Demario Davis | Linebacker | #56 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (29) / 1/11/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 248 College: Arkansas State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (77) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Saints signed ILB Demario Davis, formerly of the Jets, to a three-year, $24 million contract. Davis cashes in after a monster year in New York when he led the league in solo tackles and paced the Jets with a team-high five sacks. Look for Davis to replace either Manti Te'o at the MIKE spot or free-agent bust A.J. Klein on the strong side. Either way, Davis is going to be a three-down linebacker. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 5 inside linebacker, excelling versus the run. Source: Dianna Russini on Twitter

Free agent LB Demario Davis is seeking a contract worth $8-10 million annually. The Jets have enough cap room to retain Davis at that salary but rightfully feel that his asking price is too high. Despite earning PFF's No. 5 inside linebacker grade last season, ESPN's Rich Cimini doesn't expect the Jets to offer Davis more than $4 million annually. If Davis jumps ship, the Jets could pursue other free agent linebackers including Nigel Bradham, Anthony Hitchens, Paul Posluszny, Tahir Whitehead and Avery Williamson. Source: ESPN.com

Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media named Demario Davis as a leading candidate to replace David Harris at inside linebacker. Davis hasn't done much to warrant starter status, but the Jets don't have a lot of other options. Darron Lee is a superior talent, but coach Todd Bowles believes he's better suited for the weak side. Davis, who is now in his second stint with the Jets, earned PFF's No. 43 grade out of 57 inside linebackers in 2016. The 28-year-old is entering a contract year. Source: NJ Advance Media