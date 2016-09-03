Player Page

Ladarius Green | Tight End | #89

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/29/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 240
College: Louisiana-Lafayette
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (110) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Ladarius Green (concussion) remained sidelined on Thursday.
Green probably doesn't have time to get cleared for Sunday. That leaves Eli Rogers, Sammie Coates and Jesse James to pick up the slack behind Antonio Brown. James will be a plug-and-play TE2 in Green's absence. Dec 22 - 3:47 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT61830450.716.91100.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012SD445614.014.00000.0.00000000
2013SD161737623.522.10300.0.00000000
2014SD141922616.111.90000.0.00000000
2015SD133742933.011.60400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
10Nov 13DAL33010.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@CLE00.0000.0000000
12Nov 24@IND26733.5000.0000000
13Dec 4NYG611018.3100.0000000
14Dec 11@BUF22512.5000.0000000
15Dec 18@CIN57214.4000.0000000
16Dec 25BALGame scheduled for 12/25 4:30 PM ET
17Jan 1CLEGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Eli Rogers
WR21Sammie Coates
2Cobi Hamilton
3DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3David Johnson
4Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 