Browns signed OT Donald Stephenson, formerly of the Broncos, to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Stephenson was a disaster in limited action last season, earning negative grades from PFF in both pass protection and run-blocking over 303 snaps between right and left tackle. He wouldn't be much of an upgrade on Shon Coleman, who is coming off a similarly dreadful year at right tackle. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

Broncos RT Donald Stephenson has agreed to a restructured contract. It's Stephenson's second "restructure" of the offseason. This is likely a pay cut, one that saves Stephenson's place on the 53-man roster. Source: Mike Klis on Twitter