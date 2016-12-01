Player Page

Jaye Howard | Defensive Lineman | #96

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 301
College: Florida
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (114) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Bears signed DT Jaye Howard, formerly of the Chiefs, to a one-year contract.
Howard was cut by the Chiefs 12 days ago. He signed a "two-year, $12 million deal" in March 2016, but was limited to eight games by injury last season. Howard was fairly productive in 2015. He's a bounce-back flier for the Bears' undermanned defensive line. May 4 - 7:30 PM
Source: Profootballtalk on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012SEA20000.00.0000000000000
2013KC 35160.00.0000000000000
2014KC 162610361.044.0000000100000
2015KC 163621575.5336.0000201000000
2016KC 8195241.088.0000001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@HOU4150.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25NYJ3030.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@PIT3361.088.0000000000000
6Oct 16@OAK1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NO3030.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@IND2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6JAC3140.00.0000001000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
4Connor Shaw
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Benny Cunningham
4Tarik Cohen
5Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Eddie Royal
4Deonte Thompson
5Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Kendall Wright
3Josh Bellamy
4Rueben Randle
5Tanner Gentry
WR31Kendall Wright
TE1Zach Miller
2Dion Sims
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Braverman
5MyCole Pruitt
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
3William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
3Jordan Morgan
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
3Taylor Boggs
RG1Kyle Long
2Cornelius Edison
3Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
3Dieugot Joseph
K1Connor Barth
 

 