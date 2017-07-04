Nigel Bradham | Linebacker | #53 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (28) / 9/4/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 241 College: Florida State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (105) / BUF Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Eagles re-signed WLB Nigel Bradham to a five-year, $40 million contract. It's a big keep for the Eagles after the team reportedly expected to lose Bradham on the open market. At $8 million per year, Bradham is now a top-eight highest-paid 4-3 outside linebacker and sticks with DC Jim Schwartz, who drafted him in Buffalo and then brought him to Philadelphia. Bringing Bradham back likely means the Eagles will cut fellow LB Mychal Kendricks. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

MMQB's Peter King reports the Eagles expect to lose LB Nigel Bradham in free agency. Bradham was a key cog in the Super Bowl Champs' defense, recording 88 tackles and a return touchdown across 922 regular season snaps. Philly is already paying Mychal Kendricks a king's ransom, however, and will get Jordan Hicks back from injury, making Bradham an expensive luxury for a team with no cap space. Bradham is Rotoworld's No. 1 available 4-3 linebacker. Source: MMQB

The Philadelphia Inquirer expects the Eagles to prioritize re-signing free agent WLB Nigel Bradham. Bradham's tackles were down from 2016, but he remained an every-down starter (90 percent of snaps) in DC Jim Schwartz's scheme. The Eagles don't have a ton of cap space and may have to get creative to keep Bradham. Entering his age-29 season, Bradham is going to command more than the $3.5 million annually he got on his last deal. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News