Demario Davis | Linebacker | #56

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 14
ST Daily: Willie Waits
Mar 14
2018 Breakdowns: First Basemen
Mar 13
ST Daily: Walk This Way
Mar 13
ST Daily: Arrieta Finds A Home
Mar 12
Tout Wars Mixed Draft Recap
Mar 11
Can You Beat Our Experts?
Mar 10
ST Daily: Return of the Moose
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nelson Cruz has Grade 1 strain in right quad
Eddie Rosario (triceps) played catch on Wed.
Shoulder strain confirmed for Stephen Vogt
Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) back Thursday
Swarzak (calf) throws two-inning sim game
Cano (hamstring) expected back next week
Prado (knee) won't be ready for Opening Day
Cespedes given cortisone shot for right wrist
Chatwood strikes out nine over five shutout
Scherzer fans nine in five scoreless innings
Javier Baez (hamstring) due back this week
Mets cut Tim Tebow from major league camp
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 14
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 14
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 14
A New Day in Cleveland
Mar 13
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 12
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 12
Silva's Best-Ball TE Rankings
Mar 12
Silva's Best-Ball WR Rankings
Mar 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Pats keep Rex Burkhead with multi-year deal
Broncos keep Todd Davis with three-year deal
Free agency now open: Cards re-sign LB Bynes
Vikings have 'inquired' on Sheldon Richardson
Browns ink T.J. Carrie to four-year deal
Seals-Jones expected to play bigger '18 role
Saints do 3-year deal with ILB Demario Davis
Free agent TE Dickson visiting the Seahawks
Lions dump former first-round TE Eric Ebron
Bills add ex-Skins pass rusher Trent Murphy
Saints bring back CB Robinson on 4-year pact
Browns legend LT Joe Thomas hangs up cleats
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Notable Numbers
Mar 14
Tuesday Recap and Injury Pod
Mar 14
Bracket Strategy
Mar 14
Dose: The Kat's Meow
Mar 14
NCAA West Region: Top Players
Mar 13
NCAA Midwest: Top Players
Mar 13
Stats: Isaac Drops Science
Mar 13
NCAA South Region: Top Players
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Norman Powell (ankle) doubtful for Thursday
Jeremy Lamb (back) questionable vs. ATL
Domantas Sabonis (ankle) ruled out vs. TOR
Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful vs. Kings
Andre Iguodala (wrist) now available to play
Andre Iguodala (wrist) questionable Wednesday
Jordan Bell (ankle) available to play vs. LAL
Klay Thompson diagnosed with broken thumb
Brown (concussion) ruled out for road trip
No update on George or Adams until Thursday
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) questionable vs. PHI
Jayson Tatum (back) probable for Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 14
Bruins Surge Late vs. Canes
Mar 14
Alex Ovechkin gets 600
Mar 13
Maple Leafs Perfect on the PP
Mar 12
OEL gives Coyotes the Win
Mar 12
Waiver Wired: Snatch Stastny
Mar 11
Daily Dose: Mile High Guy
Mar 11
Give Me Gibson
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Philipp Grubauer will start again Thursday
Erik Gudbranson will have shoulder surgery
Keith Kinkaid will face Vegas Wednesday
Jack Eichel will not be back Thursday
Oilers will go Al Montoya on Wednesday
Oscar Klefbom will return Wednesday night
Coach confirms Seth Jones will play Thursday
Flames activate Kris Versteeg from IR
Bryan Rust will be a game-time decision
Shea Weber undergoes foot surgery
Tony DeAngelo (ankle) out for 3-4 weeks
Mike Smith makes 28 saves, blanks Oilers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Auto Club 400 Cheat Sheet
Mar 14
Fantasy Live: Auto Club 400
Mar 13
Power Ranking After: Phoenix
Mar 12
Wrapup: ISM (Phoenix) Raceway
Mar 11
Update: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 10
Start or Park: TicketGuardian
Mar 9
TicketGuardian 500 DFS Preview
Mar 8
TicketGuardian 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Elliott is perfect on 2-milers
Paul Menard could struggle at Auto Club
Wallace needs a top-20 at Auto Club
Michael Annett: NXS 300 advance
Tyler Reddick: NXS 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: NXS 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: NXS 300 advance
Christian Eckes: Music City 200 advance
Bret Holmes: Music City 200 advance
Daniel Hemric: NXS 300 advance
Austin Dillon pulling Fontana Double Duty
Matt Tifft: NXS 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Arnold Palmer Invite
Mar 14
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 13
Casey steals Valspar by one
Mar 12
Arnie's Invite: Preview
Mar 12
DFS Dish: Valspar Championship
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 6
Mickelson, 47, wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 5
Valspar Championship Preview
Mar 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kaymer sets Houston Open as a target return
