Travis Benjamin | Wide Receiver | #12

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 175
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (100) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Travis Benjamin underwent right arthroscopic knee surgery last week.
Benjamin played through a PCL issue for much of 2016. The injury helped make the $6-million-per-year wideout a disaster his first season in San Diego. Benjamin caught only 47 balls in 14 games, and seemed plagued by mental mistakes. Benjamin turned 27 last month. Even at full health, he won't be in the initial WR3 discussion for 2017. Jan 31 - 6:37 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SD144767748.414.4242-3-.2-1.500300590
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012CLE141829821.316.6026664.711.00017601491
2013CLE8510513.121.0001455.645.000114602571
2014CLE161831419.617.403311.73.700024601270
2015CLE166896660.414.235412.83.0002003241
2016SD144767748.414.4242-3-.2-1.500300590
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC7324.6000.0000080
2Sep 18JAC611519.221-1-1.00000210
3Sep 25@IND48220.5000.0010000
4Oct 2NO44812.0000.00100300
5Oct 9@OAK711716.7000.0000000
6Oct 13DEN3175.7000.0010000
7Oct 23@ATL45413.5000.0000000
8Oct 30@DEN34414.7100.0000000
9Nov 6TEN155.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@HOU188.0000.0000000
13Dec 4TB22412.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@CAR00.001-2-2.0000000
15Dec 18OAK25628.0100.0000000
16Dec 24@CLE37525.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Mike Bercovici
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3Branden Oliver
4Andre Williams
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Keenan Allen
2Tyrell Williams
3Jeremy Butler
4Isaiah Burse
5Geremy Davis
WR21Dontrelle Inman
2Travis Benjamin
3Geremy Davis
4Jeremy Butler
5Javontee Herndon
WR31Tyrell Williams
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Asante Cleveland
5Jake McGee
LT1King Dunlap
2Tyreek Burwell
3Tyler Johnstone
LG1Orlando Franklin
2Kenny Wiggins
3Kaleb Eulls
C1Matt Slauson
2Max Tuerk
RG1D.J. Fluker
2Donavon Clark
3Spencer Pulley
4Brett Boyko
RT1Joe Barksdale
2Chris Hairston
K1Josh Lambo
 

 