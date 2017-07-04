Player Page

Nigel Bradham | Linebacker | #53

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/4/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 241
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (105) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Eagles re-signed WLB Nigel Bradham to a five-year, $40 million contract.
It's a big keep for the Eagles after the team reportedly expected to lose Bradham on the open market. At $8 million per year, Bradham is now a top-eight highest-paid 4-3 outside linebacker and sticks with DC Jim Schwartz, who drafted him in Buffalo and then brought him to Philadelphia. Bringing Bradham back likely means the Eagles will cut fellow LB Mychal Kendricks. Mar 14 - 9:24 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017PHI156127881.033.0000111800000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012BUF163821590.00.0000100100000
2013BUF162922510.00.0000000100000
2014BUF1466391052.583.2100002700000
2015BUF114217591.033.0000000300000
2016PHI1669331022.0147.01280102500000
2017PHI156127881.033.0000111800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@WAS2240.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17@KC3140.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24NYG4480.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@LAC4040.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8ARZ5380.00.0000000000000
6Oct 12@CAR73100.00.0000000200000
7Oct 23WAS3030.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29SF3250.00.0000000100000
9Nov 5DEN3141.033.0000000000000
11Nov 19@DAL4260.00.0000110000000
12Nov 26CHI0110.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@SEA3360.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@LAR6060.00.0000001200000
15Dec 17@NYG83110.00.0000000200000
16Dec 25OAK6280.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Brandon Graham
2Michael Bennett
3Derek Barnett
4Chris Long
5Vinny Curry
DT1Fletcher Cox
2Timmy Jernigan
3Haloti Ngata
4Destiny Vaeao
5Elijah Qualls
MLB1Jordan Hicks
2Joe Walker
WLB1Corey Nelson
2Nate Gerry
SLB1Mychal Kendricks
2Kamu Grugier-Hill
CB1Ronald Darby
2Jalen Mills
3Rasul Douglas
4Sidney Jones
5Randall Goforth
FS1Rodney McLeod
2Chris Maragos
SS1Malcolm Jenkins
2Tre Sullivan
P1Cam Johnston
 

 