Vaughn Taylor WDs ahead of the API
Morikawa a young star to watch at Bay Hill
Leishman looks to go back-to-back at Bay Hill
Reed R4 68 for T2 at Valspar; fifth runner-up
Tiger Woods R4 70 for 30th career runner-up
OQer Trey Mullinax R4 70 for career-best T8
Casey R4 65; wins Valspar Championship by one
Garcia posts 8-under with week-tying-low 65
Cool Wallace wins the 2018 Hero Indian Open
Tiger Woods one back at Valspar with R3 67
Snedeker R3 67, T2 and one back at Valspar
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Draft Prospect Comparisons: RB
Mar 14
Shoot Your Shot at QB
Mar 13
Draft Prospect Comparisons: QB
Mar 9
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 6
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 5
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 4
Mar 4
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 3
Mar 3
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 2
Mar 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four CFB players nominated for Sullivan Award
Fresno State promotes LB coach Watts to DC
QB coaches near and far show up for Lauletta
Broncos send front office to Oklahoma pro day
Jeff Badet absolutely crushes pro day testing
Baylor suspends two after assault allegations
Bucs conducting private workout with Guice
Kinkhabwala: CLE not out on Saquon Barkley
Boise State RB Mattison currently booted up
UMass TE Adam Breneman announces retirement
Teddy Veal (ankle) sidelined for spring work
Mars: Patterson eligibility remains unknown
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Mar 14
The Bargain Hunter - Week 31
Mar 13
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW30
Mar 9
Stag's Take - Gameweek 30
Mar 8
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW30
Mar 8
Perfect XI Player Picks WK30
Mar 7
The Bargain Hunter - Week 30
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sigurdsson should be fit for the World Cup
Kachunga back to help Terriers survival push
Man United bow out of Champions League
Silva drives City to easy win over Potters
Mourinho unsure if Pogba will face Sevilla
David Silva shines for Man City once again
Loftus-Cheek eyeing weekend return
Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino
Tottenham victory marred by injury
Aguero could be back by the end of March
Pause in PL proceedings will help Arsenal DEF
Sigurdsson season hanging in the balance
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Arnold
(WR)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Taysom Hill
(QB)
John Kuhn
(RB)
John Phillips
(TE)
Drew Brees
(QB)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Austin Carr
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Zach Line
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Travin Dural
(WR)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Trey Edmunds
(RB)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Demario Davis | Linebacker | #56
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 1/11/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 248
College:
Arkansas State
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 3 (77) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Saints signed ILB Demario Davis, formerly of the Jets, to a three-year, $24 million contract.
Davis cashes in after a monster year in New York when he led the league in solo tackles and paced the Jets with a team-high five sacks. Look for Davis to replace either Manti Te'o at the MIKE spot or free-agent bust A.J. Klein on the strong side. Either way, Davis is going to be a three-down linebacker. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 5 inside linebacker, excelling versus the run.
Mar 14 - 3:24 PM
Source:
Dianna Russini on Twitter
Free agent LB Demario Davis is seeking a contract worth $8-10 million annually.
The Jets have enough cap room to retain Davis at that salary but rightfully feel that his asking price is too high. Despite earning PFF's No. 5 inside linebacker grade last season, ESPN's Rich Cimini doesn't expect the Jets to offer Davis more than $4 million annually. If Davis jumps ship, the Jets could pursue other free agent linebackers including Nigel Bradham, Anthony Hitchens, Paul Posluszny, Tahir Whitehead and Avery Williamson.
Mar 4 - 9:54 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media named Demario Davis as a leading candidate to replace David Harris at inside linebacker.
Davis hasn't done much to warrant starter status, but the Jets don't have a lot of other options. Darron Lee is a superior talent, but coach Todd Bowles believes he's better suited for the weak side. Davis, who is now in his second stint with the Jets, earned PFF's No. 43 grade out of 57 inside linebackers in 2016. The 28-year-old is entering a contract year.
Sun, Jul 9, 2017 09:08:00 AM
Source:
NJ Advance Media
Jets ILB Demario Davis slashed his salary from $3.7 million to $900,000 after his trade from Cleveland.
