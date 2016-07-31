Welcome,
date 2016-07-31
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Akiem Hicks | Defensive Lineman | #96
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/16/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 336
College:
Regina
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 3 (89) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/9/2017: Signed a four-year, $48 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. 2017: $4 million, 2018-2021: Under contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears signed DE Akiem Hicks to a four-year, $48 million extension.
The deal comes with $30 million guaranteed. It's a huge pay day for Hicks, with the $12 million AAV placing him behind only Muhammad Wilkerson, J.J. Watt and Jurrell Casey among 3-4 defensive ends. Hicks set a career high seven sacks last season and is one of the better run stoppers in the league. Chicago clearly views Hicks as a building block and didn't want to risk losing him in a contract year. Hicks is now signed through 2021.
Sep 9 - 3:51 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
The Chicago Tribune has heard Bears contract-year DE Akiem Hicks is seeking $10 million annually in extension talks.
Hicks outplayed the two-year, $10 million deal he signed last offseason, setting a career high in sacks (7) and standing up stoutly against the run. Turning 28 in November, Hicks would land or at least approach $10 million annually on the open market if the Bears are unwilling to meet his asking price.
Jul 26 - 8:43 PM
Source:
Brad Biggs on Twitter
The Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer writes Bears DE Akiem Hicks "seems like a prime candidate for an early extension."
Signed to a two-year, $10-million deal before last season, Hicks was a monster his first year in Chicago, notching seven sacks and standing strong against the run. Now entering his contract year, the Bears may look to get a long-term deal done before Hicks is able to up his value again with another strong season. With a solid front seven and improved secondary, the Bears should take a step forward on defense this season.
Jul 17 - 10:22 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Rich Campell of the Chicago Tribune said Bears DE Akiem Hicks has "stood out" during the first three days of training camp.
Hicks has had no trouble getting to quarterback Jay Cutler and also prevented a big play from Jeremy Langford with an impressive tackle at Saturday's session. Through three practices, Hicks has looked surprisingly nimble for a player who stands at 6'5/336. Coming off a breakout year for the Patriots in 2015, Hicks could prove to be one of the offseason's most underrated signings.
Sun, Jul 31, 2016 10:10:00 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Akiem Hicks lands 4-year, $48M extension
Sep 9 - 3:51 PM
Akiem Hicks seeking $10M per year
Jul 26 - 8:43 PM
Akiem Hicks 'prime candidate' for extension
Jul 17 - 10:22 AM
Akiem Hicks has 'stood out' at Bears camp
Sun, Jul 31, 2016 10:10:00 AM
More Akiem Hicks Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
NO
14
10
10
20
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NO
16
29
27
56
4.5
27
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NO
15
27
15
42
2.0
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
16
9
14
23
3.0
12
4.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CHI
16
36
18
54
7.0
49
7.0
0
0
0
1
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
ATL
Game scheduled for 9/10 1:00 PM ET
2
Sep 17
@TB
Game scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3
Sep 24
PIT
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Sep 28
@GB
Game scheduled for 9/28 8:25 PM ET
5
Oct 9
MIN
Game scheduled for 10/9 8:30 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@BAL
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
CAR
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@NO
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
GB
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
DET
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@PHI
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
SF
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@CIN
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 16
@DET
Game scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
CLE
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@MIN
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Benny Cunningham
3
Tarik Cohen
4
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Benny Cunningham
3RB
1
Benny Cunningham
2
Tarik Cohen
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Kevin White
2
Markus Wheaton
Questionable
Markus Wheaton (finger) is questionable for Week 1 against the Falcons.
Wheaton returned to a limited practice Thursday after missing most of camp with a broken finger. Beat writer Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune said he'd be "pleasantly surprised" if Wheaton was available for Sunday's opener. We'd consider him closer to doubtful than probable.
Sep 8
WR2
1
Deonte Thompson
2
Kendall Wright
3
Tre McBride
WR3
1
Kendall Wright
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
Zach Miller
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
LG
1
Kyle Long
Questionable
Bears LG Kyle Long (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 1 versus Atlanta.
The Chicago Tribune's Rich Campbell "would be surprised" if Long plays. The Bears will kick Cody Whitehair to left guard and start Hroniss Grasu at center. The loss of long hurts Jordan Howard's outlook, but not to the extent that he should be downgraded from a back-end RB1. Atlanta's run defense struggled in 2016.
Sep 8
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Tom Compton
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
K
1
Connor Barth
