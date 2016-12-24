Travis Benjamin | Wide Receiver | #12 Team: San Diego Chargers Age / DOB: (27) / 12/29/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 175 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (100) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $24 million contract. The deal contains $13 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. 2016: $2.75 million, 2017: $4.25 million, 2018: $5.75 million, 2019: $5.25 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Travis Benjamin underwent right arthroscopic knee surgery last week. Benjamin played through a PCL issue for much of 2016. The injury helped make the $6-million-per-year wideout a disaster his first season in San Diego. Benjamin caught only 47 balls in 14 games, and seemed plagued by mental mistakes. Benjamin turned 27 last month. Even at full health, he won't be in the initial WR3 discussion for 2017. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

Chargers declared Travis Benjamin inactive for Week 17 against the Chiefs. Benjamin was not on the final injury report, but he was slowed by a knee injury over the second half of the season. Signed to a four-year, $24-million contract in March, Benjamin recorded 677 yards and four scores in his first season with the Chargers, but 394 of those yards and two of the touchdowns came in the first five weeks. With Tyrell Williams on the rise and Keenan Allen certain to be ready for Week 1, Benjamin should open 2017 as at best the No. 3 receiver, and he will need to hold off Dontrelle Inman for that role.

Travis Benjamin caught 3-of-4 targets for 75 yards in the Chargers' Week 16 loss to the Browns. In a #RevengeGame for Benjamin against his former team, Benjamin got loose for an early 50-yard reception to help set up Antonio Gates' short-yardage score. A big-play specialist who doesn't see much volume, Benjamin has been a boom-bust WR4/flex option all year. The Chargers will wrap up 2016 versus Kansas City.