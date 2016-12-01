Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Connor Barth
(K)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Paul Lasike
(RB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Tanner Gentry
(WR)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Kevin White
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
Eddie Royal
(WR)
Jaye Howard | Defensive Lineman | #96
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/20/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 301
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 4 (114) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/4/2017: Signed a one-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears signed DT Jaye Howard, formerly of the Chiefs, to a one-year contract.
Howard was cut by the Chiefs 12 days ago. He signed a "two-year, $12 million deal" in March 2016, but was limited to eight games by injury last season. Howard was fairly productive in 2015. He's a bounce-back flier for the Bears' undermanned defensive line.
May 4 - 7:30 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on Twitter
The Bears will host free agent DT Jaye Howard.
Howard has experience in a 3-4 system like Chicago's coming from Kansas City, and the Bears completely spurned defensive line in their 2017 draft. Howard would compete with Mitch Unrein and Jonathan Bullard behind Akiem Hicks.
May 1 - 4:52 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Chiefs released DT Jaye Howard.
Howard missed most of 2016 with a hip injury after signing a two-year extension last offseason. The Chiefs owe Howard $2.5 million but are hoping to offset some of his guaranteed money if he signs with another team. With Howard gone, Allen Bailey will see a bigger role in base sets.
Apr 22 - 2:14 PM
Chiefs placed DT Jaye Howard on injured reserve with a hip injury, ending his season.
Howard had been sidelined since Week 9. In the first season of a two-year, $12 million deal, Howard was playing about 66 percent of the Chiefs' snaps. Howard is versatile, and his loss thins Kansas City's depth, but he won't be a crippling absence.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 05:00:00 PM
Jaye Howard signs one-year deal with Bears
May 4 - 7:30 PM
Bears to host Jaye Howard
May 1 - 4:52 PM
Chiefs cut DT Jaye Howard, save $1.4M
Apr 22 - 2:14 PM
Jaye Howard (hip) sent to injured reserve
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 05:00:00 PM
More Jaye Howard Player News
Chicago Bears Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
SEA
2
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
KC
3
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
KC
16
26
10
36
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
KC
16
36
21
57
5.5
33
6.0
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
KC
8
19
5
24
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
LAC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@HOU
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
NYJ
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@PIT
3
3
6
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@OAK
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NO
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@IND
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
JAC
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
4
Connor Shaw
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Benny Cunningham
4
Tarik Cohen
5
Ka'Deem Carey
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Markus Wheaton
Sidelined
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports Markus Wheaton's contract with the Bears amounts to a one-year deal at $6 million.
The full contract is for two years at $11 million with $5 million guaranteed, and apparently $6 million in year one. It sounds like the second year on Wheaton's deal amounts to a team option. So the Bears gave Wheaton a deal similar to Brandon Marshall's, who landed a two-year, $11 million contract from the Giants with another $1 million available through incentives. Reports out of Chicago had the team struggling to woo free agents due to organizational instability coming off a 3-13 season. The Bears were forced to severely overpay backup-caliber players Wheaton, CB Marcus Cooper, TE Dion Sims, and QB Mike Glennon.
Mar 12
3
Eddie Royal
4
Deonte Thompson
5
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
Sidelined
Bears GM Ryan Pace expects Kevin White to bounce back.
The No. 7 overall pick in 2015, White has been limited to four games due to injury and looked overmatched in those contests, but Pace thinks he has what it takes to turn his career around. "Knowing his work ethic and his approach and his support system, I know he's going to come back ready to go," Pace said. "He has just got to shake off some of that bad luck." With Alshon Jeffery now in Philadelphia, the Bears need White to reach his No. 1 potential in a hurry.
Apr 4
2
Kendall Wright
3
Josh Bellamy
4
Rueben Randle
5
Tanner Gentry
WR3
1
Kendall Wright
TE
1
Zach Miller
Sidelined
Zach Miller (foot) anticipates being ready for OTAs.
Miller suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot back in November. It's a long recovery process, but Miller has been through it before after blowing out his left Lisfranc in 2014. Miller is entering his age-33 season. The Bears can't count on him staying healthy. Look for them to explore tight ends in the draft.
Feb 8
2
Dion Sims
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Daniel Braverman
5
MyCole Pruitt
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
3
William Poehls
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Eric Kush
3
Jordan Morgan
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
3
Taylor Boggs
RG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
Bears RG Kyle Long (ankle surgery) is back to up 310 pounds after dropping as low as 265 in February.
Long has endured major complications from his November ankle operation, and is still only running on an underwater treadmill. Per Long, he is "re-learning movement patterns and range of motion." Although the weight gain is encouraging, Long seems poised to miss the entire offseason program, and will likely be babied along through camp.
May 1
2
Cornelius Edison
3
Cyril Richardson
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
3
Dieugot Joseph
K
1
Connor Barth
