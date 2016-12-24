Welcome,
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Mike Bercovici
(QB)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Da'Ron Brown
(WR)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Jake McGee
(TE)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Ronnie Brown
(RB)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Stevie Johnson
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Travis Benjamin | Wide Receiver | #12
Team:
San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/29/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 175
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 4 (100) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $24 million contract. The deal contains $13 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. 2016: $2.75 million, 2017: $4.25 million, 2018: $5.75 million, 2019: $5.25 million, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Travis Benjamin underwent right arthroscopic knee surgery last week.
Benjamin played through a PCL issue for much of 2016. The injury helped make the $6-million-per-year wideout a disaster his first season in San Diego. Benjamin caught only 47 balls in 14 games, and seemed plagued by mental mistakes. Benjamin turned 27 last month. Even at full health, he won't be in the initial WR3 discussion for 2017.
Jan 31 - 6:37 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Chargers declared Travis Benjamin inactive for Week 17 against the Chiefs.
Benjamin was not on the final injury report, but he was slowed by a knee injury over the second half of the season. Signed to a four-year, $24-million contract in March, Benjamin recorded 677 yards and four scores in his first season with the Chargers, but 394 of those yards and two of the touchdowns came in the first five weeks. With Tyrell Williams on the rise and Keenan Allen certain to be ready for Week 1, Benjamin should open 2017 as at best the No. 3 receiver, and he will need to hold off Dontrelle Inman for that role.
Jan 1 - 3:02 PM
Travis Benjamin caught 3-of-4 targets for 75 yards in the Chargers' Week 16 loss to the Browns.
In a #RevengeGame for Benjamin against his former team, Benjamin got loose for an early 50-yard reception to help set up Antonio Gates' short-yardage score. A big-play specialist who doesn't see much volume, Benjamin has been a boom-bust WR4/flex option all year. The Chargers will wrap up 2016 versus Kansas City.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:09:00 PM
Travis Benjamin caught 2-of-3 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' Week 15 loss to the Raiders.
Benjamin made the first big play of the game on a 47-yard touchdown bomb, only to go into hibernation thereafter. While Benjamin always offers the potential of breaking a big play, his involvement in San Diego's passing attack has faded over the course of the season. Essentially a poor man's Tyler Lockett, Benjamin will be a boom-bust WR4/flex against the Browns in Week 16.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:21:00 PM
Travis Benjamin recovering from knee scope
Jan 31 - 6:37 PM
Travis Benjamin inactive for season finale
Jan 1 - 3:02 PM
Benjamin held to 75 yards against Browns
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:09:00 PM
Travis Benjamin goes 2-56-1 against Raiders
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:21:00 PM
More Travis Benjamin Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SD
14
47
677
48.4
14.4
2
4
2
-3
-.2
-1.5
0
0
3
0
0
59
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
CLE
14
18
298
21.3
16.6
0
2
6
66
4.7
11.0
0
0
1
76
0
149
1
2013
CLE
8
5
105
13.1
21.0
0
0
1
45
5.6
45.0
0
0
1
146
0
257
1
2014
CLE
16
18
314
19.6
17.4
0
3
3
11
.7
3.7
0
0
0
246
0
127
0
2015
CLE
16
68
966
60.4
14.2
3
5
4
12
.8
3.0
0
0
2
0
0
324
1
2016
SD
14
47
677
48.4
14.4
2
4
2
-3
-.2
-1.5
0
0
3
0
0
59
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@KC
7
32
4.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
8
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
6
115
19.2
2
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
0
0
21
0
3
Sep 25
@IND
4
82
20.5
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
NO
4
48
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
30
0
5
Oct 9
@OAK
7
117
16.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
DEN
3
17
5.7
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ATL
4
54
13.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DEN
3
44
14.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
TEN
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@HOU
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
TB
2
24
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CAR
0
0
.0
0
1
-2
-2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
OAK
2
56
28.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CLE
3
75
25.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Mike Bercovici
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Kenneth Farrow
3
Branden Oliver
Sidelined
ESPN's Eric Williams said restricted free agent Branden Oliver "has a good shot" to be back with the Chargers next season.
Coming off an Achilles' tear, Oliver likely will not take more than the lowest tender to retain, and that would be a smart investment for the Chargers with Danny Woodhead set to hit free agency. If Woodhead leaves and the Chargers do not add anyone of note in the draft, Oliver could play an important role behind starter Melvin Gordon in 2017.
Jan 17
4
Andre Williams
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Kenneth Farrow
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Keenan Allen
Sidelined
Keenan Allen (knee) has begun sprinting.
Allen tore his ACL less than four months ago. He's way ahead of schedule and should be ready in plenty of time for training camp. Allen is San Diego's best receiver when healthy.
Dec 29
2
Tyrell Williams
3
Jeremy Butler
4
Isaiah Burse
5
Geremy Davis
WR2
1
Dontrelle Inman
2
Travis Benjamin
Sidelined
Travis Benjamin underwent right arthroscopic knee surgery last week.
Benjamin played through a PCL issue for much of 2016. The injury helped make the $6-million-per-year wideout a disaster his first season in San Diego. Benjamin caught only 47 balls in 14 games, and seemed plagued by mental mistakes. Benjamin turned 27 last month. Even at full health, he won't be in the initial WR3 discussion for 2017.
Jan 31
3
Geremy Davis
4
Jeremy Butler
5
Javontee Herndon
WR3
1
Tyrell Williams
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
5
Jake McGee
LT
1
King Dunlap
2
Tyreek Burwell
3
Tyler Johnstone
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
2
Kenny Wiggins
3
Kaleb Eulls
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
2
Donavon Clark
3
Spencer Pulley
4
Brett Boyko
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
2
Chris Hairston
K
1
Josh Lambo
