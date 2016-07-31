Akiem Hicks | Defensive Lineman | #96 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (27) / 11/16/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 336 College: Regina Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (89) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 9/9/2017: Signed a four-year, $48 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. 2017: $4 million, 2018-2021: Under contract Share: Tweet

Bears signed DE Akiem Hicks to a four-year, $48 million extension. The deal comes with $30 million guaranteed. It's a huge pay day for Hicks, with the $12 million AAV placing him behind only Muhammad Wilkerson, J.J. Watt and Jurrell Casey among 3-4 defensive ends. Hicks set a career high seven sacks last season and is one of the better run stoppers in the league. Chicago clearly views Hicks as a building block and didn't want to risk losing him in a contract year. Hicks is now signed through 2021. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

The Chicago Tribune has heard Bears contract-year DE Akiem Hicks is seeking $10 million annually in extension talks. Hicks outplayed the two-year, $10 million deal he signed last offseason, setting a career high in sacks (7) and standing up stoutly against the run. Turning 28 in November, Hicks would land or at least approach $10 million annually on the open market if the Bears are unwilling to meet his asking price. Source: Brad Biggs on Twitter

The Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer writes Bears DE Akiem Hicks "seems like a prime candidate for an early extension." Signed to a two-year, $10-million deal before last season, Hicks was a monster his first year in Chicago, notching seven sacks and standing strong against the run. Now entering his contract year, the Bears may look to get a long-term deal done before Hicks is able to up his value again with another strong season. With a solid front seven and improved secondary, the Bears should take a step forward on defense this season. Source: Chicago Tribune