He's going from a $3.7 million player to a $1 million player, including a $100,000 signing bonus. Davis can earn another $1.225 million in incentives, but it's a hefty pay cut. The Jets were so desperate to get rid of S Calvin Pryor that they may have released Davis had he not accepted the pay reduction.
Wed, Jun 14, 2017 08:43:00 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Saints do 3-year deal with ILB Demario Davis
Mar 14 - 3:24 PM
Demario Davis asking for $8-10M annually
Mar 4 - 9:54 AM
Demario Davis favored to replace Harris?
Sun, Jul 9, 2017 09:08:00 AM
Demario Davis takes big pay cut with Jets
Wed, Jun 14, 2017 08:43:00 PM
More Demario Davis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Sherman
SF
(4758)
2
K. Cousins
MIN
(3888)
3
J. Landry
CLE
(3628)
4
S. Watkins
KC
(3556)
5
A. Robinson
CHI
(3518)
6
J. Graham
GB
(3025)
7
T. Taylor
CLE
(2971)
8
J. Nelson
FA
(2933)
9
D. Moncrief
JAC
(2932)
10
D. Murray
FA
(2892)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NYJ
16
97
38
135
5.0
21
4.2
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
NYJ
16
30
5
35
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NYJ
16
63
44
107
1.0
3
3.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NYJ
16
78
38
116
4.0
37
9.3
0
0
0
2
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NYJ
16
57
33
90
2.0
14
7.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CLE
16
59
40
99
2.0
20
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2017
NYJ
16
97
38
135
5.0
21
4.2
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@BUF
8
6
14
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@OAK
2
4
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
MIA
11
1
12
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
JAC
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@CLE
6
0
6
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
NE
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@MIA
4
2
6
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
ATL
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 2
BUF
6
2
8
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@TB
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
CAR
7
3
10
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
KC
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@DEN
10
3
13
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NO
3
5
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
LAC
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@NE
8
3
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Cameron Jordan
Sidelined
Saints DE Cameron Jordan recently underwent surgery on his left foot.
The surgery will require a 4-6 week recovery. If Jordan was injured last year, he sure didn't play like it. The 28-year-old appeared in every game for New Orleans while earning All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. It would be a surprise if Jordan isn't ready for OTAs.
Feb 23
2
Hau'oli Kikaha
3
Trey Hendrickson
4
George Johnson
5
Al-Quadin Muhammad
DT
1
Sheldon Rankins
2
Tyeler Davison
3
David Onyemata
4
Woodrow Hamilton
5
David Parry
MLB
1
Demario Davis
2
Manti Te'o
3
Shayne Skov
4
Sae Tautu
WLB
1
Craig Robertson
2
Alex Anzalone
3
Adam Bighill
SLB
1
A.J. Klein
2
Nathan Stupar
Sidelined
Saints LB Nathan Stupar suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 6 against the Lions.
He was hurt while covering a punt. Stupar is a mainstay on the kick-coverage units.
Oct 16
3
Jayrone Elliott
CB
1
Marshon Lattimore
2
Ken Crawley
3
Patrick Robinson
4
P.J. Williams
5
De'Vante Harris
FS
1
Marcus Williams
2
Kurt Coleman
3
Mykkele Thompson
SS
1
Vonn Bell
2
Chris Banjo
3
Rickey Jefferson
P
1
Thomas Morstead
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 14
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 14
»
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 14
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 14
»
A New Day in Cleveland
Mar 13
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 12
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 12
»
Silva's Best-Ball TE Rankings
Mar 12
»
Silva's Best-Ball WR Rankings
Mar 11
NFL Headlines
»
Pats keep Rex Burkhead with multi-year deal
»
Broncos keep Todd Davis with three-year deal
»
Free agency now open: Cards re-sign LB Bynes
»
Vikings have 'inquired' on Sheldon Richardson
»
Browns ink T.J. Carrie to four-year deal
»
Seals-Jones expected to play bigger '18 role
»
Saints do 3-year deal with ILB Demario Davis
»
Free agent TE Dickson visiting the Seahawks
»
Lions dump former first-round TE Eric Ebron
»
Bills add ex-Skins pass rusher Trent Murphy
»
Saints bring back CB Robinson on 4-year pact
»
Browns legend LT Joe Thomas hangs up cleats
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get The Best Bracket For Your NCAA Pool
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved