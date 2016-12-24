T.Y. Hilton | Wide Receiver | #13 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (27) / 11/14/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 180 College: Florida International Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (92) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 8/13/2015: Signed a six-year, $65.547 million contract. The deal contains $39 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. 2016: $3 million (+ $6 million roster bonus due in March), 2017: $8 million, 2018: $11 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020: $14.542 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

T.Y. Hilton caught 6-of-12 targets for 95 yards in the Colts' Week 17 win over the Jaguars. Hilton finishes 2016 with a career-high 1,448 yards. The 1K campaign is his fourth straight. A genuine playmaker, Hilton gets open at will, and contrary to popular opinion, has huge days on the road as well at domed Lucas Oil Field. Shockingly durable for a 5-foot-9, 180-pound NFL player, 27-year-old Hilton is one of the best players in the league. He's signed in Indy through 2020.

T.Y. Hilton caught 4-of-9 passes for 105 yards in Week 16 against the Raiders. He also added a two-point conversion. Hilton was the Colts only receiver after Donte Moncrief left with a shoulder injury. He got tackled from behind on a 39-yard catch that should have been a touchdown. Hilton leads the NFL with fifteen 25-plus yard catches. He'll likely see a lot of Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey in Week 17.

T.Y. Hilton managed three catches for 45 yards on seven targets in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Vikings. He was rested along with the other Colts starters in the fourth quarter of a blowout win. Hilton gained 31 yards on a broken play deep downfield in the first quarter and was targeted twice in the end zone toward the end of the drive, but he simply wasn't needed otherwise as the Colts dominated with their running game. Frank Gore rushed 26 times for 101 yards. Expect Hilton to bounce back when the Colts travel to The Black Hole in Week 16.