Akiem Hicks | Defensive Lineman | #96

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/16/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 336
College: Regina
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (89) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Bears signed DE Akiem Hicks to a four-year, $48 million extension.
The deal comes with $30 million guaranteed. It's a huge pay day for Hicks, with the $12 million AAV placing him behind only Muhammad Wilkerson, J.J. Watt and Jurrell Casey among 3-4 defensive ends. Hicks set a career high seven sacks last season and is one of the better run stoppers in the league. Chicago clearly views Hicks as a building block and didn't want to risk losing him in a contract year. Hicks is now signed through 2021. Sep 9 - 3:51 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012NO 141010200.00.0000001100000
2013NO 162927564.5276.0000000000000
2014NO 152715422.0168.0000000200000
2015NE 16914233.0124.0000110000000
2016CHI163618547.0497.0000102200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10ATLGame scheduled for 9/10 1:00 PM ET
2Sep 17@TBGame scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3Sep 24PITGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Sep 28@GBGame scheduled for 9/28 8:25 PM ET
5Oct 9MINGame scheduled for 10/9 8:30 PM ET
6Oct 15@BALGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22CARGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@NOGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12GBGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19DETGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@PHIGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3SFGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10@CINGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 16@DETGame scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16Dec 24CLEGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@MINGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Jordan Howard
2Benny Cunningham
3Tarik Cohen
4Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Benny Cunningham
3RB1Benny Cunningham
2Tarik Cohen
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Kevin White
2Markus Wheaton
WR21Deonte Thompson
2Kendall Wright
3Tre McBride
WR31Kendall Wright
TE1Dion Sims
2Zach Miller
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
LG1Kyle Long
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Josh Sitton
2Tom Compton
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
K1Connor Barth
 

 