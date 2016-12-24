Player Page

T.Y. Hilton | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 180
College: Florida International
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (92) / IND
Contract: view contract details
T.Y. Hilton caught 6-of-12 targets for 95 yards in the Colts' Week 17 win over the Jaguars.
Hilton finishes 2016 with a career-high 1,448 yards. The 1K campaign is his fourth straight. A genuine playmaker, Hilton gets open at will, and contrary to popular opinion, has huge days on the road as well at domed Lucas Oil Field. Shockingly durable for a 5-foot-9, 180-pound NFL player, 27-year-old Hilton is one of the best players in the league. He's signed in Indy through 2020. Jan 1 - 5:02 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND1585135390.215.96600.0.00005050
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012IND155086157.417.2575291.95.800011803001
2013IND1682108367.713.25526.43.0000001590
2014IND1582134589.716.4672201.310.00010000
2015IND1669112470.316.32500.0.000000160
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET67913.2000.0000000
2Sep 18@DEN44110.3000.0000000
3Sep 25SD817421.8100.0000000
4Oct 2@JAC7426.0100.0000000
5Oct 9CHI1017117.1100.0000000
6Oct 16@HOU34916.3000.0005000
7Oct 23@TEN713319.0100.0000000
8Oct 30KC12020.0000.0000050
9Nov 6@GB68213.7000.0000000
11Nov 20TEN59719.4100.0000000
12Nov 24PIT35418.0000.0000000
13Dec 5@NYJ914616.2000.0000000
14Dec 11HOU911512.8100.0000000
15Dec 18@MIN34515.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@OAK410526.3000.0000000
17Jan 1JAC69515.8000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Josh Ferguson
4Jordan Todman
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Dwayne Allen
2Jack Doyle
3Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
LG1Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
3Kristjan Sokoli
RG1Denzelle Good
2Joe Haeg
RT1Joe Reitz
2Le'Raven Clark
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 