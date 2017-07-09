Player Page

Weather | Roster

Demario Davis | Linebacker | #56

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/11/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 248
College: Arkansas State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (77) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Saints signed ILB Demario Davis, formerly of the Jets, to a three-year, $24 million contract.
Davis cashes in after a monster year in New York when he led the league in solo tackles and paced the Jets with a team-high five sacks. Look for Davis to replace either Manti Te'o at the MIKE spot or free-agent bust A.J. Klein on the strong side. Either way, Davis is going to be a three-down linebacker. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 5 inside linebacker, excelling versus the run. Mar 14 - 3:24 PM
Source: Dianna Russini on Twitter
More Demario Davis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NYJ1697381355.0214.2000100300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012NYJ16305350.00.0000100000000
2013NYJ1663441071.033.0100000100000
2014NYJ1678381164.0379.3000200500000
2015NYJ165733902.0147.0000100200000
2016CLE165940992.02010.0000001200000
2017NYJ1697381355.0214.2000100300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@BUF86140.536.0000000000000
2Sep 17@OAK2460.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24MIA111120.00.0000000100000
4Oct 1JAC6280.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@CLE6061.022.0000000000000
6Oct 15NE4370.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@MIA4261.099.0000000000000
8Oct 29ATL7180.00.0000000000000
9Nov 2BUF6281.033.0000100000000
10Nov 12@TB6170.00.0000000200000
12Nov 26CAR73101.011.0000000000000
13Dec 3KC4150.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@DEN103130.536.0000000000000
15Dec 17@NO3580.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24LAC5160.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@NE83110.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Cameron Jordan
2Hau'oli Kikaha
3Trey Hendrickson
4George Johnson
5Al-Quadin Muhammad
DT1Sheldon Rankins
2Tyeler Davison
3David Onyemata
4Woodrow Hamilton
5David Parry
MLB1Demario Davis
2Manti Te'o
3Shayne Skov
4Sae Tautu
WLB1Craig Robertson
2Alex Anzalone
3Adam Bighill
SLB1A.J. Klein
2Nathan Stupar
3Jayrone Elliott
CB1Marshon Lattimore
2Ken Crawley
3Patrick Robinson
4P.J. Williams
5De'Vante Harris
FS1Marcus Williams
2Kurt Coleman
3Mykkele Thompson
SS1Vonn Bell
2Chris Banjo
3Rickey Jefferson
P1Thomas Morstead
 

 