Jaye Howard | Defensive Lineman | #96

Sidelined

Bears RG Kyle Long (ankle surgery) is back to up 310 pounds after dropping as low as 265 in February.

Long has endured major complications from his November ankle operation, and is still only running on an underwater treadmill. Per Long, he is "re-learning movement patterns and range of motion." Although the weight gain is encouraging, Long seems poised to miss the entire offseason program, and will likely be babied along through camp.